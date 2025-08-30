High School

Ohio High School Football Final Scores, Results — August 29, 2025

See every final score from week two of Ohio high school football

Jack Butler

Olentangy's Brody Maslouski (left), Kaden Gebhardt and Zayden Brigner celebrate a Braves’ on-side kick recovery Aug. 22, 2025, at Olentangy Liberty. (photo by John Hulkenberg)
Olentangy's Brody Maslouski (left), Kaden Gebhardt and Zayden Brigner celebrate a Braves’ on-side kick recovery Aug. 22, 2025, at Olentangy Liberty. (photo by John Hulkenberg) / John Hulkenberg/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Ohio high school football season continued with over 200 games on Friday, August 29, and High School On SI has final scores for games.

Ada 42, Waynesfield-Goshen 19

Africentric Early College 48, Minster 20

Anna 34, Fort Loramie 26

Anthony Wayne 28, St. John's Jesuit 24

Archbold 19, St. Henry 27

Arlington 35, Riverdale 0

Ashland 42, Marion Harding 7

Athens 48, Paint Valley 0

Aurora 47, Lutheran West 0

Austintown-Fitch 41, Jackson 3

Badin 66, Dixie Heights 21

Barnesville 51, Meadowbrook 21

Batavia 34, Reading 21

Bath 56, Memorial 36

Bay 27, University School 0

Beaver Local 26, Brooke 0

Bellbrook 34, Bellefontaine 0

Bellevue 42, Wauseon 14

Belpre 34, Federal Hocking 6

Benjamin Logan 24, West Liberty-Salem 0

Bexley 14, Worthington Christian 3

Big Walnut 48, Dunbar 0

Bishop Fenwick 21, Monroe 7

Bishop Hartley 8, Ursuline 34

Bishop Ready 30, Licking Heights 0

Bishop Rosecrans 36, New London 18

Blanchester 56, Cincinnati Country Day 49

Bluffton 48, Pandora-Gilboa 14

Boardman 20, Lake 48

Boyd County 41, Rock Hill 21

Brecksville-Broadview Heights 14, Tallmadge 7

Bridgeport 22, Shenandoah 20

Briggs 32, Mifflin 8

Brookville 49, Shawnee 7

Brunswick 15, Olmsted Falls 29

Bryan 32, Bowling Green 14

Buckeye 21, Steele 13

Buckeye Central 34, South Central 7

Buckeye Trail 6, Crooksville 30

Buckeye Valley 29, Heath 3

Bucyrus 42, Triad 21

Butler 27, Stebbins 21

Caldwell 6, Waterford 21

Calvert 35, Monroeville 21

Cambridge 21, John Glenn 50

Canal Winchester 23, Hilliard Davidson 21

Canfield 35, Walnut Ridge 20

Canton Central Catholic 7, Mogadore 22

Canton South 16, Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 42

Cardinal 0, Champion 50

Cardington-Lincoln 8, Mohawk 37

Carey 14, Galion 41

Carlisle 25, Miami East 18

Carrollton 16, Edison 14

Cass Tech 28, Central Catholic 27

Cedarville 40, East Clinton 0

Celina 7, Wapakoneta 24

Centerburg 14, Johnstown-Monroe 42

Central Crossing 0, Franklin Heights 23

Centerville 20, St. Xavier 4

Centennial 21, South 6

Chagrin Falls 22, Orange 19

Chaminade Julienne 7, Withrow 36

Champion 50, Cardinal 0

Chardon 26, Cleveland Heights 24

Chesapeake 14, Minford 21

Chillicothe 14, London 53

Chippewa 7, Tuslaw 38

Cincinnati College Prep Academy 34, Eastmoor Academy 28

Circleville 35, Washington 27

Clay 14, Southview 0

Claymont 12, Smithville 27

Clear Fork 39, Zanesville 0

Clearview 14, Westlake 35

Cleveland Heights 24, Chardon 26

Clinton-Massie 23, Coldwater 7

Cloverleaf 22, Keystone 6

Clyde 13, Start 30

Colerain 32, Princeton 15

Colonel Crawford 28, Fairfield Union 14

Columbia 27, Fairview 20

Columbian 45, Mansfield Senior 12

Columbus Academy 12, Jonathan Alder 14

Columbus Grove 3, Liberty-Benton 41

Conneaut 16, Independence 13

Copley 49, Firestone 19

Coshocton 29, Tuscarawas Valley 23

Coventry 13, Rittman 47

Covington 0, New Bremen 49

Covington Catholic 20, Elder 28

Crestview 63, Marion Local 14

Crestview 35, Lakeview 7

Crestwood 8, Minerva 23

Crooksville 30, Buckeye Trail 6

Cuyahoga Falls 33, North 12

Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 42, Canton South 16

Danville 8, Utica 27

Dawson-Bryant 30, Adena 7

Dayton Christian 28, Bethel-Tate 25

Deer Park 40, Shroder Paideia Academy 20

Defiance 21, Ottawa-Glandorf 20

Delta 32, Fairview 36

Dixie 3, Mississinawa Valley 34

Dover 22, Maple Heights 28

Dublin Coffman 10, Miamisburg 6

Dublin Jerome 45, Reynoldsburg 0

Dublin Scioto 41, Lancaster 40

East 6, Poland Seminary 42

East Canton 49, Wellsville 0

East Central 21, Harrison 20

East Liverpool 19, Indian Creek 37

East Palestine 57, Windham 14

Eastmoor Academy 28, Cincinnati College Prep Academy 34

Eastwood 14, Liberty Center 48

Eaton 31, Richmond 7

Edgewood 41, Ramsey 21

Edison 35, St. Paul 10

Elder 28, Covington Catholic 20

Elgin 36, Ridgedale 7

Elida 14, Van Wert 19

Ellet 29, Field 27

Elyria Catholic 13, Mayfield 28

Euclid 28, Berea-Midpark 26

Expression Prep 0, Garaway 42

Fairbanks 8, Indian Lake 31

Fairborn 28, Sidney 0

Fairfield 2, Middletown 19

Fairfield Christian Academy 27, Oak Hill 14

Fairfield Union 14, Colonel Crawford 28

Fairland 40, Point Pleasant 15

Fairless 35, Waynedale 0

Fairmont 21, Trotwood-Madison 22

Fairview 36, Delta 32

Federal Hocking 6, Belpre 34

Field 27, Ellet 29

Findlay 17, Lima Senior 7

Finneytown 0, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 32

Firelands 12, Vermilion 42

Firestone 19, Copley 49

Fort Frye 36, West Muskingum 7

Fort Loramie 26, Anna 34

Fort Recovery 23, Allen East 16

Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 24, St. Francis de Sales 15

Fostoria 7, Port Clinton 53

Fredericktown 34, Northridge 14

Frontier 14, Miller 26

Galion 41, Carey 14

Gallia Academy 3, Jackson 56

Garaway 42, Expression Prep 0

Geneva 56, Howland 21

Genoa Area 56, Bowsher 7

Gibsonburg 49, Rogers 13

Gilmour Academy 26, Holy Name 12

Girard 63, Lakeside 18

GlenOak 44, Washington Massillon 7

Glenville 13, Olentangy Liberty 7

Goshen 25, Hillsboro 41

Graham Local 35, Milton-Union 7

Grand Valley 25, Southeast 14

Granville 30, Tri-Valley 21

Green 15, Riverside 16

Greeneview 0, Waynesville 21

Greenon 7, Northwestern 42

Greenville 30, West Carrollton 0

Grove City 45, Westland 41

Grove City Christian 26, Madison Plains 20

Groveport-Madison 17, Lincoln 31

Hamilton 37, Sycamore 7

Hamilton Township 34, St. Charles 27

Harding 49, Lisbon Anderson 6

Harrison 20, East Central 21

Harrison Central 21, Newcomerstown 28

Harvest Prep 18, Woodford County 31

Harvey 22, North 47

Hawken 44, Berkshire 0

Hayes 18, Marion-Franklin 15

Heath 3, Buckeye Valley 29

Hicksville 22, Swanton 6

Highland 32, Hudson 18

Hilliard Bradley 7, Hilliard Darby 21

Hilliard Darby 21, Hilliard Bradley 7

Hilliard Davidson 21, Canal Winchester 23

Hillsboro 41, Goshen 25

Hillsdale 31, Lucas 0

Holy Name 12, Gilmour Academy 26

Hoover 42, Medina 17

Hopewell-Loudon 14, Pleasant 7

Howland 21, Geneva 56

Hubbard 28, Wilmington Area 21

Hudson 18, Highland 32

Hughes 42, Mt. Healthy 20

Huntington 35, Eastern 41

Independence 26, Beechcroft 16

Indian Creek 37, East Liverpool 19

Indian Lake 31, Fairbanks 8

Indian Valley 30, Steubenville 0

Jackson 56, Gallia Academy 3

Jefferson 26, Parkway 14

Jefferson Area 51, Waterloo 7

John Adams 54, Beachwood 0

John Glenn 50, Cambridge 21

John Marshall 23, Marietta 21

Jonathan Alder 14, Columbus Academy 12

Johnstown-Monroe 42, Centerburg 14

KIPP Columbus 6, Marysville 37

Kenton 6, Shawnee 37

Kenton Ridge 34, Northridge 0

Kenston 30, Perry 35

Keystone 6, Cloverleaf 22

Kings 16, Winton Woods 14

Kirtland 42, Crestview 7

Lake 48, Boardman 20

Lake Catholic 21, Avon Lake 14

Lakeside 18, Girard 63

Lakota 39, Arcadia 6

Lakota West 35, Mason 13

Lakeview 7, Crestview 35

Lakewood 12, Rhodes 34

Lancaster 40, Dublin Scioto 41

La Salle 31, Northmont 7

Lebanon 28, Loveland 25

Lehman Catholic 64, Southeastern Local 0

Leipsic 34, Van Buren 28

Lexington 13, Shelby 37

Liberty Center 48, Eastwood 14

Liberty Union 14, North Union 44

Liberty-Benton 41, Columbus Grove 3

Licking Heights 0, Bishop Ready 30

Licking Valley 28, Amanda-Clearcreek 14

Lima Senior 7, Findlay 17

Lincoln 31, Groveport-Madison 17

Linden-McKinley 43, West 0

Lisbon Anderson 6, Harding 49

Little Miami 22, Turpin 26

Logan 7, Nelsonville-York 46

Logan Elm 28, Westfall 35

London 53, Chillicothe 14

Lorain 41, Elyria 14

Loudonville 48, Richmond Heights 16

Louisville 30, Alliance 13

Loveland 25, Lebanon 28

Lowellville 6, Toronto 34

