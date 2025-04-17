Ohio high school football: Minster announces 2025 schedule
High school football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across Ohio, and High School On SI will share these as we see them.
We can now share the schedule for 2024 OHSAA Division VII regional finalist Minster, via their social media accounts.
Last season, Minster went 12-3 in reaching the Division VII regional final, where they fell 21-7 to eventual state champion Marion Local.
The only three losses were in the regional final and to Marion Local in the regular season, as well as Coldwater, which won the Division VI state title.
The Wildcats will open 2025 with home games against Fort Loramie and Africentric before starting play in the Midwest Athletic Conference.
Below is the Wildcats' schedule for 2025, with all game times to be 7 p.m.
2025 MINSTER FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 22: vs. Fort Loramie
Aug. 29: vs. Africentric
Sept. 5: vs. Anna
Sept. 12: at Parkway
Sept. 19: at Coldwater
Sept. 26: vs. St. Henry
Oct. 3: vs. New Bremen
Oct. 10: at Versailles
Oct. 17: vs. Marion Local
Oct. 24: at Fort Recovery
