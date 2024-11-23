Ohio State tackling machine Sonny Styles was a rim protector in high school
Sonny Styles shifted from safety to linebacker this season for the Ohio State Buckeyes, and the results couldn't be better.
He's the leading tackler for the betting favorite to win the college football national championship.
But before the junior developed into a defensive star in the Big Ten, Styles was a defensive dynamo on the hardcourt for Pickerington Central High School in Central Ohio.
Sure, he starred for the football team as well, but Styles helped lead the Tigers to the 2022 state championship as a 6-foot-4 rim protector.
That state championship win was Styles' last high school sporting event after reclassifying to the class of 2022 to enroll early at Ohio State to play football.
“It’s pretty crazy," Styles told SBLive/SI after beating Centerville. "I can’t believe we just won. It’s a great way to end a high school career, for sure.”
Although Styles was just 17 when he started at Ohio State, his parents, Lorenzo Sr. and Laverna, were confident that he was mentally and physically mature enough to make the transition to college football.
Lorenzo Sr., who played linebacker at Ohio State before enjoying a six-year career in the NFL, served as Central’s defensive backs coach during Sonny’s three seasons with the program.
“This was his decision, but we wouldn’t have allowed him to do this if we didn’t think he’s ready,” Lorenzo Sr. told SBLive/SI in 2021. “As his senior year went on, this looked to be the better move in his development. The fact that he’s going to Ohio State helps, because he’s only going to be 20 minutes away from home, and his family will be here to support him and guide him if he needs it.”
It's going pretty well so far.
Styles, now a junior at Ohio State, is the leading tackler for the Buckeyes and is second on the team in sacks with four.
“I’ve learned a lot from my family, and now I want to go to college and prove myself by winning championships, getting a degree and building a reputation of being a nice guy who is a good person," Styles told SBLive/SI in 2021 after his high school football career ended. "I also want to make it to the next level (the NFL) and to accomplish big things there.”
He's on his way.
Check out highlights below of Styles' last high school sporting event. Styles is No. 24, and he shows off his hops early in the video with a blocked shot:
