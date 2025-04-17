High School

Ohio high school football: Minster announces 2025 schedule

Ryan Isley, SBLive Sports

High school football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across Ohio, and High School On SI will share these as we see them.

We can now share the schedule for 2024 OHSAA Division VII regional finalist Minster, via their social media accounts.

Last season, Minster went 12-3 in reaching the Division VII regional final, where they fell 21-7 to eventual state champion Marion Local.

The only three losses were in the regional final and to Marion Local in the regular season, as well as Coldwater, which won the Division VI state title.

The Wildcats will open 2025 with home games against Fort Loramie and Africentric before starting play in the Midwest Athletic Conference.

Below is the Wildcats' schedule for 2025, with all game times to be 7 p.m.

2025 MINSTER  FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 22: vs. Fort Loramie

Aug. 29: vs. Africentric

Sept. 5: vs. Anna

Sept. 12: at Parkway

Sept. 19: at Coldwater

Sept. 26: vs. St. Henry

Oct. 3: vs. New Bremen

Oct. 10: at Versailles

Oct. 17: vs. Marion Local

Oct. 24: at Fort Recovery

Ryan Isley is a Regional Editor for SBLive Sports, covering Ohio and Pennsylvania. 

