Ohio high school football: Kirtland announces 2025 schedule
High school football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across Ohio, and High School On SI will share these as we see them.
We can now share the schedule for 2024 OHSAA Division VI state runner-up Kirtland, via their social media accounts.
The Hornets advanced to the Division VI state championship game last season by going 10-0 in the regular season and then cruising through their first five playoff games, outscoring opponents 224-20 in those five games.
Kirtland has reached the state championship game in eight straight seasons, winning state titles in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2023 in that stretch. Overall, Kirtland has seven state championships.
This season, Kirtland opens its season against another state runner-up from 2024, as the Hornets travel to take on Central Clarion (Pennsylvania).
Below is the Hornets' schedule for 2025, with game times still to be announced.
2025 KIRTLAND HORNETS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 23: at Central Clarion (Pennsylvania)
Aug. 29: vs. Ashland Crestview
Sept. 5: vs. Perry
Sept. 12: at Fairview
Sept. 19: vs. Trinity
Sept. 26: at Wickliffe
Oct. 3: vs. Berkshire
Oct. 10: at Chagrin Falls
Oct. 17: vs. Crestwood
Oct. 24: at Rootstown
More Ohio high school sports news:
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App