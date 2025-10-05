Ohio High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 6, 2025
Our apologies to Elder.
After starting the season unranked, the Panthers have now climbed to the top spot in the High School on SI Ohio Top 25 after defeating the No. 3 team (St. Xavier) and the No. 1 team (Archbishop Moeller) in back-to-back weeks.
Moeller drops just two spots to No. 3, while St. Edward remains No. 2.
The biggest mover this week was Massillon, who jumps from No. 24 to No. 17 as they remain the hardest team to rank week in and week out.
It was a light week as far as games with teams in the Top 25, as Archbishop Hoban and Bishop Watterson already had byes and then Highland and Glenville ended up with byes when their games were cancelled during the week.
The 2025 High School on SI Ohio Football Top 25 – Oct. 6, 2025
1. Elder Panthers (7-0)
Last week: ranked No. 7, defeated No. 1 Archbishop Moeller 24-16
This week: vs. Highlands (Kentucky)
The games have to matter, and Elder has two of the best wins in the state over the past two weeks with victories over then-No. 3 St. Xavier and then-No.1 Archbishop Moeller.
2. St. Edward Eagles (6-1)
Last week: ranked No. 2, defeated St. Ignatius, 45-31
This week: vs. Clarkson North (Canada)
The Eagles prevailed once again in the Holy War over St. Ignatius and now look to a game against Clarkson North (Canada) who has gotten the attention of teams with wins this season over Bishop McDevitt (Pennsylvania) and Massillon.
3. Archbishop Moeller Fighting Crusaders (5-2)
Last week: ranked No. 1, lost to No. 7 Elder, 24-16
This week: vs. St. Ignatius
Matt Ponatoski was 17-for-25 with 226 yards and two touchdowns, but the Crusaders couldn’t overcome the Elder defense late.
4. Archbishop Hoban Knights (5-1)
Last week: ranked No. 3, bye
This week: vs. No. 11 Glenville
The Knights had a week off after a tough win over Walsh Jesuit, and now get ready for another test with No. 11 Glenville.
5. Avon Eagles (6-1)
Last week: ranked No. 4, defeated Midview, 52-0
This week: at Steele
Avon was never tested in a win over Midview, as the defending Division II state champions continue to roll after their Week 2 loss.
6. Anderson Raptors (7-0)
Last week: ranked No. 5, defeated Turpin, 58-16
This week: vs. Walnut Hills
Anderson has yet to really be challenged this season, winning their seven games by an average of 40points per game.
7. Walsh Jesuit Warriors (6-1)
Last week: ranked No. 9, defeated Bishop Hartley, 49-0
This week: Bye
Walsh bounced back in a big way after a loss to Hoban, dominating Bishop Hartley from the start.
8. Princeton Vikings (5-1)
Last week: ranked No. 6, defeated Hamilton, 28-16
This week: at Oak Hills
The Vikings racked up 234 yards on the ground in defeating Hamilton while holding the Big Blue to just 15 rushing yards.
9. St. Xavier Bombers (5-2)
Last week: ranked No. 8, defeated Trinity (Kentucky), 17-14
This week: vs. La Salle
The Bombers jumped out to a 17-0 lead early and held on for a win over Trinity. A blocked punt started the scoring less than two minutes into the game.
10. Medina Highland Hornets (6-0)
Last week: ranked No. 10, no game (cancelled)
This week: vs. Kent Roosevelt
A contentious cancellation by Barberton gave the Hornets an unscheduled bye week.
11. Glenville Tarblooders (4-2)
Last week: ranked No. 11, no game (cancelled)
This week: at No. 4 Archbishop Hoban
Another game that was cancelled was Glenville’s contest against East Tech.
12. Mentor Cardinals (7-0)
Last week: ranked No. 13, defeated Strongsville, 55-21
This week: vs. Shaker Heights
Mentor put up over 600 yards of offense in a dominating win over Strongsville.
13. Bishop Watterson Eagles (6-0)
Last week: ranked No. 12, Bye
This week: vs. Bishop Hartley
Watterson got a week off and now get a Bishop Hartley team coming off a 49-0 loss to Walsh.
14. Pickerington North Panthers (6-1)
Last week: ranked No. 14, defeated Central Crossing, 63-0
This week: vs. Grove City
49 first half points for the Panthers made for smooth sailing in a win over Central Crossing.
15. Kirtland Hornets (7-0)
Last week: ranked No. 16, defeated Berkshire, 38-7
This week: at Chagrin Falls
Without Homecoming King Jake LaVerde, the Hornets still rolled to another win, as John Silvestro ran for 285 yards and five scores.
16. Pickerington Central Tigers (6-1)
Last week: ranked No. 17, defeated Newark, 52-7
This week: at Groveport-Madison
After scoring just three points in a loss to Pickerington North, the Tigers have averaged 55.5 points per game over their last four contests.
17. Massillon Tigers (4-3)
Last week: ranked No. 24, defeated Cardinal Ritter College Prep (Missouri), 28-14
This week: vs. Cornerstone Christian (Texas)
Massillon got back in the win column over Cardinal Ritter and now get another out-of-state challenge with Cornerstone Christian.
18. Marion Local Flyers (7-0)
Last week: ranked No. 18, defeated Fort Recovery, 41-7
This week: vs. Anna
After a close win against Versailles, the Flyers were back to themselves, running past Fort Recovery for win No. 71 in a row.
19. Big Walnut Golden Eagles (6-1)
Last week: ranked No. 19, defeated Worthington Kilbourne, 35-20
This week: vs. Westerville North
Nolan Buirley had 20 carries for nearly 200 yards and four touchdowns for the Golden Eagles this past week.
20. Wadsworth Grizzlies (7-0)
Last week: ranked No. 20, defeated Hudson, 35-17
This week: at Nordonia
The Grizzlies ran out to a 21-0 lead in the first half and ran for almost 300 yards in a win over Hudson.
21. Olentangy Orange Pioneers (7-0)
Last week: ranked No. 21, defeated Dublin Coffman, 45-7
This week: at No. 25 Upper Arlington
The Pioneers have given up just seven points in each of their last three games.
22. Indian Valley Braves (6-0)
Last week: ranked No. 22, defeated Garaway, 40-13
This week: vs. Ridgewood
Grady Kinsey ran the ball 26 times for 388 yards and six touchdowns as the Braves remained unbeaten with a win over Garaway.
23. Gahanna Lincoln Golden Lions (5-2)
Last week: ranked No. 25, defeated New Albany, 38-14
This week: vs. Westerville Central
The Golden Lions scored 35 or more for the third straight week after a 35-21 loss to Olentangy Orange.
24. Kings Knights (6-1)
Last week: ranked No. 23, defeated Little Miami 21-14
This week: vs. Milford
The Knights survived a game against Little Miami and have now won six straight road games.
25. Upper Arlington Golden Bears (6-1)
Last week: ranked No. 15, lost to Olentangy Liberty, 16-6
This week: vs. No. 21 Olentangy Orange
The Golden Bears suffered their first loss of the season and now must rebound against No. 21 Olentangy Orange.
