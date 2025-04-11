Ohio high school football: Walsh Jesuit announces 2025 schedule
High School football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across Ohio, and High School On SI will share these as we see them.
We can now share the schedule for the 2024 Division regional finalist Walsh Jesuit Warriors, via their social media accounts.
The Warriors will start the season with two tough road games, first against Toledo Central Catholic, the runner-up in Division III in 2024 after winning the state title in Division II in 2022 and in Division III in 2023 and then against Springfield, the Division I state runner-up in 2021, 2022 and 2023.
Walsh will also face its two local rivals on the road, traveling to Archbishop Hoban on Sept. 26 and St. Vincent-St. Mary on Oct. 17.
The game against Hoban will be a rematch of last season's Division II regional final, won by Hoban 21-7.
Walsh is coming off a season in which it went 13-1.
Below is the Warriors' schedule for 2025, with game times still to be announced.
2025 WALSH JESUIT WARRIORS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 22: at Toledo Central Catholic
Aug. 29: at Springfield
Sept. 5: vs. Football North (Canada)
Sept. 12: at St. Ignatius
Sept. 19: vs. Canisius (New York)
Sept. 26: at Archbishop Hoban
Oct. 3: vs. Bishop Hartley
Oct. 10: at Ursuline
Oct. 17: at St. Vincent-St. Mary
Oct. 23: vs. Trotwood Madison
