Ohio (OHSAA) high school football playoff brackets, matchups, game times (11/13/2024)
The 2024 Ohio high school playoffs are on to the regional semifinals as four teams remain in each region.
The regional playoffs quarterfinals are on November 8, and the playoffs will conclude on December 5 to 7 in Canton. High School on SI has brackets for every region of Ohio high school football for you to keep track of all the playoff matchups.
Region-by-region brackets are below.
DIVISION 1
Mentor vs. McKinley
St. Edwards vs. Perrysburg
Wayne vs. Hilliard Davidson
Centerville vs. Dublin Coffman
Oleganty vs. Upper Arlington
Pickerington North vs. Olentangy Berlin
Archbishop Moeller vs. Princeton
Lakota West vs. St. Xavier
DIVISION 2
Walsh Jesuit vs. Austintown-Fitch
Archbishop Hoban vs. Nordonia
Avon vs. Wadsworth
Highland vs. Anthony Wayne
Big Walnut vs. Ahsland
Teays Valley vs. Washington Massillon
Anderson vs. Mt. Healthy
La Salle vs. Harrison
DIVISION 3
Ursuline vs. Aurora
Gilmour Academy vs. Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy
Central Catholic vs. Lexington
Padua Franciscan vs. Benedictine
Bishop Watterson vs. Licking Valley
Steubenville vs. Dover
Memorial vs. London
Wapakoneta vs. Bellbrook
DIVISION 4
Lake Catholic vs. Glenville
Perry vs. Streetsboro
Perkins vs. Napoleon
Shelby vs. Ontario
St. Clairsville vs. West Holmes
Indian Valley vs. New Lexington
Indian Hill vs. Taft
Archbishop Alter vs. Taylor
DIVISION 5
South Range vs. Garaway
Manchester vs. Poland Seminary
Edison vs. Eastwood
Liberty Center vs. Oak Harbor
Ironton vs. Harvest Prep
West Muskingum vs. Wheelersburg
Greeneview vs. Indian Lake
West Liberty-Salem vs. Waynesville
DIVISION 6
Kirtland vs. Columbia
Springfield vs. Dalton
Hopewell-Loudon vs. Patrick Henry
Bluffton vs. Ottawa Hills
Grandview Heights vs. Fort Frye
Northmore vs. Ridgewood
Coldwater vs. St. Bernard-Elmwood Place
Cincinnati Country Day vs. Anna
DIVISION 7
Cuyahoga Heights vs. John F Kennedy Catholic
Hillsdale vs. Malvern
Columbus Grove vs. Mohawk
St. John's vs. Leipsic
Danville vs. Miller
Eastern vs. Conotton Valley
Marion Local vs. Ansonia
Minster vs. Cincinnati College Prep Academy
