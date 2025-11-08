Oklahoma high school football final scores, results — November 7, 2025
The 2025 Oklahoma high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.
Oklahoma High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (OSSAA) - November 7, 2025
Oklahoma high school football final scores, results — November 7, 2025
Ada 21, Sallisaw 20
Adair 58, Commerce 7
Alva 26, Newkirk 6
Anadarko 28, North Rock Creek 0
Antlers 50, Spiro 12
Ardmore 62, Tecumseh 26
Bartlesville 41, Capitol Hill 34
Bethany 57, Madill 0
Bethel 52, Heavener 32
Bishop Kelley 38, Durant 8
Bixby 72, Norman 3
Blanchard 38, Chickasha 7
Booker T. Washington 31, Edison 0
Boise City 30, Shattuck 28
Broken Arrow 62, Westmoore 14
Broken Bow 36, Poteau 14
Carl Albert 49, Altus 21
Cascia Hall 35, Berryhill 21
Central 38, Snyder 20
Central 48, Liberty 31
Chandler 38, Dewey 7
Checotah 21, Eufaula 14
Cherokee 42, Waukomis 8
Chisholm 41, Crooked Oak 0
Choctaw 72, Northwest Classen 0
Claremore 47, Will Rogers 0
Clinton 48, Douglass 16
Collinsville 63, Memorial 6
Copan 62, Arkoma 18
Coweta 50, East Central 0
Crossings Christian 27, Dickson 20
Cushing 48, Catoosa 0
Cyril 2, Thackerville 0
Dibble 35, Beggs 6
Drumright 56, Foyil 6
Duncan 54, Midwest City 16
El Reno 54, Western Heights 0
Elgin 47, Cache 7
Elmore City-Pernell 30, Velma-Alma 22
Empire 68, Waurika 54
Fairland 53, Woodland 14
Fort Gibson 56, Miami 28
Frederick 33, Stratford 0
Geary 48, Corn Bible Academy 0
Graham/Dustin 66, Midway 36
Guthrie 65, Lawton 20
Guymon 48, Classen 7
Healdton 30, Wilson 16
Hennessey 19, Casady 6
Henryetta 48, Atoka 13
Heritage Hall 35, Star-Spencer 0
Hilldale 28, McLain Science & Tech 7
Hobart 22, Christian Heritage 13
Holdenville 58, Comanche 19
Holland Hall 42, Stigler 33
Hominy 34, Afton 8
Hooker 52, Crescent 33
Hugo 35, Prague 0
Hulbert 36, Chouteau-Mazie 34
Jones 53, Blackwell 0
Kansas 14, Colcord 0
Kellyville 56, Meeker 18
Ketchum 56, Summit Christian Academy 7
Kiefer 66, Okmulgee 8
Kingfisher 30, Plainview 26
Kingston 55, Roland 0
Konawa 35, Wayne 6
Laverne 22, Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 8
Lincoln Christian 56, Idabel 0
Lone Grove 23, Bristow 21
MacArthur 35, Bishop McGuinness 21
Mangum 59, Carnegie 22
Marietta 35, Lexington 6
Maysville 54, Bowlegs 36
McAlester 34, Shawnee 7
Medford 62, South Coffeyville 16
Merritt 35, Watonga 7
Millwood 44, Perry 14
Minco 42, Okemah 0
Moore 49, Enid 7
Muldrow 41, Locust Grove 14
Muskogee 57, Putnam City North 26
Mustang 59, Deer Creek 45
Noble 50, Marshall 14
Norman North 35, Edmond Santa Fe 14
Okeene 63, Ringwood 14
Oklahoma Bible 54, Garber 20
Oklahoma Christian 45, Mount St. Mary 6
Owasso 47, Yukon 27
Page 35, Sapulpa 18
Panama 60, Hartshorne 26
Pauls Valley 43, Purcell 27
Pawnee 50, Oklahoma Union 0
Perkins-Tryon 35, McLoud 0
Pocola 64, Haskell 6
Ponca City 56, Putnam City West 22
Pond Creek-Hunter 64, Turpin 38
Porter 0, Barnsdall 2
Pryor 51, Del City 35
Putnam City 20, Piedmont 13
Quapaw 33, Caney Valley 14
Quinton 52, Canadian 6
Regent Prep 48, Wewoka 46
Ringling 36, Rush Springs 18
Ryan 48, Grandfield 0
Salina 53, Chelsea 6
Sasakwa 54, Paoli 0
Sayre 58, Hinton 14
Seiling 52, Canton 6
Sperry 28, Central 2
Stillwater 35, Southmoore 7
Stilwell 34, Glenpool 12
Stroud 63, Luther 8
Sulphur 48, Mannford 0
Talihina 61, Mounds 0
Texhoma 42, Apache 0
Thomas-Fay-Custer 42, Mooreland 0
Timberlake 50, Tyrone 18
Tishomingo 39, Coalgate 13
Tonkawa 62, Nowata 12
Tuttle 62, Harrah 8
Verdigris 35, Sequoyah 0
Wagoner 49, Oologah 28
Washington 41, Lindsay 6
Welch 48, Watts 12
Westville 34, Webster 28
Wetumka 36, Strother 34
Wyandotte 38, Keys 6
Wynnewood 52, Walters 0
Yale 48, Cave Springs 0
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.