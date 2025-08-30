Ohio High School Football Final Scores, Results — August 29, 2025
The 2025 Ohio high school football season continued with over 200 games on Friday, August 29, and High School On SI has final scores for games.
Ada 42, Waynesfield-Goshen 19
Africentric Early College 48, Minster 20
Anna 34, Fort Loramie 26
Anthony Wayne 28, St. John's Jesuit 24
Archbold 19, St. Henry 27
Arlington 35, Riverdale 0
Ashland 42, Marion Harding 7
Athens 48, Paint Valley 0
Aurora 47, Lutheran West 0
Austintown-Fitch 41, Jackson 3
Badin 66, Dixie Heights 21
Barnesville 51, Meadowbrook 21
Batavia 34, Reading 21
Bath 56, Memorial 36
Bay 27, University School 0
Beaver Local 26, Brooke 0
Bellbrook 34, Bellefontaine 0
Bellevue 42, Wauseon 14
Belpre 34, Federal Hocking 6
Benjamin Logan 24, West Liberty-Salem 0
Bexley 14, Worthington Christian 3
Big Walnut 48, Dunbar 0
Bishop Fenwick 21, Monroe 7
Bishop Ready 30, Licking Heights 0
Bishop Rosecrans 36, New London 18
Blanchester 56, Cincinnati Country Day 49
Bluffton 48, Pandora-Gilboa 14
Boyd County 41, Rock Hill 21
Brecksville-Broadview Heights 14, Tallmadge 7
Bridgeport 22, Shenandoah 20
Briggs 32, Mifflin 8
Brookville 49, Shawnee 7
Bryan 32, Bowling Green 14
Buckeye 21, Steele 13
Buckeye Central 34, South Central 7
Buckeye Trail 6, Crooksville 30
Buckeye Valley 29, Heath 3
Bucyrus 42, Triad 21
Butler 27, Stebbins 21
Caldwell 6, Waterford 21
Calvert 35, Monroeville 21
Cambridge 21, John Glenn 50
Canal Winchester 23, Hilliard Davidson 21
Canfield 35, Walnut Ridge 20
Canton Central Catholic 7, Mogadore 22
Canton South 16, Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 42
Cardinal 0, Champion 50
Cardington-Lincoln 8, Mohawk 37
Carey 14, Galion 41
Carlisle 25, Miami East 18
Carrollton 16, Edison 14
Cass Tech 28, Central Catholic 27
Cedarville 40, East Clinton 0
Celina 7, Wapakoneta 24
Centerburg 14, Johnstown-Monroe 42
Central Crossing 0, Franklin Heights 23
Centennial 21, South 6
Chaminade Julienne 7, Withrow 36
Champion 50, Cardinal 0
Chardon 26, Cleveland Heights 24
Chesapeake 14, Minford 21
Chillicothe 14, London 53
Chippewa 7, Tuslaw 38
Cincinnati College Prep Academy 34, Eastmoor Academy 28
Circleville 35, Washington 27
Clay 14, Southview 0
Claymont 12, Smithville 27
Clear Fork 39, Zanesville 0
Clearview 14, Westlake 35
Clinton-Massie 23, Coldwater 7
Cloverleaf 22, Keystone 6
Clyde 13, Start 30
Colerain 32, Princeton 15
Colonel Crawford 28, Fairfield Union 14
Columbia 27, Fairview 20
Columbian 45, Mansfield Senior 12
Columbus Academy 12, Jonathan Alder 14
Columbus Grove 3, Liberty-Benton 41
Conneaut 16, Independence 13
Copley 49, Firestone 19
Coshocton 29, Tuscarawas Valley 23
Coventry 13, Rittman 47
Covington 0, New Bremen 49
Crestview 63, Marion Local 14
Crestview 35, Lakeview 7
Crestwood 8, Minerva 23
