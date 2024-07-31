Oklahoma high school athletes competing in 2024 Paris Olympic Games
The 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games are in full swing as the top athletes from around the world assemble in France looking for their shot at Olympic glory.
There will be a trio of athletes from Oklahoma representing Team USA at the Olympics and Paralympics.
For all three, competing at an Oklahoma high school was part of their hard-fought journey to the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Here is a look at the former Oklahoma high school athletes chasing their dreams in Paris this summer.
Oklahoma high school athletes competing for Team USA in 2024 Olympics
Vernon Turner - Track and Field
An alumnus of Yukon High School and the University of Oklahoma, Turner will be participating in the Men's High Jump at his first Olympics.
At 25-years-old, he was the youngest man to qualify for that event at the 2024 U.S. Olympic trials.
Derek Loccident - Para Track and Field (Paralympics)
Loccident is a graduate of Westmoore High School and the University of Central Oklahoma.
He will be making his Paralympic debut in Paris, but he has four medals from previous world championships, including three silver and one bronze.
Cassie Mitchell - Para Track and Field (Paralympics)
The 41-year-old Mitchell is making her fourth Olympic appearance after competing for Team USA in 2012, 2016 and 2020.
She was the valedictorian at Warner High School and earned a collegiate track scholarship, but developed a neurological condition shortly after graduation that left her completely paralyzed from the chest down.
Since then she has gone on to win three Paralympic medals (two silver, one bronze), but maybe even more impressive is her 75 research publications that helped earn her the International Motoneuron Society Young Investigator Award in 2014.
-- Sam Brown