Ohio high school football final scores, results — November 7, 2025
The 2025 Ohio High School Football season rolled on with Second Round playoff action on Friday, November 7, 2025, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.
Anderson 29, Withrow 6
Anna 46, Mechanicsburg 12
Archbishop Hoban 38, Boardman 0
Archbishop Moeller 33, Lakota West 14
Austintown-Fitch 28, Green 25
Avon 46, Olmsted Falls 13
Badin 35, Archbishop Alter 28
Barnesville 34, Portsmouth 0
Bath 21, Bellevue 0
Bay 41, Cloverleaf 14
Big Walnut 43, Walnut Ridge 0
Bishop Watterson 56, Granville 0
Canal Winchester 28, Westerville South 21
Canfield 27, Kenston 12
Cardinal Mooney 48, South Range 12
Carey 35, Margaretta 7
Carlisle 42, Graham Local 21
Cedarville 49, Cincinnati Country Day 21
Centerburg 28, Ridgewood 14
Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 43, Brookville 21
Clyde 42, Otsego 7
Coldwater 38, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 0
Colonel Crawford 42, Mt. Gilead 8
Columbus Academy 35, Zane Trace 23
Columbus Grove 28, Gibsonburg 8
Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 42, Geneva 7
Dalton 34, Columbia 15
Danville 59, Fisher Catholic 8
East 36, Hawken 16
East Canton 46, Harding 26
Eastern 34, Fort Recovery 14
Elder 27, Fairfield 7
Fort Frye 28, Caldwell 14
Galion 41, Cloverleaf 10
Garaway 34, Crestview 0
Garfield 48, St. Clairsville 31
Genoa Area 35, Port Clinton 7
Girard 28, Manchester 14
Glenville 49, Salem 0
Harrison 35, Kings 31
Highland 38, Brecksville-Broadview Heights 7
Hillsdale 55, Harding 12
Hillsdale 63, Conotton Valley 6
Hopewell-Loudon 42, Western Reserve 6
Hudson 14, Lake 12
Indian Hill 57, Washington 14
Indian Lake 17, Preble Shawnee 14
Indian Valley 40, Heath 15
Indian Valley 48, Circleville 14
Jackson 24, Miami Trace 21
John F. Kennedy Catholic 40, East Palestine 13
John Adams 52, Collinwood 0
Jonathan Alder 42, Johnstown-Monroe 21
Kirtland 41, Wickliffe 3
Lake Catholic 42, Ravenna 14
Lake Catholic 16, Streetsboro 0
La Salle 14, Xenia 7
Leipsic 36, Mohawk 7
Liberty Center 56, Oak Harbor 6
Liberty-Benton 38, Norwayne 0
Licking Valley 31, Bloom-Carroll 24
Lima Central Catholic 49, Edon 7
London 17, Archbishop McNicholas 14
Lowellville 34, McDonald 20
Malvern 40, Lucas 26
Maple Heights 16, Chagrin Falls 7
Mariemont 30, Miami East 0
Marion Local 42, Lehman Catholic 12
McDonald 28, John F. Kennedy 13
McKinley 30, Medina 7
Mentor 52, Jackson 6
Middletown 31, Lebanon 0
Mogadore 54, East Palestine 7
Monroeville 34, Malvern 14
Monroeville 47, Independence 7
Nelsonville-York 35, Union Local 0
New Lexington 39, Fairfield Union 0
New Lexington 55, Canton South 28
North Ridgeville 42, Anthony Wayne 7
North Union 47, Williamsburg 14
Northeastern 41, Miami Valley Christian Academy 0
Northeastern 59, Rock Hill 0
Olentangy Liberty 17, Olentangy 0
Olentangy Orange 43, Olentangy Berlin 14
Ontario 24, Clear Fork 2
Ottawa-Glandorf 13, Galion 7
Pandora-Gilboa 63, North Baltimore 42
Paulding 14, Fairview 10
Perry 26, Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 6
Perry 35, Buchtel 0
Perkins 31, Napoleon 0
Perkins 49, Upper Sandusky 14
Pickerington Central 42, Groveport-Madison 7
Poland Seminary 35, Liberty 14
Portsmouth West 42, Chesapeake 24
Purcell Marian 34, Paint Valley 21
Rock Hill 30, Madison Plains 21
Rocky River 23, Revere 14
Seneca East 45, Archbold 44
Shelby 42, Orrville 0
Smithville 27, United 26
Springfield 21, Springboro 3
St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 54, Dayton Christian 0
St. Edward 45, Berea-Midpark 14
St. Francis DeSales 33, Ashland 29
St. Henry 14, New Bremen 7
Steubenville 51, Buckeye Valley 21
Struthers 49, Norton 28
St. Xavier 42, Lakota East 7
Symmes Valley 41, Trimble 12
Taft 44, Clinton-Massie 7
Tippecanoe 55, Talawanda 7
Tri-Valley 41, Hamilton Township 27
Tri-Village 54, Portsmouth West 22
Triway 45, Fairview 13
Trotwood-Madison 55, Lima Senior 12
Troy 23, Hilliard Bradley 22
Upper Arlington 30, Pickerington North 27
Valley View 31, Wyoming 21
Villa Angela-St. Joseph 69, Maple Heights 32
Wadsworth 34, St. Francis de Sales 6
Walsh Jesuit 49, Nordonia 18
Wapakoneta 41, Shawnee 16
Washington Massillon 62, Hoover 7
Waterford 42, Strasburg-Franklin 7
West Branch 35, Norton 14
West Holmes 28, Unioto 21
West Jefferson 21, Toronto 20
Western Reserve 52, Crestline 0
Wheelersburg 43, Morgan 3
Whitmer 17, Perrysburg 3
Windham 50, Southern 35