Crooksville 30, Buckeye Trail 6
Cuyahoga Falls 33, North 12
Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 42, Canton South 16
Danville 8, Utica 27
Dawson-Bryant 30, Adena 7
Dayton Christian 28, Bethel-Tate 25
Deer Park 40, Shroder Paideia Academy 20
Defiance 21, Ottawa-Glandorf 20
Dixie 3, Mississinawa Valley 34
Dublin Coffman 10, Miamisburg 6
Dublin Jerome 45, Reynoldsburg 0
Dublin Scioto 41, Lancaster 40
East 6, Poland Seminary 42
East Canton 49, Wellsville 0
East Central 21, Harrison 20
East Liverpool 19, Indian Creek 37
East Palestine 57, Windham 14
Eastwood 14, Liberty Center 48
Eaton 31, Richmond 7
Edgewood 41, Ramsey 21
Edison 35, St. Paul 10
Elder 28, Covington Catholic 20
Elgin 36, Ridgedale 7
Elida 14, Van Wert 19
Ellet 29, Field 27
Elyria Catholic 13, Mayfield 28
Euclid 28, Berea-Midpark 26
Expression Prep 0, Garaway 42
Fairbanks 8, Indian Lake 31
Fairborn 28, Sidney 0
Fairfield 2, Middletown 19
Fairfield Christian Academy 27, Oak Hill 14
Fairland 40, Point Pleasant 15
Fairless 35, Waynedale 0
Fairmont 21, Trotwood-Madison 22
Fairview 36, Delta 32
Federal Hocking 6, Belpre 34
Findlay 17, Lima Senior 7
Finneytown 0, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 32
Firelands 12, Vermilion 42
Firestone 19, Copley 49
Fort Frye 36, West Muskingum 7
Fort Recovery 23, Allen East 16
Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 24, St. Francis de Sales 15
Fostoria 7, Port Clinton 53
Fredericktown 34, Northridge 14
Frontier 14, Miller 26
Galion 41, Carey 14
Garaway 42, Expression Prep 0
Geneva 56, Howland 21
Genoa Area 56, Bowsher 7
Gibsonburg 49, Rogers 13
Gilmour Academy 26, Holy Name 12
Girard 63, Lakeside 18
GlenOak 44, Washington Massillon 7
Glenville 13, Olentangy Liberty 7
Graham Local 35, Milton-Union 7
Grand Valley 25, Southeast 14
Granville 30, Tri-Valley 21
Green 15, Riverside 16
Greeneview 0, Waynesville 21
Greenon 7, Northwestern 42
Greenville 30, West Carrollton 0
Grove City 45, Westland 41
Grove City Christian 26, Madison Plains 20
Groveport-Madison 17, Lincoln 31
Hamilton 37, Sycamore 7
Hamilton Township 34, St. Charles 27
Harding 49, Lisbon Anderson 6
Harrison Central 21, Newcomerstown 28
Harvest Prep 18, Woodford County 31
Harvey 22, North 47
Hawken 44, Berkshire 0
Hayes 18, Marion-Franklin 15
Heath 3, Buckeye Valley 29
Hicksville 22, Swanton 6
Highland 32, Hudson 18
Hilliard Darby 21, Hilliard Bradley 7
Hillsboro 41, Goshen 25
Hillsdale 31, Lucas 0
Holy Name 12, Gilmour Academy 26
Hoover 42, Medina 17
Hopewell-Loudon 14, Pleasant 7
Hubbard 28, Wilmington Area 21
Hudson 18, Highland 32
Hughes 42, Mt. Healthy 20
Huntington 35, Eastern 41
Independence 26, Beechcroft 16
Indian Creek 37, East Liverpool 19
Indian Lake 31, Fairbanks 8
Indian Valley 30, Steubenville 0
Jackson 56, Gallia Academy 3
Jefferson 26, Parkway 14
Jefferson Area 51, Waterloo 7
John Adams 54, Beachwood 0
John Glenn 50, Cambridge 21
John Marshall 23, Marietta 21
