Ohio (OHSAA) high school football playoff brackets, matchups, game times (11/13/2024)

Here are all the 2024 Ohio high school football playoff brackets, matchups and game times

Olentangy Berlin's Aiden Eviston (17) runs the ball against the Olentangy Braves in the first half at Olentangy Berlin High School on Oct 25, 2024 in Delaware, Ohio.
Olentangy Berlin's Aiden Eviston (17) runs the ball against the Olentangy Braves in the first half at Olentangy Berlin High School on Oct 25, 2024 in Delaware, Ohio. / Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2024 Ohio high school playoffs are on to the regional semifinals as four teams remain in each region.

The regional playoffs quarterfinals are on November 8, and the playoffs will conclude on December 5 to 7 in Canton. High School on SI has brackets for every region of Ohio high school football for you to keep track of all the playoff matchups.

>>Ohio high school football brackets<<

Region-by-region brackets are below.

2024 Ohio high school football playoff brackets, matchups, game times

DIVISION 1

Region 1 Bracket

Mentor vs. McKinley

St. Edwards vs. Perrysburg

Region 2 Bracket

Wayne vs. Hilliard Davidson

Centerville vs. Dublin Coffman

Region 3 Bracket

Oleganty vs. Upper Arlington

Pickerington North vs. Olentangy Berlin

Region 4 Bracket

Archbishop Moeller vs. Princeton

Lakota West vs. St. Xavier

DIVISION 2

Region 5 Bracket

Walsh Jesuit vs. Austintown-Fitch

Archbishop Hoban vs. Nordonia

Region 6 Bracket

Avon vs. Wadsworth

Highland vs. Anthony Wayne

Region 7 Bracket

Big Walnut vs. Ahsland

Teays Valley vs. Washington Massillon

Region 8 Bracket

Anderson vs. Mt. Healthy

La Salle vs. Harrison

DIVISION 3

Region 9 Bracket

Ursuline vs. Aurora

Gilmour Academy vs. Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy

Region 10 Brackets

Central Catholic vs. Lexington

Padua Franciscan vs. Benedictine

Region 11 Brackets

Bishop Watterson vs. Licking Valley

Steubenville vs. Dover

Region 12 Bracket

Memorial vs. London

Wapakoneta vs. Bellbrook

DIVISION 4

Region 13 Bracket

Lake Catholic vs. Glenville

Perry vs. Streetsboro

Region 14 Bracket

Perkins vs. Napoleon

Shelby vs. Ontario

Region 15 Bracket

St. Clairsville vs. West Holmes

Indian Valley vs. New Lexington

Region 16 Bracket

Indian Hill vs. Taft

Archbishop Alter vs. Taylor

DIVISION 5

Region 17 Bracket

South Range vs. Garaway

Manchester vs. Poland Seminary

Region 18 Bracket

Edison vs. Eastwood

Liberty Center vs. Oak Harbor

Region 19 Bracket

Ironton vs. Harvest Prep

West Muskingum vs. Wheelersburg

Region 20 Bracket

Greeneview vs. Indian Lake

West Liberty-Salem vs. Waynesville

DIVISION 6

Region 21 Bracket

Kirtland vs. Columbia

Springfield vs. Dalton

Region 22 Bracket

Hopewell-Loudon vs. Patrick Henry

Bluffton vs. Ottawa Hills

Region 23 Bracket

Grandview Heights vs. Fort Frye

Northmore vs. Ridgewood

Region 24 Bracket

Coldwater vs. St. Bernard-Elmwood Place

Cincinnati Country Day vs. Anna

DIVISION 7

Region 25 Bracket

Cuyahoga Heights vs. John F Kennedy Catholic

Hillsdale vs. Malvern

Region 26 Bracket

Columbus Grove vs. Mohawk

St. John's vs. Leipsic

Region 27 Bracket

Danville vs. Miller

Eastern vs. Conotton Valley

Region 28 Bracket

Marion Local vs. Ansonia

Minster vs. Cincinnati College Prep Academy

