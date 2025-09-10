Community rallies behind softball team after horrific bus crash; season canceled, football homecoming postponed
Minco Public Schools has canceled the remainder of its junior high and high school softball seasons following Monday night’s devastating bus crash.
The accident left multiple players and coaches hospitalized and prompted official confirmation that 17 people were aboard the bus when it struck a deer and overturned on U.S. Highway 152 near Minco, resulting in seven reported injuries.
The bus was carrying the softball team home from a game at Riverside Indian School in Anadarko, approximately 35 miles from Minco. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the driver swerved to avoid a deer, causing the vehicle to overturn. No other vehicles were involved.
Authorities clarified key details Tuesday. OHP Lt. Mark Southall said there were 17 people on board, including one driver and 16 passengers. He also said four people were ejected during the crash. Injuries include one adult in critical condition (not the driver), two children also in critical condition, and others with non-serious injuries.
Minco Superintendent Kevin Sims confirmed that only the driver’s seat featured a seat belt and urged the community to support the families affected.
“Please keep these student-athletes, coaches and their families in your prayers,” Sims posted online after announcing that classes would be closed Tuesday and warning that the remainder of the softball season would not continue.
Sims reflected on the crash, saying, “Life is fragile - hold tightly to your loved ones.”
He also thanked first responders, school staff, and local faith leaders for their quick, compassionate response in the aftermath.
With school set to resume Wednesday, Minco has also postponed its homecoming celebrations. The game and related events are rescheduled for October 3, and the parade for October 2.
The community has rallied in support of the team, organizing prayer vigils and sending messages of encouragement to the families of those injured. Local residents have also helped transport some students from the scene before authorities arrived.
OHP continues working with the National Transportation Safety Board to investigate the crash. Troopers said the early morning scene was cleared around midnight.
Community rallies in support
In the wake of the crash, Minco residents, classmates, and school staff have come together to provide meals, transportation, and encouragement to the injured players and coaches. Local churches and community groups have also organized prayer gatherings, highlighting the town’s effort to support families during a difficult time.
A large group of people gathered at the softball field on Tuesday for prayer vigils and to show support for victims of the crash.
Investigation continues
Authorities continue to examine the crash, with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the National Transportation Safety Board working to determine all contributing factors.
Officials say the investigation is ongoing and stressed that safety protocols and seat belt usage will be key areas of review moving forward.