Jonathan Alder 14, Columbus Academy 12
Johnstown-Monroe 42, Centerburg 14
KIPP Columbus 6, Marysville 37
Kenton 6, Shawnee 37
Kenton Ridge 34, Northridge 0
Keystone 6, Cloverleaf 22
Kings 16, Winton Woods 14
Kirtland 42, Crestview 7
Lake 48, Boardman 20
Lake Catholic 21, Avon Lake 14
Lakeside 18, Girard 63
Lakota 39, Arcadia 6
Lakota West 35, Mason 13
Lakeview 7, Crestview 35
Lakewood 12, Rhodes 34
La Salle 31, Northmont 7
Lebanon 28, Loveland 25
Lehman Catholic 64, Southeastern Local 0
Leipsic 34, Van Buren 28
Lexington 13, Shelby 37
Liberty Center 48, Eastwood 14
Liberty Union 14, North Union 44
Liberty-Benton 41, Columbus Grove 3
Licking Heights 0, Bishop Ready 30
Licking Valley 28, Amanda-Clearcreek 14
Lima Senior 7, Findlay 17
Lincoln 31, Groveport-Madison 17
Linden-McKinley 43, West 0
Lisbon Anderson 6, Harding 49
Logan 7, Nelsonville-York 46
Logan Elm 28, Westfall 35
London 53, Chillicothe 14
Lorain 41, Elyria 14
Loudonville 48, Richmond Heights 16
Louisville 30, Alliance 13
Lowellville 6, Toronto 34
Lucas 0, Hillsdale 31
Lutheran East 20, Norton 40
Lutheran West 0, Aurora 47
Madison 48, South 29
Madison Plains 20, Grove City Christian 26
Malvern 6, Martins Ferry 35
Manchester 48, Sandy Valley 13
Mansfield Senior 12, Columbian 45
Maple Heights 28, Dover 22
Margaretta 21, Western Reserve 0
Mariemont 36, Norwood 0
Marietta 21, John Marshall 23
Marion Harding 7, Ashland 42
Marion Local 63, Crestview 14
Marion-Franklin 15, Hayes 18
Martin Luther King 32, Whitmer 7
Martins Ferry 35, Malvern 6
Marysville 37, KIPP Columbus 6
Mason 13, Lakota West 35
Mayfield 28, Elyria Catholic 13
Maysville 41, Lakewood 7
McClain 24, Northwest 46
McDonald 41, Columbiana 7
McKinley 14, St. Augustine Prep 24
Meadowbrook 21, Barnesville 51
Mechanicsburg 43, Urbana 47
Medina 17, Hoover 42
Meigs 42, Symmes Valley 56
Mentor 42, McDowell 12
Miami East 18, Carlisle 25
Miami Trace 15, Wilmington 9
Miamisburg 6, Dublin Coffman 10
Midview 27, North Olmsted 20
Mifflin 8, Briggs 32
Milford 37, Walnut Hills 0
Miller 26, Frontier 14
Milton-Union 7, Graham Local 35
Minford 21, Chesapeake 14
Minerva 23, Crestwood 8
Minster 20, Africentric Early College 48
Mississinawa Valley 34, Dixie 3
Mogadore 22, Canton Central Catholic 7
Mohawk 37, Cardington-Lincoln 8
Monroe 7, Bishop Fenwick 21
Monroeville 21, Calvert 35
Montpelier 6, Woodmore 48
Morgan 28, Warren 13
Mt. Gilead 7, Upper Sandusky 6
Mt. Healthy 20, Hughes 42
Mt. Vernon 24, Newark 7
Napoleon 21, Maumee 14
National Trail 0, Tri-Village 42
Nelsonville-York 46, Logan 7
New Albany 7, Wadsworth 35
New Bremen 49, Covington 0
New Lexington 37, Philo 20
New London 18, Bishop Rosecrans 36
New Philadelphia 13, West Branch 21
Newark 7, Mt. Vernon 24
Newark Catholic 13, West Jefferson 55
Newcomerstown 28, Harrison Central 21
Nordonia 39, East 7
Normandy 18, Ravenna 14
North 47, Harvey 22
North College Hill 36, Ponitz Career Tech 0
