Oklahoma high school football: CJ Nickson leads 2025 top football recruits list
Tyler Lockett, Josh Jacobs and Sam Bradford are just a few of the current and former NFL players who were born in the state of Oklahoma.
With the start of the 2024 Oklahoma high school football season just a few weeks away, now seems like a good time to talk about some key players to watch this year who might be the next NFL stars to hail from the Sooner State.
Here is a look at the top 10 recruits in Oklahoma's Class of 2025 in order of their state ranking:
Oklahoma's Top 10 Class of 2025 high school football prospects
1. CJ Nickson - Edge
- High school: Weatherford
- Height: 6'5"
- Weight: 220 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 4-star (93)
- National ranking: 74
- Position ranking: 9
- College: Committed to Oklahoma
2. Trystan Haynes - Cornerback
- High school: Carl Albert
- Height: 6'2"
- Weight: 175 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 4-star (92)
- National ranking: 107
- Position ranking: 13
- College: Committed to Oklahoma
3. Elijah Thomas - Athlete
- High school: Checotah
- Height: 6'1"
- Weight: 183 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 4-star (91)
- National ranking: 148
- Position ranking: 6
- College: Committed to Oklahoma
4. Nate Roberts - Tight end
- High school: Washington
- Height: 6'4"
- Weight: 235 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 4-star (91)
- National ranking: 180
- Position ranking: 11
- College: Committed to Ohio State
5. Dakotah Terrell - Tight end
- High school: Pocola
- Height: 6'7"
- Weight: 215 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 3-star (89)
- National ranking: N/A
- Position ranking: 19
- College: Uncommitted
6. Trynae Washington - Athlete
- High school: Carl Albert
- Height: 6'3"
- Weight: 195 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 3-star (89)
- National ranking: N/A
- Position ranking: 16
- College: Committed to Oklahoma
7. Caden Knighten - Running back
- High school: Pauls Valley
- Height: 5'10"
- Weight: 175 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 3-star (89)
- National ranking: N/A
- Position ranking: 25
- College: Committed to Baylor
8. Broderick Shull - Offensive tackle
- High school: Bixby
- Height: 6'5"
- Weight: 275 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 3-star (89)
- National ranking: N/A
- Position ranking: 32
- College: Committed to Auburn
9. Blake Cherry - Offensive tackle
- High school: Owasso
- Height: 6'5"
- Weight: 295 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 3-star (88)
- National ranking: N/A
- Position ranking: 46
- College: Committed to Arkansas
10. Marcus James - Linebacker
- High school: Carl Albert
- Height: 6'3"
- Weight: 210 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 3-star (88)
- National ranking: N/A
- Position ranking: 55
- College: Committed to Oklahoma
-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports