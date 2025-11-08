High School

Oklahoma high school football final scores, results — November 7, 2025

See every final score from this week of Oklahoma high school football

CJ Vafiadis

Porter Pirates vs Warner Eagles - Sep 19, 2025
Porter Pirates vs Warner Eagles - Sep 19, 2025 / Jim Weber

The 2025 Oklahoma high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.

Ada 21, Sallisaw 20

Adair 58, Commerce 7

Alva 26, Newkirk 6

Anadarko 28, North Rock Creek 0

Antlers 50, Spiro 12

Ardmore 62, Tecumseh 26

Bartlesville 41, Capitol Hill 34

Bethany 57, Madill 0

Bethel 52, Heavener 32

Bishop Kelley 38, Durant 8

Bixby 72, Norman 3

Blanchard 38, Chickasha 7

Booker T. Washington 31, Edison 0

Boise City 30, Shattuck 28

Broken Arrow 62, Westmoore 14

Broken Bow 36, Poteau 14

Carl Albert 49, Altus 21

Cascia Hall 35, Berryhill 21

Central 38, Snyder 20

Central 48, Liberty 31

Chandler 38, Dewey 7

Checotah 21, Eufaula 14

Cherokee 42, Waukomis 8

Chisholm 41, Crooked Oak 0

Choctaw 72, Northwest Classen 0

Claremore 47, Will Rogers 0

Clinton 48, Douglass 16

Collinsville 63, Memorial 6

Copan 62, Arkoma 18

Coweta 50, East Central 0

Crossings Christian 27, Dickson 20

Cushing 48, Catoosa 0

Cyril 2, Thackerville 0

Dibble 35, Beggs 6

Drumright 56, Foyil 6

Duncan 54, Midwest City 16

El Reno 54, Western Heights 0

Elgin 47, Cache 7

Elmore City-Pernell 30, Velma-Alma 22

Empire 68, Waurika 54

Fairland 53, Woodland 14

Fort Gibson 56, Miami 28

Frederick 33, Stratford 0

Geary 48, Corn Bible Academy 0

Graham/Dustin 66, Midway 36

Guthrie 65, Lawton 20

Guymon 48, Classen 7

Healdton 30, Wilson 16

Hennessey 19, Casady 6

Henryetta 48, Atoka 13

Heritage Hall 35, Star-Spencer 0

Hilldale 28, McLain Science & Tech 7

Hobart 22, Christian Heritage 13

Holdenville 58, Comanche 19

Holland Hall 42, Stigler 33

Hominy 34, Afton 8

Hooker 52, Crescent 33

Hugo 35, Prague 0

Hulbert 36, Chouteau-Mazie 34

Jones 53, Blackwell 0

Kansas 14, Colcord 0

Kellyville 56, Meeker 18

Ketchum 56, Summit Christian Academy 7

Kiefer 66, Okmulgee 8

Kingfisher 30, Plainview 26

Kingston 55, Roland 0

Konawa 35, Wayne 6

Laverne 22, Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 8

Lincoln Christian 56, Idabel 0

Lone Grove 23, Bristow 21

MacArthur 35, Bishop McGuinness 21

Mangum 59, Carnegie 22

Marietta 35, Lexington 6

Maysville 54, Bowlegs 36

McAlester 34, Shawnee 7

Medford 62, South Coffeyville 16

Merritt 35, Watonga 7

Millwood 44, Perry 14

Minco 42, Okemah 0

Moore 49, Enid 7

Muldrow 41, Locust Grove 14

Muskogee 57, Putnam City North 26

Mustang 59, Deer Creek 45

Noble 50, Marshall 14

Norman North 35, Edmond Santa Fe 14

Okeene 63, Ringwood 14

Oklahoma Bible 54, Garber 20

Oklahoma Christian 45, Mount St. Mary 6

Owasso 47, Yukon 27

Page 35, Sapulpa 18

Panama 60, Hartshorne 26

Pauls Valley 43, Purcell 27

Pawnee 50, Oklahoma Union 0

Perkins-Tryon 35, McLoud 0

Pocola 64, Haskell 6

Ponca City 56, Putnam City West 22

Pond Creek-Hunter 64, Turpin 38

Porter 0, Barnsdall 2

Pryor 51, Del City 35

Putnam City 20, Piedmont 13

Quapaw 33, Caney Valley 14

Quinton 52, Canadian 6

Regent Prep 48, Wewoka 46

Ringling 36, Rush Springs 18

Ryan 48, Grandfield 0

Salina 53, Chelsea 6

Sasakwa 54, Paoli 0

Sayre 58, Hinton 14

Seiling 52, Canton 6

Sperry 28, Central 2

Stillwater 35, Southmoore 7

Stilwell 34, Glenpool 12

Stroud 63, Luther 8

Sulphur 48, Mannford 0

Talihina 61, Mounds 0

Texhoma 42, Apache 0

Thomas-Fay-Custer 42, Mooreland 0

Timberlake 50, Tyrone 18

Tishomingo 39, Coalgate 13

Tonkawa 62, Nowata 12

Tuttle 62, Harrah 8

Verdigris 35, Sequoyah 0

Wagoner 49, Oologah 28

Washington 41, Lindsay 6

Welch 48, Watts 12

Westville 34, Webster 28

Wetumka 36, Strother 34

Wyandotte 38, Keys 6

Wynnewood 52, Walters 0

Yale 48, Cave Springs 0

Published
CJ VAFIADIS

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

