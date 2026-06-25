St. Edward's 2026 Football Schedule Features National Matchups, Ohio Powers

St. Edward will once again face one of the toughest high school football schedules in Ohio.

The Eagles announced their 2026 football schedule, a slate that includes traditional Ohio powers Archbishop Hoban, Massillon, St. Ignatius and Archbishop Moeller along with national opponents from Washington, D.C., Virginia and Canada.

⚔️ A season full of opportunities begins with one kickoff.

August 21st⁰Olentangy Liberty⁰Week One

Everything we've worked for starts here.

THE HUNT BEGINS.#EDSUP #BUILTDIFFERENT 🦅🔥 pic.twitter.com/L5h61ODUOw — St. Edward Football (@SEHS_FOOTBALL) June 11, 2026

The Eagles went 11-3 last season and reached the Division I state semifinals as the champions of Region 1. St. Edward also finished ranked No. 3 in the final High School On SI Ohio Power 25.

St. Edward will kickoff its 2026 schedule at home on Aug. 21 as Olentangy Liberty visits Lakewood Stadium. The Eagles will face Hoban and Massillon in back-to-back weeks in mid-Sept., before welcoming Washington D.C. power St. Johns College to Lakewood Stadium on Sat., Sept. 27 at 1:00 p.m.

The biggest late-season test will be a visit to Archbishop Moeller on Oct. 17, before closing the regular season on Oct. 24 at home against Virginia's Loudon Sports Academy.

(All games on Friday unless noted; All games at 7:00 pm unless noted)

2026 ST. EDWARD FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 21: vs. Olentangy Liberty (at Lakewood Stadium)

Aug. 28: vs. Canton McKinley (at Baldwin Wallace)

Sept. 4: at Wayne

Sept. 11: vs. Archbishop Hoban

Sept. 18: vs. Massillon (at Baldwin Wallace)

Sept. 27: vs. St. John’s College (Washington, DC), 1:00 pm (Saturday) (at Lakewood Stadium)

Oct. 2: at St. Ignatius (at John Carroll)

Oct. 9: vs. Football North (at Lakewood Stadium)

Oct. 17: at Archbishop Moeller, 3:00 pm (Saturday)

Oct. 24: vs. Loudon Sports Academy (Virginia), 1:00 pm (Saturday) (at Lakewood Stadium)