Lucas 0, Hillsdale 31

Lutheran East 20, Norton 40

Lutheran West 0, Aurora 47

Madison 48, South 29

Madison Plains 20, Grove City Christian 26

Malvern 6, Martins Ferry 35

Manchester 48, Sandy Valley 13

Mansfield Senior 12, Columbian 45

Maple Heights 28, Dover 22

Margaretta 21, Western Reserve 0

Mariemont 36, Norwood 0

Marietta 21, John Marshall 23

Marion Harding 7, Ashland 42

Marion Local 63, Crestview 14

Marion-Franklin 15, Hayes 18

Martin Luther King 32, Whitmer 7

Martins Ferry 35, Malvern 6

Marysville 37, KIPP Columbus 6

Mason 13, Lakota West 35

Maumee 14, Napoleon 21

Mayfield 28, Elyria Catholic 13

Maysville 41, Lakewood 7

McClain 24, Northwest 46

McDonald 41, Columbiana 7

McDowell 42, Mentor 17

McKinley 14, St. Augustine Prep 24

Meadowbrook 21, Barnesville 51

Mechanicsburg 43, Urbana 47

Medina 17, Hoover 42

Meigs 42, Symmes Valley 56

Memorial 14, St. John 6

Mentor 42, McDowell 12

Miami East 18, Carlisle 25

Miami Trace 15, Wilmington 9

Miamisburg 6, Dublin Coffman 10

Middletown 19, Fairfield 2

Midview 27, North Olmsted 20

Mifflin 8, Briggs 32

Milford 37, Walnut Hills 0

Miller 26, Frontier 14

Milton-Union 7, Graham Local 35

Minford 21, Chesapeake 14

Minerva 23, Crestwood 8

Minster 20, Africentric Early College 48

Mississinawa Valley 34, Dixie 3

Mogadore 22, Canton Central Catholic 7

Mohawk 37, Cardington-Lincoln 8

Monroe 7, Bishop Fenwick 21

Monroe Central 27, Bellaire 44

Monroeville 21, Calvert 35

Montpelier 6, Woodmore 48

Morgan 28, Warren 13

Mt. Gilead 7, Upper Sandusky 6

Mt. Healthy 20, Hughes 42

Mt. Vernon 24, Newark 7

Napoleon 21, Maumee 14

National Trail 0, Tri-Village 42

Nelsonville-York 46, Logan 7

New Albany 7, Wadsworth 35

New Bremen 49, Covington 0

New Lexington 37, Philo 20

New London 18, Bishop Rosecrans 36

New Philadelphia 13, West Branch 21

Newark 7, Mt. Vernon 24

Newark Catholic 13, West Jefferson 55

Newcomerstown 28, Harrison Central 21

Nordonia 39, East 7

Normandy 18, Ravenna 14

North 47, Harvey 22

North College Hill 36, Ponitz Career Tech 0

North Olmsted 20, Midview 27

North Ridgeville 37, Valley Forge 12

North Royalton 43, Wooster 13

North Union 44, Liberty Union 14

Northeastern 36, Riverside 8

Northmont 7, La Salle 31

Northmor 27, Seneca East 21

Northridge 14, Fredericktown 34

Northview 10, Springfield 44

Northwood 56, Lake 42

Northwest 46, McClain 24

Northwestern 42, Greenon 7

Norton 40, Lutheran East 20

Norwayne 14, Triway 36

Norwalk 6, Ontario 37

Norwood 0, Mariemont 36

Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 38, West Geauga 12

Oak Harbor 45, Woodward 14

Oak Hill 14, Fairfield Christian Academy 27

Oakwood 43, Bethel 12

Oberlin 13, Brooklyn 12

Olentangy 28, Perrysburg 20

Olentangy Berlin 10, Upper Arlington 16

Olentangy Liberty 10, Glenville 13

Olentangy Orange 42, Westerville North 0

Olmsted Falls 29, Brunswick 15

Ontario 37, Norwalk 6

Orange 19, Chagrin Falls 22

Orrville 20, West Holmes 28

Otsego 29, Tinora 27

Ottawa-Glandorf 20, Defiance 21

Padua Franciscan 0, Benedictine 7

Paint Valley 0, Athens 48

Pandora-Gilboa 14, Bluffton 48

Parkway 14, Jefferson 26

Perkins 55, Scott 6

Perrysburg 20, Olentangy 28

Perry 35, Kenston 30

Perry 36, St. Vincent-St. Mary 0

Philo 20, New Lexington 37

Pickerington Central 38, Wayne 28

Pickerington North 20, St. Ignatius 7

Piketon 50, Wellston 8

Piqua 7, Tippecanoe 40

Pleasant 7, Hopewell-Loudon 14

Point Pleasant 15, Fairland 40

Poland Seminary 42, East 6

Ponitz Career Tech 0, North College Hill 36

Port Clinton 53, Fostoria 7

Portsmouth 13, Portsmouth West 12

Portsmouth West 12, Portsmouth 13

Preble Shawnee 34, Ansonia 8

Princeton 32, Colerain 2

Ramsey 21, Edgewood 41

Ravenna 14, Normandy 18

Reading 21, Batavia 34

Reynoldsburg 0, Dublin Jerome 45

Rhodes 34, Lakewood 12

Richmond 7, Eaton 31

Richmond Heights 16, Loudonville 48

Ridgedale 7, Elgin 36

Ridgewood 56, River View 0

Rittman 47, Coventry 13

River 21, Buckeye Local 12

River Valley 8, South Gallia 45

River View 0, Ridgewood 56

Riverside 16, Green 15

Rock Hill 21, Boyd County 41

Rocky River 55, John Marshall 6

Roger Bacon 42, Western Hills 0

Rogers 13, Gibsonburg 49

Roosevelt 7, Streetsboro 42

Rootstown 44, Springfield 6

Ross 48, Sandusky 14

Rossford 33, Waite 7

Salem 21, South Range 48

Sandy Valley 13, Manchester 48

Sandusky 14, Ross 48

Scott 6, Perkins 55

Seneca East 21, Northmor 27

Shadyside 36, Southern 22

Shaw 22, Wickliffe 24

Shawnee 37, Kenton 6

Shelby 37, Lexington 13

Shenandoah 20, Bridgeport 22

Sheridan 14, Watkins Memorial 42

Shroder Paideia Academy 20, Deer Park 40

Sidney 0, Fairborn 28

Simon Kenton 43, Western Brown 24

Smithville 27, Claymont 12

Solon 7, Strongsville 28

South 29, Madison 48

South Central 7, Buckeye Central 34

South Gallia 45, River Valley 8

South Point 36, Southern 0

South Range 48, Salem 21

Southeast 14, Grand Valley 25

Southeastern Local 0, Lehman Catholic 64

Southern 22, Shadyside 36

Southview 0, Clay 14

Spencerville 25, Wayne Trace 21

Springfield 44, Northview 10

Springboro 38, Edgewood 0

St. Augustine Prep 24, McKinley 14

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 32, Finneytown 0

St. Charles 27, Hamilton Township 34

St. Clairsville 49, Brownsville 13

St. Francis de Sales 15, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 24

St. Francis DeSales 34, Northland 0

St. Henry 27, Archbold 19

St. Ignatius 7, Pickerington North 20

St. John 6, Memorial 14

St. John's Jesuit 24, Anthony Wayne 28

St. Paul 10, Edison 35

St. Vincent-St. Mary 0, Perry 36

St. Xavier 20, Centerville 7

Start 30, Clyde 13

Stebbins 21, Butler 27

Steele 13, Buckeye 21

Steubenville 0, Indian Valley 30

Stow-Munroe Falls 49, Barberton 14

Streetsboro 42, Roosevelt 7

Strongsville 28, Solon 7

Swanton 6, Hicksville 22

