Ohio high school football: Chardon announces 2025 schedule
High School football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across Ohio, and High School On SI will share these as we see them.
We can now share the schedule for the 2000 and 2001 Division III state champion Chardon Hilltoppers, via their social media accounts.
Last season, the Hilltoppers went 8-3 and fell to Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy in the second round of the Division III playoffs.
Chardon will begin this season on the road against a pair of Division I opponents, playing at Massillon Jackson on Aug. 22 and at Cleveland Heights on Aug. 29.
It doesn't get easier in Week 4, as the Hilltoppers travel to Perry to take on Division IV regional finalist Perry.
Below is the Hilltoppers' schedule for 2025, with game times still to be announced.
2025 CHARDON HILLTOPPERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 23: at Massillon Jackson
Aug. 30: at Cleveland Heights
Sept. 5: vs. Erie (Pennsylvania)
Sept. 12: at Perry
Sept. 19: at Cardinal Mooney
Sept. 26: vs. Painesville Riverside
Oct. 3: vs Eastlake North
Oct. 10: at Mayfield
Oct. 17: at Willoughby South
Oct. 24: vs. Kenston