North Olmsted 20, Midview 27
North Ridgeville 37, Valley Forge 12
North Royalton 43, Wooster 13
North Union 44, Liberty Union 14
Northeastern 36, Riverside 8
Northmont 7, La Salle 31
Northmor 27, Seneca East 21
Northridge 14, Fredericktown 34
Northview 10, Springfield 44
Northwood 56, Lake 42
Northwest 46, McClain 24
Northwestern 42, Greenon 7
Norton 40, Lutheran East 20
Norwayne 14, Triway 36
Norwalk 6, Ontario 37
Norwood 0, Mariemont 36
Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 38, West Geauga 12
Oak Harbor 45, Woodward 14
Oak Hill 14, Fairfield Christian Academy 27
Oakwood 43, Bethel 12
Oberlin 13, Brooklyn 12
Olentangy 28, Perrysburg 20
Olentangy Berlin 10, Upper Arlington 16
Olentangy Orange 42, Westerville North 0
Olmsted Falls 29, Brunswick 15
Ontario 37, Norwalk 6
Orrville 20, West Holmes 28
Otsego 29, Tinora 27
Padua Franciscan 0, Benedictine 7
Paint Valley 0, Athens 48
Pandora-Gilboa 14, Bluffton 48
Parkway 14, Jefferson 26
Perkins 55, Scott 6
Perrysburg 20, Olentangy 28
Perry 35, Kenston 30
Perry 36, St. Vincent-St. Mary 0
Philo 20, New Lexington 37
Pickerington Central 38, Wayne 28
Pickerington North 20, St. Ignatius 7
Piketon 50, Wellston 8
Piqua 7, Tippecanoe 40
Pleasant 7, Hopewell-Loudon 14
Point Pleasant 15, Fairland 40
Poland Seminary 42, East 6
Ponitz Career Tech 0, North College Hill 36
Port Clinton 53, Fostoria 7
Portsmouth West 12, Portsmouth 13
Preble Shawnee 34, Ansonia 8
Ramsey 21, Edgewood 41
Ravenna 14, Normandy 18
Reading 21, Batavia 34
Reynoldsburg 0, Dublin Jerome 45
Rhodes 34, Lakewood 12
Richmond 7, Eaton 31
Richmond Heights 16, Loudonville 48
Ridgedale 7, Elgin 36
Ridgewood 56, River View 0
Rittman 47, Coventry 13
River 21, Buckeye Local 12
River Valley 8, South Gallia 45
Riverside 16, Green 15
Rock Hill 21, Boyd County 41
Rocky River 55, John Marshall 6
Roger Bacon 42, Western Hills 0
Rogers 13, Gibsonburg 49
Roosevelt 7, Streetsboro 42
Rootstown 44, Springfield 6
Ross 48, Sandusky 14
Rossford 33, Waite 7
Salem 21, South Range 48
Sandy Valley 13, Manchester 48
Scott 6, Perkins 55
Seneca East 21, Northmor 27
Shadyside 36, Southern 22
Shaw 22, Wickliffe 24
Shawnee 37, Kenton 6
Shelby 37, Lexington 13
Sheridan 14, Watkins Memorial 42
Shroder Paideia Academy 20, Deer Park 40
Sidney 0, Fairborn 28
Simon Kenton 43, Western Brown 24
Smithville 27, Claymont 12
Solon 7, Strongsville 28
South 29, Madison 48
South Central 7, Buckeye Central 34
South Gallia 45, River Valley 8
South Point 36, Southern 0
South Range 48, Salem 21
Southeast 14, Grand Valley 25
Southeastern Local 0, Lehman Catholic 64
Southern 22, Shadyside 36
Southview 0, Clay 14
Spencerville 25, Wayne Trace 21
Springfield 44, Northview 10
Springboro 38, Edgewood 0
St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 32, Finneytown 0
St. Clairsville 49, Brownsville 13
St. Francis de Sales 15, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 24
