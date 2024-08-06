Ohio high school football: Top senior linebacker recruits for the 2024 season
The 2024 Ohio high school football season is upon us, and it is time to take a look at some of highest rated recruits in the state. In this series, we will focus on the top recruits at a handful of positions for a specific graduating class.
We started with the senior quarterbacks and senior running backs, and now we move on to the senior linebackers.
Missouri and Ohio State have received commitments from the top two linebackers in the class in Canton McKinley's Dante McClellan and Archbishop Hoban's Eli Lee, respectively, while Grant Beerman of Lakota West is headed to Purdue, Bishop Hartley's Denim Lee is going to Pittsburgh and Elder's Maddox Arnold is staying in Ohio to play at Toledo.
All rankings are based off 247Sports.com.
Top 5 senior linebacker recruits in Ohio:
1. Dante McClellan, Canton McKinley; 6-foot-0.5, 210 pounds (No. 13 overall in 2025 Ohio class)
Committed to Missouri
Named second team All-Ohio as a junior when he had 75 tackles with four sacks and one interception. Also had 13tackles for loss.
2. Eli Lee, Archbishop Hoban; 6-foot-3, 230 pounds (No. 17 overall)
Committed to Ohio State
The linebacker MVP at this past spring's Under Armour Camp, Lee helped lead one of the best defenses in Ohio last season and was named first team All-Ohio in Division II. He finished his junior campaign with 170 tackles, 11.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and interception return for a touchdown. He also came up with two safeties for the Hoban defense.
3. Grant Beerman, Lakota West; 6-foot-4, 220 pounds (No. 25 overall)
Committed to Purdue
As a junior, he had 79 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, four sacks and two forced fumbles as he was named first team All-conference in the Greater Miami Conference.
4. Denim Cook, Bishop Hartley; 6-foot04, 223 pounds (No. 34 overall)
Committed to Pittsburgh
A first team All-Ohio selection as a junior in Division IV, he had 116 tackles, including 22 tackles for loss, and 15 sacks.
5. Maddox Arnold, Elder; 6-foot-2, 225 pounds (No. 41 overall)
Committed to Toledo
Named honorable mention All-Ohio last season as he led the Panthers in tackles with 87 with 8.5 twackles for loss and three sacks.
-- Ryan Isley | ryan@scorebooklive.com | @sbliveoh