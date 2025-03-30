Vote: Who is the top returning high school quarterback in Ohio heading into spring of 2025?
Ohio high school football doesn't have spring football practices, but regardless the Buckeye State has produced some of the top talent coming out of the United States.
Why not take a look into the future with the top passers in the pocket from Ohio, shall we?
The state has continued to develop some of the top high school quarterbacks in recent years, with many top end signal callers now heading to the collegiate level from Ohio. High school football is transforming into a pass-first system all across the country, so it is now surprise The Buckeye State is following the trend.
The following is a list and voting poll of top returning Ohio quarterbacks heading into the 2025 spring. Take a look at our nominees and then vote in our poll that's at the bottom of the page. Voting ends May 15th at 11:59 p.m.
Matt Ponatoski, Archbishop Moeller
The reigning Mr. Ohio had quite the season last year, making him a four-star recruit in all of high school football. Ponatoski totaled 3,334 passing yards and completed on 29 touchdowns and had 9 interceptions.
Nathan Bernhard, Ashland
Bernhard is currently the 13th ranked player in all of Ohio and the first quarterback on that list. In his junior year at Ashland he led his team to a 12-1 record, completed 181-of-299 passes for 2,895 yards, had 24 touchdowns and 4 interceptions.
Jarin Mock, Pickerington North
Mock is a 6'3 200 pound quarterback that has racked up over 11 division one offers. His junior year for Pickerington was amazing, throwing for 2,605 yards and 23 touchdowns, completing on 62 percent of attempts (155/252).
Levi Davis, Olentangy Orange
Davis is staying true to his home as he has already committed to Ohio University. This is something he earned, because as a dual threat on the field who had 2,056 passing yards and 874 rushing yards for a combined 32 touchdowns, you get 9 D1 offers like Davis.
Lucas Ecrement, Jackson
Ecrement is a six foot 160-pound quarterback who was an impressive arm for his frame. In his junior year with Jackson he was just shy of 2,000 yards (1,994) and converted for 15 touchdowns.
Braxton Dente, Ellet
Dente is 6'1 and 205 pounds so a great build for a high level quarterback. While his full junior year stats were not public, his midseason ones were. Halfway through the year he completed 67-of-133 passes for 829 yards and 8 touchdowns.
Bryshawn Brown, Winton Woods
Brown may be the tallest player in all of Ohio with his 6'6 stature. His stats are not public for Winton Woods football, but he is an athletic 6'6 quarterback who led his team to a 10-2 record in just his junior season.
Luke Anzlovar, Maple Heights
The 2026 quarterback out of Maple Heights is elite in the pocket and at punting. In his junior season he had 2,451 passing yards and 33 passing touchdowns. He also holds great athleticism for a 6'2 200-pound 17 high school athlete.
Deangelo Birch, Princeton
Birch has led the Vikings to back-to-back GMC championships. He has a listed 500-pound squat and 600 pound deadlift at 6'2. His junior year he threw for 2,165 passing yards and 23 touchdowns on 65.8% completion.
Luke Faler, Lebanon
Faler was named first team all conference last hear for Lebanon. In his junior season he three for 2,400 yards, 22 touchdowns, and did all of that on an impressive 67% completion.