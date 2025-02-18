Oklahoma High School Boys Basketball Teams, Players to Watch This Postseason
Over the next few weeks, seven boys high school basketball teams from across the state of Oklahoma will compete for the right to hoist coveted 'Gold Ball' trophy.
Here are some teams and players to watch during the playoffs.
The Tigers roll into the postseason as winners of 13 of 14. Coach Beau Wallace's club is battle-tested thanks to an early-season trip to San Diego for the Surf N Slam Tournament, and they're refocused following an upset loss to Sand Springs Feb. 11 that snapped an 11-game winning streak.
Led by 5-star forward Jalen Montonati, the Rams will look to defend their 2024 state championship following a dominant regular season that included 16 wins by 20 or more points. Owasso dropped 4A No. 1 Weatherford in late December, handing the Eagles their only loss of the season.
El Reno racked up quality wins over Carl Albert, Tulsa Memorial and Bishop McGuinness while rolling to the District 1 title, but the season won't be complete unless the Indians bring home the program's first state championship since 1953.
The Wolverines regular season resume is impossible to ignore. Lawton High went 5-0 against teams from the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and defeated Tulsa Memorial 69-67 in an overtime thriller in December to take the Great Plains Tournament title.
University of Oklahoma football recruit C.J. Nickson is a 2,000-point career scorer and a nightmare to defend, especially since the 6-foot-5, 220-pound dynamo is surrounded by shooters like Walker Kennedy and the versatile tandem of Tate and Ethan Sage.
Class 4A: Crossings Christian (21-3)
Crossings boasts wins over Edmond Memorial, Midwest City, Dale and Carl Albert this season. Standout point guard Cal Furnish leads the way for coach Shawn Schenk's club, but Cam Parker and others are more than capable as well.
The top-ranked team in Class 3A, Millwood beat Crossings Christian at the Tournament of Champions in December then, following a difficult midseason stretch, the Falcons soared to nine straight wins to close out the regular season.
Led by Elijah Garcia, a 1,000-point career scorer, and Jamel Morris the Ruf-Nex are on a mission to get back to the state tournament after falling in the area playoffs last season. Two years ago, Crooked Oak advanced to the state semifinals.
The Pirates are in the midst of an historic run of success, and it doesn't seem likely to end this season. The three-time defending state champions are the overwhelming favorites to cut down the nets again in Class 2A. Dale's talented starting lineup includes Denton Forsythe, Trayden Chambers and Easton Edmondson.
The Bulldogs have held steady as 2A's second-ranked squad late in the season and would relish the opportunity to pull off a stunner over Dale in the state tournament. Hooker is 45-8 overall since 2023, so they're a confident bunch.
The defending state champions have been totally dominant this season, posting double-digit victories in 25 of 26 contests. Silky smooth lefty guard Jett Mueggenborg can score from all three levels, but coach Aaron West's team is far from a one-man show. That's why Okarche has surpassed 90 points 15 times this season.
The Rams gave Okarche its best test in the state tournament a year ago, and they've shown their potential in victories over Class A No. 7 Wright City and No. 2 Caddo this season.
Calumet is the only team to play Okarche within 10 points this season. The Chieftains nearly pulled off the monumental upset over the Warriors Feb. 11 but ultimately fell 90-85. Still, there's reason to believe that Class B's No. 1 team has the talent to bring home its first state title since 2017.
The Whippets have relied on stingy defense to this point, holding 21 of 25 opponents to 50 points or less. Varnum fell in the state quarterfinals in 2024 but brought the school's only state title in boys basketball back in 2021.
Updated playoff brackets can be found here.
Blake Colston @CBlakeColston