St. Francis DeSales 34, Northland 0
St. Henry 27, Archbold 19
St. Ignatius 7, Pickerington North 20
St. John 6, Memorial 14
St. Paul 10, Edison 35
St. Vincent-St. Mary 0, Perry 36
Start 30, Clyde 13
Stebbins 21, Butler 27
Steele 13, Buckeye 21
Steubenville 0, Indian Valley 30
Stow-Munroe Falls 49, Barberton 14
Streetsboro 42, Roosevelt 7
Strongsville 28, Solon 7
Swanton 6, Hicksville 22
Symmes Valley 56, Meigs 42
Taft 33, Archbishop Alter 27
Tallmadge 7, Brecksville-Broadview Heights 14
Teays Valley 14, Bloom-Carroll 0
Thomas Worthington 7, Worthington Kilbourne 42
Tippecanoe 40, Piqua 7
Toronto 34, Lowellville 6
Triad 21, Bucyrus 42
Tri-Valley 21, Granville 30
Tri-Village 42, National Trail 0
Triway 36, Norwayne 14
Trotwood-Madison 22, Fairmont 21
Troy 24, Xenia 14
Turpin 26, Little Miami 22
Tuscarawas Valley 23, Coshocton 29
Tuslaw 38, Chippewa 7
Twinsburg 36, Bedford 6
Unioto 48, Vinton County 8
University School 0, Bay 27
Upper Arlington 16, Olentangy Berlin 10
Upper Sandusky 6, Mt. Gilead 7
Urbana 47, Mechanicsburg 43
Ursuline 34, Bishop Hartley 16
Utica 27, Danville 8
Valley Forge 12, North Ridgeville 37
Valley View 20, Franklin 7
Van Buren 28, Leipsic 34
Van Wert 19, Elida 14
Vermilion 42, Firelands 12
Versailles 35, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 21
Vinton County 8, Unioto 48
Wadsworth 35, New Albany 7
Waite 7, Rossford 33
Walnut Hills 0, Milford 37
Walnut Ridge 20, Canfield 35
Wapakoneta 24, Celina 7
Warren 13, Morgan 28
Washington 27, Circleville 35
Waterford 21, Caldwell 6
Waterloo 7, Jefferson Area 51
Watkins Memorial 42, Sheridan 14
Wauseon 14, Bellevue 42
Wayne Trace 21, Spencerville 25
Waynedale 0, Fairless 35
Waynesfield-Goshen 19, Ada 42
Waynesville 21, Greeneview 0
Wellington 28, Mapleton 12
Wellston 8, Piketon 50
Wellsville 0, East Canton 49
West 0, Linden-McKinley 43
West Branch 21, New Philadelphia 13
West Carrollton 0, Greenville 30
West Clermont 49, Anderson 6
West Geauga 12, Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 38
West Holmes 28, Orrville 20
West Jefferson 55, Newark Catholic 13
West Liberty-Salem 0, Benjamin Logan 24
West Muskingum 7, Fort Frye 36
Westerville North 0, Olentangy Orange 42
Westerville South 24, Westerville Central 0
Westfall 35, Logan Elm 28
Westlake 35, Clearview 14
Westland 41, Grove City 45
Western Hills 0, Roger Bacon 42
Western Reserve 0, Margaretta 21
Wheelersburg 10, Archbishop McNicholas 7
Whitehall-Yearling 14, East 6
Whitmer 7, Martin Luther King 32
Wickliffe 24, Shaw 22
Wilmington Area 21, Hubbard 28
Windham 14, East Palestine 57
Withrow 36, Chaminade Julienne 7
Woodford County 31, Harvest Prep 18
Woodmore 48, Montpelier 6
Woodridge 28, Brookside 0
Woodward 14, Oak Harbor 45
Wooster 13, North Royalton 43
Worthington Christian 3, Bexley 14
Worthington Kilbourne 42, Thomas Worthington 7
Xenia 14, Troy 24
Zane Trace 49, Waverly 13
Zanesville 0, Clear Fork 39
