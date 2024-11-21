2024 Oklahoma high school football playoffs: Week 2 scores
The 2024 Oklahoma high school football playoffs continue on Friday night (November 22) with a slate of important postseason matchups across the state, including Owasso vs. Deer Creek and Jenks vs. Union.
Meanwhile, the Class 5A playoffs continue with matchups including Carl Albert vs. Claremore and Del City vs. Bishop McGuinness.
You can follow all of the OSSAA football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Oklahoma High School Football Scoreboard.
Oklahoma (OSSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, Round 2 matchups, game times (state quarterfinals)
We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your favorite teams.
Here’s a guide to following all of the Oklahoma high school football action on Friday night:
OKLAHOMA (OSSAA) FOOTBALL SCORES:
STATEWIDE OKLAHOMA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Can't make it to your favorite team's game but still want to watch them live? You can watch dozens of Oklahoma high school football games live on the NFHS Network:
WATCH OSSAA GAMES LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK
DOWNLOAD THE SBLIVE APP
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Robin Erickson @sblivesports