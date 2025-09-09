Critical injuries reported as bus carrying Minco softball team involved in horrific rollover crash Monday night
A school bus carrying members of the Minco High School softball team crashed and rolled several times Monday night on U.S. Highway 152 near Minco, injuring multiple people, officials said.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported the vehicle veered off the road around 8 p.m., flipped repeatedly, and came to rest in a field, approximately 40 miles southwest of Oklahoma City. Thirteen individuals were on board, including players, coaches and chaperones. Several passengers were ejected during the rollover, and no other vehicles were involved.
Three adults and five students were hospitalized. Four students were ejected during the crash but were in stable condition by Tuesday morning. One adult, identified as the team’s coach who was driving the bus, remained in critical condition. CBS News also confirmed that three adults and five juveniles were injured and all were transported to hospitals.
The crash site was cleared around midnight, and investigators from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the National Transportation Safety Board are leading the ongoing investigation. All lanes of Highway 152, which had been closed during the cleanup, were reopened following the scene’s clearance.
Minco Public Schools canceled classes for Tuesday, announcing on social media that “multiple individuals on the bus were severely injured” and asking the community to “please keep these student-athletes, coaches and their families in your prayers.”
In a statement to reporters, Superintendent Kevin Sims reflected on the emotional toll of the night. “It was a long night. It is hard and painful, but I’m going to say we’re also very grateful. This could have been so much worse than what it was,” Sims said.
Sims added that several players and coaches suffered broken bones but survived being thrown from the bus.
“Broken bones heal a lot faster than broken hearts,” he said. “There’s a lot of broken bones. I don’t have the exact number, obviously, but five or six were ejected. How the bus didn’t roll on top of them, I have no answers for other than Jesus was looking out for our kids and staff members.”
Local first responders were commended for their swift response. Sims, who visited the scene roughly nine miles west of Minco, said crews handled the chaos with professionalism and urgency, noting that despite significant wreckage, emergency personnel quickly evacuated the injured.
Community support promptly mobilized. Minco First Baptist Church opened its sanctuary for prayer, and both U.S. Sen. James Lankford and state officials issued messages of solidarity. Lankford wrote on social media, “Cindy and I join all of Oklahoma in praying for our neighbors in Minco tonight.”
State Superintendent Ryan Walters said Tuesday morning that the state was coordinating with the district to ensure support, while Attorney General Gentner Drummond and his wife offered thoughts and prayers “for healing, strength, and peace.”
The Lady Bulldogs (8-11) were on their way home after a 1-0 loss at Riverside on Monday night. In that game, star player Jillian Reh went 3-for-3 at the plate and started in the circle, allowing one run on only two hits with seven strikeouts and no walks in six innings.
The Lady Bulldogs' varsity roster is comprised of 16 players. It is currently unclear how Monday's accident will affect the remainders of Minco's season.
Monday's accident happened just over a week after a high school baseball team from central Missouri was involved in a late night bus crash. In that accident, a coach driving a bus carrying the Humansville team failed to see a stop sign, crossed a highway, struck a tree and a sign, went over an embankment and rolled onto its side.