Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week? (4/7/2025)
1. Jordan Ackerman, fr., Foothill (Nevada) softball
Ackerman went 3 for 3 with two doubles and two RBIs in a 15-0 shutout of Las Vegas.
2. Kennedy Brown, so., North Catholic (Pennsylvania) softball
Brown struck out 15 and didn’t allow a hit in a six-inning, 11-0 win over Western Beaver.
3. Phoebe Carroll, jr., Hopedale (Massachusetts) softball
Carroll went 4 for 5 with a double, two triples and three RBIs in a 24-0 victory over Whitinsville Christian.
4. Olivia Cieslak, sr., Haverford Township (Pennsylvania) track
Cieslak, a Stanford signee, opened her season with a time of 2 minutes, 5.24 seconds to win the 800 meters at the Haverford Invitational. The time ranks second in the country this spring.
5. Destiny Cornwell, sr., Sherwood (Oregon) softball
Cornwell threw a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts in a 4-0 victory over Wilsonville.
6. Tyra Cox, sr., Miami Northwestern (Florida) track
Cox placed first in the 400 at the Florida Relays with a time of 52.60, the second-fastest time nationally this season.
7. Dani Jo Fleitman, fr., Lindsay (Texas) track
Fleitman won the high jump (5 feet, 9 inches), triple jump (34-2) and 100 hurdles (17.03) at the 2A District 13 Championship. The freshman’s high jump mark is tied for seventh in the country this year.
8. Skylar Groom, so., Chatham (New York) softball
Groom struck out 16 and didn’t surrender a hit in six innings as Chatham blanked Rensselaer, 12-0.
9. Valerie Hunt, sr., Monahans (Texas) track
Hunt earned gold medals in the shot put (51-4.25), discus (146-6) and pole vault (10-6) competitions at the 4A District 3 Championship. The Texas Tech signee’s shot put mark ranks second in the nation this spring.
10. Chloe Huyler, sr., Lakeridge (Oregon) track
Huyler took first in the mile at the Oregon Relays with a time of 4:46.70. The Notre Dame signee’s time ranks first in the country this year.
11. Kendall LaManche, Marcellus (New York)
In her varsity debut as an eighth-grader, LaManche threw a five-inning no-hitter with nine strikeouts while going 2 for 3 at the plate in a 12-0 shutout of Cazenovia.
12. Jazmine Leyva, sr., South El Monte (California) softball
Leyva homered in back-to-back games as South El Monte blasted Gabrielino (13-0) and Mountain View (10-0). Leyva has nine homer runs in 37 at-bats this season.
13. Bailey Maloney, sr., Ursuline Academy (Delaware) softball
Maloney threw a no-hitter with 14 strikeouts in a 12-0 win over Christiana. The senior also had two hits at the plate.
14. Destini Smith, sr., Souderton Area (Pennsylvania) track
Smith picked up a pair of gold medals at the Cardinal Classic in the triple jump (43-2.75) and long jump (20-5), the top marks nationally this season in both events. The triple jump mark broke the Pennsylvania state record.
15. Kylah Woods, sr., Fort Bend Ridge Point (Texas) track
Woods, a Vanderbilt signee, earned a gold medal in the 100 at the 6A District 21 Championship with a wind-aided time of 11.28, the sixth-fastest all-conditions time in the country this season.
