High school basketball, football star Jaden Nickens officially back in Oklahoma

High school basketball and football star Jaden Nickens is back where it all began for him.
The former Millwood Falcon, who spent last semester at Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, Calif., made news when he returned to his hometown of Oklahoma City earlier this month, enrolling at Douglass High School.
Playing in his first game since the transfer became official, Nickens scored 12 points Saturday night in the Trojans’ 58-49 win over Grind Prep.
“I was so happy to clear everything up, get everything out of the way and be back with my teammates and coaches, " Nickens told The Daily Oklahoman. “I’m just happy. No words can explain it.”
Nickens said the chance to be close to friends and family played a pivotal role in the move.
The 6-foot-2, 175-pound Class of 2025 prospect has signed with the University of Kansas for football, choosing the Jayhawks over offers from Georgia, Texas A&M, Oklahoma State and California, after initially giving a verbal commitment to the University of Oklahoma.
On3 lists Nickens as a four-star football prospect as a wide receiver. ESPN.com ranks him as a three-star basketball recruit and the 50th-best shooting guard in the nation.
Nickens intends to play both sports in college.
Second-ranked Douglass (11-6) will begin its quest for its third consecutive state title when the postseason begins Thursday.
Blake Colston - @CBlakeColston