Oklahoma high school football: CJ Nickson leads 2025 top football recruits list

Get to know CJ Nickson, Trystan Haynes and the other top 2025 football recruits in Oklahoma

Sam Brown

Carl Albert's Trystan Haynes is Oklahoma's No. 2 ranked recruit in the Class of 2025. He is committed to Oklahoma.
Carl Albert's Trystan Haynes is Oklahoma's No. 2 ranked recruit in the Class of 2025. He is committed to Oklahoma. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tyler Lockett, Josh Jacobs and Sam Bradford are just a few of the current and former NFL players who were born in the state of Oklahoma.

With the start of the 2024 Oklahoma high school football season just a few weeks away, now seems like a good time to talk about some key players to watch this year who might be the next NFL stars to hail from the Sooner State.

Here is a look at the top 10 recruits in Oklahoma's Class of 2025 in order of their state ranking:

Oklahoma's Top 10 Class of 2025 high school football prospects

1. CJ Nickson - Edge

  • High school: Weatherford
  • Height: 6'5"
  • Weight: 220 pounds
  • 247 Sports rating: 4-star (93)
  • National ranking: 74
  • Position ranking: 9
  • College: Committed to Oklahoma

2. Trystan Haynes - Cornerback

  • High school: Carl Albert
  • Height: 6'2"
  • Weight: 175 pounds
  • 247 Sports rating: 4-star (92)
  • National ranking: 107
  • Position ranking: 13
  • College: Committed to Oklahoma

3. Elijah Thomas - Athlete

  • High school: Checotah
  • Height: 6'1"
  • Weight: 183 pounds
  • 247 Sports rating: 4-star (91)
  • National ranking: 148
  • Position ranking: 6
  • College: Committed to Oklahoma

4. Nate Roberts - Tight end

  • High school: Washington
  • Height: 6'4"
  • Weight: 235 pounds
  • 247 Sports rating: 4-star (91)
  • National ranking: 180
  • Position ranking: 11
  • College: Committed to Ohio State

5. Dakotah Terrell - Tight end

  • High school: Pocola
  • Height: 6'7"
  • Weight: 215 pounds
  • 247 Sports rating: 3-star (89)
  • National ranking: N/A
  • Position ranking: 19
  • College: Uncommitted

6. Trynae Washington - Athlete

  • High school: Carl Albert
  • Height: 6'3"
  • Weight: 195 pounds
  • 247 Sports rating: 3-star (89)
  • National ranking: N/A
  • Position ranking: 16
  • College: Committed to Oklahoma

7. Caden Knighten - Running back

  • High school: Pauls Valley
  • Height: 5'10"
  • Weight: 175 pounds
  • 247 Sports rating: 3-star (89)
  • National ranking: N/A
  • Position ranking: 25
  • College: Committed to Baylor

8. Broderick Shull - Offensive tackle

  • High school: Bixby
  • Height: 6'5"
  • Weight: 275 pounds
  • 247 Sports rating: 3-star (89)
  • National ranking: N/A
  • Position ranking: 32
  • College: Committed to Auburn

9. Blake Cherry - Offensive tackle

  • High school: Owasso
  • Height: 6'5"
  • Weight: 295 pounds
  • 247 Sports rating: 3-star (88)
  • National ranking: N/A
  • Position ranking: 46
  • College: Committed to Arkansas

10. Marcus James - Linebacker

  • High school: Carl Albert
  • Height: 6'3"
  • Weight: 210 pounds
  • 247 Sports rating: 3-star (88)
  • National ranking: N/A
  • Position ranking: 55
  • College: Committed to Oklahoma

