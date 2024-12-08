Live score updates: Muskogee vs. Choctaw in Oklahoma OSSAA high school football state finals (12/7/2024)
Muskogee goes into its Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association state 6A Division II football championship against Choctaw both unbeaten and winless.
How is that?
The Roughers (12-0) are undefeated on the season, having outscored opponents by a whopping 548-165 count, but they have never beaten the Yellowjackets of Choctaw, loisng four straight games starting in 2019 with a 29-21 win, followed by victories of 26-10, 49-32 and 45-22, the last one ended Muskogee's season in the OSSAA playoffs.
Muskogee is led by Oklahoma-signee Jamarian Ficklin, a left-handed quarterback, and Oklahoma State-bound offensive lineman Miguel Chavez (6-4, 300). In 12 games, Ficklin has completed 117 of 189 for 2,218 yards and 28 touchdowns. He's also rushed for 533 yards and 12 scores.
The Roughers are led by senior quarterback Cash Williams (125 of 187, 1,865 yards, 28 touchdowns) and junior running back Morgan Morgan (1,110 yards, 16 touchdowns). Receivers Deshawn Smith, Titus Hawk and Hayden Mounce have combined for 20 touchdown catches.
1ST QUARTER
CHOCTAW HOLDS! : Muskogee drives down all the way to the 11, but on 4th down, rather that kick a field goal, they go for it. After a long scramble, the pass in the end zone was knocked away. Muskogee takes over.
MUSKOGEE TOUCHDOWN! Jamarian Ficklin, a 6-1, 185-pound left-hand quarterback, fakes inside and rushes 4-yard to the right and into the end zone undefeated. 8-play, 50-yard drive. Muskogee 7, Choctaw 0. 1:06 1Q.
2ND QUARTER
MUSKOGEE HOLDS! Near midfield, Choctaw goes for it, but 4th-down run not even close. Muskogee takes ove early second quarter.
TOUCHDOWN MUSKOGEE! PJ Wallace goes off tackle left, almost untouched with 17-yard touchdown, completes 6 play, 45-yard drive after stopping Choctaw on 4th down. XP fails. Muskogee 13, Choctaw 0. 6:45 2Q.
TOUCHDOWN CHOCTAW! The Yellowjackets respond immediately. Gatson follows a brigade of blockers up the middle with a 10-yard touchdown. Completes 5 play, 59-yard drive keyed by a long run by Morgan. Muskogee 13, Choctaw 7. 3:39 2Q.