Taft QB Matt Pangaro Already Has a Division I Offer And He's Just Getting Started

For many young high school quarterbacks, recruitment, scouting and visiting colleges can catch them by surprise. If no one is there to show them how to navigate the process, it can be difficult for young athletes. However, for Matt Pangaro of Taft High School in Watertown, Connecticut, the foundation was built years earlier.

Pangaro grew up around football. His two older brothers both played the sport and helped prepare him for the recruiting process long before colleges began showing interest.

Introduced to Football At An Early Age

"I've been blessed to be able to grow up with two older brothers who showed me the way," Pangaro said. "They have taught me a lot about the game of football and what it means to be a real football player."



Pangaro's older brothers have served as role models for him. His brother Chris, who is a senior wide receiver at Taft, is even a teammate. They are the reason he began playing football in the first place.

"It was a no brainer for me to start playing football as soon as I was able to walk," Pangaro said.

An Elite Young Quarterback

Pangaro already holds a Division I offer from Connecticut and has competed at camps hosted by Arkansas and Ohio State as colleges continue evaluating the Class of 2029 prospect.

"I’m grateful to be in the position I’m in. It feels great where I am but I’m not done yet," Pangaro said. "Ive been working hard everyday to achieve some of these things and it’s amazing to see some of the things I’ve been working towards come to reality."

Pangaro is working hard to approach each camp opportunity with calmness and confidence.

"I go into every camp with the some mindset, being grateful I can attend the camp, feeling that inner confidence that I can make every throw and just being able to have fun with it because I love football," Pangaro said.

Turning the Attention Into Visibility

Pangaro said receiving his first offer brought added attention and expectations.

"I definitely felt the pressure early on after I got my UConn offer, Pangaro said.

He has since shifted his perspective and continued to work on exceeding expectations, and this mindset has separated him as an elite quarterback at a young age.

Looking Ahead

Pangaro still has at least three years of high school football ahead of him. He believes his impact on Taft will be nothing but positive. Here is what Pangaro had to say when asked about what Taft can expect from him in the future.

"Taft can expect me to have a bigger presence in the team and the culture," Pangaro said.

