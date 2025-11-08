High School

Ohio high school football final scores, results — November 7, 2025

See every final score from the Second Round of Ohio high school football playoffs

Brady Twombly

Elder Panthers running back runs the ball to the end zone for a touchdown in the first half of a high school football game between the Elder Panthers and Highlands Bluebirds, Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, at The Pit in Cincinnati.
Elder Panthers running back runs the ball to the end zone for a touchdown in the first half of a high school football game between the Elder Panthers and Highlands Bluebirds, Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, at The Pit in Cincinnati.

The 2025 Ohio High School Football season rolled on with Second Round playoff action on Friday, November 7, 2025, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.

Anderson 29, Withrow 6

Anna 46, Mechanicsburg 12

Archbishop Hoban 38, Boardman 0

Archbishop Moeller 33, Lakota West 14

Austintown-Fitch 28, Green 25

Avon 46, Olmsted Falls 13

Badin 35, Archbishop Alter 28

Barnesville 34, Portsmouth 0

Bath 21, Bellevue 0

Bay 41, Cloverleaf 14

Big Walnut 43, Walnut Ridge 0

Bishop Watterson 56, Granville 0

Canal Winchester 28, Westerville South 21

Canfield 27, Kenston 12

Cardinal Mooney 48, South Range 12

Carey 35, Margaretta 7

Carlisle 42, Graham Local 21

Cedarville 49, Cincinnati Country Day 21

Centerburg 28, Ridgewood 14

Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 43, Brookville 21

Clyde 42, Otsego 7

Coldwater 38, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 0

Colonel Crawford 42, Mt. Gilead 8

Columbus Academy 35, Zane Trace 23

Columbus Grove 28, Gibsonburg 8

Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 42, Geneva 7

Dalton 34, Columbia 15

Danville 59, Fisher Catholic 8

East 36, Hawken 16

East Canton 46, Harding 26

Eastern 34, Fort Recovery 14

Elder 27, Fairfield 7

Fort Frye 28, Caldwell 14

Galion 41, Cloverleaf 10

Garaway 34, Crestview 0

Garfield 48, St. Clairsville 31

Genoa Area 35, Port Clinton 7

Girard 28, Manchester 14

Glenville 49, Salem 0

Harrison 35, Kings 31

Highland 38, Brecksville-Broadview Heights 7

Hillsdale 55, Harding 12

Hillsdale 63, Conotton Valley 6

Hopewell-Loudon 42, Western Reserve 6

Hudson 14, Lake 12

Indian Hill 57, Washington 14

Indian Lake 17, Preble Shawnee 14

Indian Valley 40, Heath 15

Indian Valley 48, Circleville 14

Jackson 24, Miami Trace 21

John F. Kennedy Catholic 40, East Palestine 13

John Adams 52, Collinwood 0

Jonathan Alder 42, Johnstown-Monroe 21

Kirtland 41, Wickliffe 3

Lake Catholic 42, Ravenna 14

Lake Catholic 16, Streetsboro 0

La Salle 14, Xenia 7

Leipsic 36, Mohawk 7

Liberty Center 56, Oak Harbor 6

Liberty-Benton 38, Norwayne 0

Licking Valley 31, Bloom-Carroll 24

Lima Central Catholic 49, Edon 7

London 17, Archbishop McNicholas 14

Lowellville 34, McDonald 20

Malvern 40, Lucas 26

Maple Heights 16, Chagrin Falls 7

Mariemont 30, Miami East 0

Marion Local 42, Lehman Catholic 12

McDonald 28, John F. Kennedy 13

McKinley 30, Medina 7

Mentor 52, Jackson 6

Middletown 31, Lebanon 0

Mogadore 54, East Palestine 7

Monroeville 34, Malvern 14

Monroeville 47, Independence 7

Nelsonville-York 35, Union Local 0

New Lexington 39, Fairfield Union 0

New Lexington 55, Canton South 28

North Ridgeville 42, Anthony Wayne 7

North Union 47, Williamsburg 14

Northeastern 41, Miami Valley Christian Academy 0

Northeastern 59, Rock Hill 0

Olentangy Liberty 17, Olentangy 0

Olentangy Orange 43, Olentangy Berlin 14

Ontario 24, Clear Fork 2

Ottawa-Glandorf 13, Galion 7

Pandora-Gilboa 63, North Baltimore 42

Paulding 14, Fairview 10

Perry 26, Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 6

Perry 35, Buchtel 0

Perkins 31, Napoleon 0

Perkins 49, Upper Sandusky 14

Pickerington Central 42, Groveport-Madison 7

Poland Seminary 35, Liberty 14

Portsmouth West 42, Chesapeake 24

Purcell Marian 34, Paint Valley 21

Rock Hill 30, Madison Plains 21

Rocky River 23, Revere 14

Seneca East 45, Archbold 44

Shelby 42, Orrville 0

Smithville 27, United 26

Springfield 21, Springboro 3

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 54, Dayton Christian 0

St. Edward 45, Berea-Midpark 14

St. Francis DeSales 33, Ashland 29

St. Henry 14, New Bremen 7

Steubenville 51, Buckeye Valley 21

Struthers 49, Norton 28

St. Xavier 42, Lakota East 7

Symmes Valley 41, Trimble 12

Taft 44, Clinton-Massie 7

Tippecanoe 55, Talawanda 7

Tri-Valley 41, Hamilton Township 27

Tri-Village 54, Portsmouth West 22

Triway 45, Fairview 13

Trotwood-Madison 55, Lima Senior 12

Troy 23, Hilliard Bradley 22

Upper Arlington 30, Pickerington North 27

Valley View 31, Wyoming 21

Villa Angela-St. Joseph 69, Maple Heights 32

Wadsworth 34, St. Francis de Sales 6

Walsh Jesuit 49, Nordonia 18

Wapakoneta 41, Shawnee 16

Washington Massillon 62, Hoover 7

Waterford 42, Strasburg-Franklin 7

West Branch 35, Norton 14

West Holmes 28, Unioto 21

West Jefferson 21, Toronto 20

Western Reserve 52, Crestline 0

Wheelersburg 43, Morgan 3

Whitmer 17, Perrysburg 3

Windham 50, Southern 35

