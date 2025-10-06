Ohio High School Football Computer Rankings: October 6, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Ohio high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of October 6, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings run parallel to High School On SI's expert power rankings — the statewide Top 25 — released early each week.
The No. 1-ranked team in the all-classification High School On SI Ohio Top 25 is also the No. 1-ranked team in our Division I computer rankings, Elder.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Ohio high school football computer rankings, as of October 6, 2025:
OHSAA High School Football Division 7 Rankings
1. Lima Central Catholic (7-0)
2. Marion Local (7-0)
3. St. Henry (6-1)
4. Harding (6-0)
5. Hillsdale (7-0)
6. Notre Dame (5-0)
7. McDonald (7-0)
8. North Baltimore (4-0)
9. Mohawk (6-1)
10. Leipsic (7-0)
11. Eastern (7-0)
12. Mogadore (6-1)
13. Edon (5-0)
14. Waterford (5-2)
15. Fisher Catholic (6-1)
16. Ansonia (5-2)
17. Malvern (5-2)
18. Cincinnati Country Day (6-1)
19. Arlington (4-2)
20. Gibsonburg (5-2)
21. Minster (4-3)
22. Pandora-Gilboa (4-3)
23. East Palestine (6-1)
24. Symmes Valley (6-1)
25. Monroeville (5-2)
OHSAA High School Football Division 6 Rankings
1. Kirtland (7-0)
2. West Jefferson (7-0)
3. Colonel Crawford (7-0)
4. Fort Frye (5-1)
5. Archbold (6-1)
6. United (6-1)
7. Crestview (6-1)
8. Smithville (6-1)
9. Hopewell-Loudon (6-1)
10. Paulding (7-0)
11. Columbia (7-0)
12. Ridgewood (7-0)
13. Mt. Gilead (6-1)
14. Tri-Village (7-0)
15. Bluffton (6-1)
16. Fairview (6-1)
17. Dalton (5-2)
18. Centerburg (6-1)
19. Coldwater (5-2)
20. Margaretta (6-1)
21. Mineral Ridge (6-1)
22. Patrick Henry (6-1)
23. Northeastern (6-1)
24. Carey (5-3)
25. Grove City Christian (6-1)
OHSAA High School Football Division 5 Rankings
1. Wheelersburg (7-0)
2. Ironton (6-1)
3. Liberty Center (7-0)
4. Poland Seminary (6-1)
5. Girard (7-0)
6. Nelsonville-York (7-0)
7. Cardinal Mooney (5-2)
8. Graham Local (6-1)
9. Genoa Area (6-1)
10. Barnesville (6-1)
11. Fredericktown (6-1)
12. Liberty-Benton (7-0)
13. Triway (6-1)
14. Preble Shawnee (7-0)
15. Williamsburg (7-0)
16. Miami East (6-1)
17. Indian Lake (5-2)
18. Carlisle (5-2)
19. Garfield (6-1)
20. Fairview (5-2)
21. Columbus Academy (5-2)
22. Eastwood (6-1)
23. Morgan (5-2)
24. Africentric Early College (6-1)
25. Arcanum (6-1)
OHSAA High School Football Division 4 Rankings
1. Shelby (6-0)
2. New Lexington (7-0)
3. Indian Hill (7-0)
4. Galion (6-1)
5. Jonathan Alder (7-0)
6. Unioto (7-0)
7. Indian Valley (6-0)
8. Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (6-1)
9. Norton (6-0)
10. West Branch (6-1)
11. Clinton-Massie (6-1)
12. Brookville (7-0)
13. Valley View (6-1)
14. Bath (6-1)
15. Lake Catholic (5-2)
16. Taft (7-0)
17. Perry (5-2)
18. Glenville (4-2)
19. Hubbard (6-1)
20. Wyoming (6-1)
21. Indian Creek (7-0)
22. Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy (6-1)
23. Northwest (4-2)
24. Streetsboro (5-2)
25. Clear Fork (5-2)
OHSAA High School Football Division 3 Rankings
1. Canfield (7-0)
2. Bishop Watterson (6-0)
3. London (7-0)
4. Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy (6-0)
5. Buckeye (7-0)
6. Badin (7-0)
7. Wapakoneta (7-0)
8. Licking Valley (7-0)
9. Tippecanoe (7-0)
10. Miami Trace (7-0)
11. Hamilton Township (6-1)
12. Ursuline (2-0)
13. Hawken (6-1)
14. Benedictine (6-1)
15. Tri-Valley (5-2)
16. Talawanda (7-0)
17. Rocky River (6-1)
18. Steubenville (4-2)
19. Archbishop Alter (5-2)
20. Alliance (6-1)
21. Buckeye Valley (5-1)
22. Shawnee (5-2)
23. Jackson (5-2)
24. Lexington (6-1)
25. Bloom-Carroll (5-2)
OHSAA High School Football Division 2 Rankings
1. Anderson (7-0)
2. Highland (6-0)
3. Walsh Jesuit (6-1)
4. Archbishop Hoban (5-1)
5. Avon (6-1)
6. Wadsworth (7-0)
7. Ashland (7-0)
8. Washington Massillon (4-2)
9. Lake (6-1)
10. Austintown-Fitch (5-1)
11. Big Walnut (6-1)
12. St. Francis DeSales (5-2)
13. Canal Winchester (6-1)
14. North Ridgeville (6-1)
15. Kings (6-1)
16. Trotwood-Madison (5-2)
17. Nordonia (6-1)
18. Louisville (5-2)
19. La Salle (5-2)
20. Garfield Heights (6-1)
21. Hoover (6-1)
22. Riverside (5-2)
23. Hudson (5-2)
24. Westerville South (5-2)
25. Mt. Vernon (6-1)
OHSAA High School Football Division 1 Rankings
1. Elder (7-0)
2. Olentangy Orange (7-0)
3. St. Edward (6-1)
4. Archbishop Moeller (5-2)
5. Mentor (7-0)
6. Pickerington North (6-1)
7. Olentangy (6-1)
8. St. Xavier (5-2)
9. McKinley (6-1)
10. Whitmer (6-1)
11. Troy (6-1)
12. Middletown (6-1)
13. Findlay (5-1)
14. Perrysburg (6-1)
15. Princeton (6-1)
16. Lincoln (5-2)
17. Winton Woods (6-1)
18. Upper Arlington (6-1)
19. Jackson (4-3)
20. Olentangy Liberty (4-3)
21. Strongsville (5-2)
22. Wayne (4-3)
23. Lebanon (5-2)
24. Springfield (5-3)
25. Lakota West (4-3)