Sycamore 7, Hamilton 37

Symmes Valley 56, Meigs 42

Taft 33, Archbishop Alter 27

Tallmadge 7, Brecksville-Broadview Heights 14

Teays Valley 14, Bloom-Carroll 0

Thomas Worthington 7, Worthington Kilbourne 42

Tinora 27, Otsego 29

Tippecanoe 40, Piqua 7

Toronto 34, Lowellville 6

Triad 21, Bucyrus 42

Tri-Valley 21, Granville 30

Tri-Village 42, National Trail 0

Triway 36, Norwayne 14

Trotwood-Madison 22, Fairmont 21

Troy 24, Xenia 14

Turpin 26, Little Miami 22

Tuscarawas Valley 23, Coshocton 29

Tuslaw 38, Chippewa 7

Twinsburg 36, Bedford 6

Unioto 48, Vinton County 8

University School 0, Bay 27

Upper Arlington 16, Olentangy Berlin 10

Upper Sandusky 6, Mt. Gilead 7

Urbana 47, Mechanicsburg 43

Ursuline 34, Bishop Hartley 16

Utica 27, Danville 8

Valley Forge 12, North Ridgeville 37

Valley View 20, Franklin 7

Van Buren 28, Leipsic 34

Van Wert 19, Elida 14

Vermilion 42, Firelands 12

Versailles 35, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 21

Vinton County 8, Unioto 48

Wadsworth 35, New Albany 7

Waite 7, Rossford 33

Walnut Hills 0, Milford 37

Walnut Ridge 20, Canfield 35

Wapakoneta 24, Celina 7

Warren 13, Morgan 28

Washington 27, Circleville 35

Washington Massillon 44, GlenOak 10

Waterford 21, Caldwell 6

Waterloo 7, Jefferson Area 51

Watkins Memorial 42, Sheridan 14

Wauseon 14, Bellevue 42

Wayne 28, Pickerington Central 38

Wayne Trace 21, Spencerville 25

Waynedale 0, Fairless 35

Waynesfield-Goshen 19, Ada 42

Waynesville 21, Greeneview 0

Wellington 28, Mapleton 12

Wellston 8, Piketon 50

Wellsville 0, East Canton 49

West 0, Linden-McKinley 43

West Branch 21, New Philadelphia 13

West Carrollton 0, Greenville 30

West Clermont 49, Anderson 6

West Geauga 12, Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 38

West Holmes 28, Orrville 20

West Jefferson 55, Newark Catholic 13

West Liberty-Salem 0, Benjamin Logan 24

West Muskingum 7, Fort Frye 36

Westerville Central 0, Westerville South 24

Westerville North 0, Olentangy Orange 42

Westerville South 24, Westerville Central 0

Westfall 35, Logan Elm 28

Westlake 35, Clearview 14

Westland 41, Grove City 45

Western Brown 24, Simon Kenton 43

Western Hills 0, Roger Bacon 42

Western Reserve 0, Margaretta 21

Wheelersburg 10, Archbishop McNicholas 7

Whitehall-Yearling 14, East 6

Whitmer 7, Martin Luther King 32

Wickliffe 24, Shaw 22

Wilmington 9, Miami Trace 15

Wilmington Area 21, Hubbard 28

Windham 14, East Palestine 57

Winton Woods 21, Kings 14

Withrow 36, Chaminade Julienne 7

Woodford County 31, Harvest Prep 18

Woodmore 48, Montpelier 6

Woodridge 28, Brookside 0

Woodward 14, Oak Harbor 45

Wooster 13, North Royalton 43

Worthington Christian 3, Bexley 14

Worthington Kilbourne 42, Thomas Worthington 7

Xenia 14, Troy 24

Zane Trace 49, Waverly 13

Zanesville 0, Clear Fork 39

Can't find a score? Try our Ohio high school football live scoreboard.

