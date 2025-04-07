Ohio high school softball's top catchers in 2025: Vote for the best
Spring has finally sprung, which means it is time to take a look at some of the top high school softball players in the state of Ohio and let you vote on who you think is the best of the best at their position.
We will start with the catchers.
There are hundreds of outstanding players in Ohio, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive! Tag us on X or Instagram at @SBLiveOH and let us know about other athletes worthy of fans’ attention.
Note: Some players may excel at multiple positions. Do not be alarmed to see a pitcher on this list, as we try to get as many players as possible.
(Players are listed in alphabetical order and all stats/accolades are from prior to this season; the poll is below the list of players)
Poll closes on Monday, April 14 at 11:59 PM ET
Aeriel Brown, Ayersville, junior
Named honorable mention All-Ohio in Division IV last season, hitting .4677 with. One homer and 11 RBI.
Kendall Brown, Lancaster, junior
Hit. 549 with 11 homers and 40 RBI last season in being named first-team All-Ohio in Division I.
Maddie Childers, Wellston, junior
The junior was named honorable mention All-Ohio in Division III last season, taking home the co-Offensive Player of the Year Award in the Tri-Valley Conference.
Cam Eckhart, Holland Springfield, senior
Led the Blue Devils with 12 homers last season as the DePaul commit was named second-team All-Ohio in Division II.
Leah Figueroa, Canfield, junior
As a sophomore last season, she hit .468 with 10 homers and 37 RBI in being named second-team All-Ohio in Division II.
Kylie Folkwein, Austintown-Fitch, junior
Took over catching duties for the Falcons last season, hitting .476 with six homers and 28 RBI while handling the Ohio Player of the Year Sydnie Watts behind the plate.
Brenna Fyffe, Kenton Ridge, junior
The Ohio University commit had one of the more prolific hits seasons in state history with 62 last season, earning first-team All-Ohio honors in Division II.
Paige Gamby, Tinora, junior
Named second-team All-Ohio in Division III last season, she hit . 449 with five homers, two triples and 10 doubles while driving in 24 runs.
Kenzie Gatti, Triway, senior
Hit nearly .500 with 13 homers and 52 RBI last season. The University of Akron commit was named second-team All-Ohio in Division III.
Ella Gilkerson, Strasburg, junior
Hit .476 with six homers and 35 RBI last season while also having a solid defensive season catching All-Ohio pitcher Amelia Spidell. Gilkerson was named second-team All-Ohio in Division IV.
Maddy Hufford, Mathews, senior
Helped lead Mathews to the state semifinals a year ago when she was named second-team All-Ohio in Division IV. The Mount Union commit was also an Academic All-Ohio honoree. In the postseason alone, she hit .700 with eight doubles, two triples, a homer and 12 RBI.
Reese Loveday, New Philadelphia, senior
Hit .474 with four homers last season in being named honorable mention All-Ohio in Division II.
Natali McGuire, Colerain, senior
Was named first-team All-Greater Miami Conference last season, hitting .525 with 25 RBI and 21 runs scored.
Brielle Raus, North Royalton, senior
The university of Findlay recruit was named honorable mention All-Ohio in Division I last season, while also earning first-team honors in the Suburban League, first-team All-Northeast Ohio and team MVP.
Cheyenne Reese, Gibsonburg, junior
As a sophomore, she hit .515 and established a new program record with 50 hits as she was named first-team All-Ohio in Division IV.
Madison Rowland, New London, senior
Named honorable mention All-Ohio last season, hitting .506 with nine homers and 30 RBI.
Hailey Rudrick, Mount Vernon, junior
The Ohio Cardinal Conference Player of the Year hit .473 with 10 home runs, 10 doubles and 41 runs batted in and was named second-team All-Ohio in Division I.
Sophie Schechterman, Aurora, senior
Was named first-team All-Ohio in Division II when she hit .543, with 11 doubles and 30 RBI as well as handled All-Ohio pitcher McKennah Metzger behind the plate.
Caleigh Shaulis, Walsh Jesuit, senior
The Kent State University commit hit .570 with two homers and 27 RBI last season in being named first-team All-Ohio in Division I.
Megan Sumner, Anthony Wayne, junior
She hit .436 with five homers, 16 doubles and 36 RBI last season.
Ella Teubner, Lebanon, senior
Hit .532 with nine home runs, 12 doubles, three triples and 49 RBIs last season. The University of Iowa recruit was named first-team All-Ohio in Division I.
Addie Warzala, Champion, senior
Named second-team All-Ohio in Division II last season, she hit .500 with 10 home runs, 17 doubles three triples and 40 RBI.
Kaylee Wells, Southeastern, junior
Hit .539 with five homers, nine doubles and 37 RBI last season in being named honorable mention All-Ohio in Division IV.
Ally Williams, Berea-Midpark, senior
The second-team All-Ohio honoree in Division I set a new school record for homers in a season last year and also already holds the record for most career doubles in program history.
Addy Zak, Johnstown, junior
Hit .507 with 28 RBI last season and was named honorable mention All-Ohio in Division III.
