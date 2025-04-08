Ohio high school softball's top infielders in 2025: Vote for the best
Spring has sprung, so it's time to feature some of the top high school school softball players in Ohio and let fans vote for the best of the best at their position.
We started with the catchers, and now we pivot to the infielders.
There are hundreds of outstanding players in Ohio, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive! Tag us on X or Instagram at @SBLiveOH and let us know about other athletes worthy of fans’ attention.
Note: Some players may excel at multiple positions. Do not be alarmed to see a pitcher on this list, as we try to get as many players as possible.
(Players are listed in alphabetical order and all stats/accolades are from prior to this season; the poll is below the list of players.)
Voting closes on Tuesday, April 15 at 11:59 PM ET
Ryann Allar, Medina, junior
As a sophomore, she hit .592 with doubles, 30 RBI and 33 runs scored as she was named second-team All-Ohio in Division I.
Kylar Arnett, Greenville, senior
Led the team with a .480 batting average and drove in 18 runs as she was named second-team All-Ohio in Division II.
Catie Boggs, Wheelersburg, senior
A two-time state champion, the University of North Carolina recruit has been named first-team All-Ohio in Division III each of the last two seasons and has been a first-team all-conference and all-district selection in each of her three high school seasons.
Ady Bowe, Eastwood, senior
Named first-team All-District and honorable mention All-Ohio in Division II last season. Had a day in April in a doubleheader sweep over Edison in which she was 9-for-9 at the plate with two homers, a double and nine RBI.
Savannah Bushatz, Huntington, senior
Hit .526 with 50 hits, 18 doubles and 33 RBI last season in being named second team All-Ohio in Division III.
Kenzie Byrne, Arcanum, senior
Named first-team All-Ohio in Division III as she hit .550 with 11 homers and 51 RBI and scored 49 runs. She set new program records in homers and runs scored in a season.
Ayvah Cullen, Defiance, senior
Hit .532 with eight homers, 10 doubles and 22 RBI last season as the Ball State commit was named second-team All-Ohio in Division II.
Jayden Davis, Kenton Ridge, sophomore
Hit .526 with eight homers, eight triples, 15 doubles and 48 RBI as a freshman in being named honorable mention All-Ohio in Division II.
D’Neya Dennis, Licking Valley, sophomore
Finished off her freshman season by being named second-team All-Ohio in Division II as well as first-team All-District and first-team All-Licking County Conference.
Sommer Ginn, Meadowbrook, junior
Named first-team All-Ohio in Division III for the second year in a row.
Clara Granchi, Painesville Riverside, junior
In the circle last season, she was 14-5 with 106 strikeouts. At the plate, she hit .462 with 48 hits, three home runs, 35 runs scored, and 16 stolen bases and was named the Western Reserve Conference Player of the Year.
Emma Greer, Tri-Village, sophomore
As a freshman, she hit .487 with 38 hits and 37 RBI and was named second-team All-Ohio in Division IV.
Hayley Griggs, Perrysburg, senior
The Florida State recruit hit .492 with five homers, seven doubles and 25 RBI last season as she was named first-team All-Ohio in Division I.
Olivia Haas, Oregon Clay, junior
In her sophomore campaign, she hit .558 with 48 hits, 41 runs scored and 16 stolen bases and was named honorable mention All-Ohio in Division I.
Alyssa Hill, Logan, junior
She carried a .442 batting average and led her team in hits with 38 and RBI with 23 while striking out just three times. She was named second-team All-Ohio in Division I.
Addi Inskeep, Minster, senior
Hit .533 with 23 runs scored last season and was named first-team All-Ohio in Division IV.
Olivia Matheny, Mathews, senior
The first-team All-Ohio selection in Division IV will pitch and play shortstop for the Mustangs.
McKayla McGee, Walsh Jesuit, senior
The University of Akron commit hit .485 and led the team with eight home runs and 38 RBI last season and was named honorable mention All-Ohio in Division I. This season, she will also play a big role in the circle for the Warriors.
Kendal McCrea, Canal Winchester, junior
Named second-team All-Ohio in Division I, hitting .649 with 50 hits, 14 doubles and 39 RBI as a sophomore.
Adria Miller, Parkway, senior
As a junior, she was named first-team All-MAC and honorable mention All-Ohio in Division III.
Caitlynn Pleska, Columbiana, junior
Named first-team All-Ohio in Division III as a sophomore, hitting .677 with 23 doubles, 12 homers and 65 RBI.
Sophie Retton, Aurora, senior
Retton hit .605 with four home runs and 41 RBI last season in being named honorable mention All-Ohio and this year will step into the circle as well for the Greenmen.
Gianna Roth, Brecksville-Broadview Heights, senior
She hit .475 and led the team with 30 runs scored and 20 runs driven in last season while stealing 16 bases.
Maleya Thompson, Watkins Memorial, senior
The University of Houston commit hit 11 homers and drove in 37 runs for the Warriors last season in a state runner-up finish.
Katie Woodland, Mohawk, sophomore
As a freshman, she hit .578 with eight homers, 12 doubles and 57 RBI in being named second-team All-Ohio in Division II.
