Oklahoma high school football final scores, results — September 19, 2025
The 2025 Oklahoma high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.
Alex 36, Davenport 32
Arkoma 46, Bowlegs 0
Barnsdall 37, Nowata 36
Beggs 55, Okmulgee 8
Bixby 57, Choctaw 7
Boise City 48, Balko/Forgan 0
Caddo 49, Waurika 34
Carl Albert 28, Stillwater 19
Central 28, Roland 14
Chandler 32, Clinton 7
Charleston 56, Heavener 14
Claremore 39, Hilldale 33
Collinsville 47, Bartlesville 27
Copan 56, Bluejacket 6
Coweta 41, Prairie Grove 12
Crescent 43, Mooreland 8
Davis 36, Plainview 35
Del City 54, Midwest City 0
Dibble 42, Ringling 8
Drumright 52, Canton 12
Duncan 28, Shawnee 10
East Central 19, Will Rogers 18
Edison 64, Memorial 0
Elgin 42, Newcastle 24
Elk City 42, Marshall 20
Empire 36, Wetumka 28
Foyil 14, South Coffeyville 8
Gans 62, Midway 16
Garber 28, Depew 22
Grove 21, Sapulpa 7
Guthrie 48, Blanchard 7
Haskell 40, Morris 0
Healdton 26, Stratford 14
Heritage Hall 43, Millwood 6
Hobart 28, Carnegie 6
Holdenville 52, North Rock Creek 6
Hollis 54, Mountain View-Gotebo 8
Hugo 20, Dickson 14
Hulbert 30, Westville 24
Inola 40, Catoosa 2
Kingfisher 45, Bridge Creek 12
Liberal 52, Guymon 13
Lindsay 56, Atoka 14
MacArthur 60, Ponca City 57
Mangum 55, Watonga 0
Mannford 32, Sequoyah 22
Marietta 21, Rush Springs 14
Merritt 26, Apache 13
Metro Christian 46, Tulsa NOAH HomeSchool 0
Morrison 43, Regent Prep 21
Muldrow 52, Spiro 6
Mustang 62, Westmoore 13
Newkirk 42, Blackwell 6
Norman 37, Piedmont 7
Norman North 61, Moore 24
Northwest Classen 20, Western Heights 0
Okeene 53, Waukomis 8
Okemah 22, Mounds 7
Oklahoma Bible 16, Geary 6
Olive 48, Graham/Dustin 0
Page 35, Bishop Kelley 0
Pawhuska 44, Woodland 12
Pawnee 38, Hominy 34
Porter 20, Warner 8
Prague 30, Meeker 12
Purcell 55, Lexington 0
Quapaw 19, Commerce 8
Quinton 46, Maud 0
Rejoice Christian 31, Christian Heritage 7
Ryan 84, Central 34
Salina 49, Chouteau-Mazie 14
Sallisaw 57, Eufaula 19
Sasakwa 56, Life Christian 26
Savanna 58, Thackerville 12
Seminole 46, Harrah 34
Sequoyah 56, Keys 7
Shattuck 50, Burns Flat-Dill City 0
Shiloh Christian 72, Bethany 0
Skiatook 27, Hale 17
Southeast 34, Grant 6
Southmoore 43, Putnam City North 14
Southwest Covenant 7, Konawa 0
Stigler 7, Stilwell 0
Stroud 18, Tonkawa 13
Sulphur 42, Cache 7
Thomas-Fay-Custer 46, Hinton 0
Tishomingo 47, Antlers 20
Turpin 58, Buffalo 20
Velma-Alma 52, Walters 8
Vian 41, Pocola 20
Wagoner 21, Bristow 20
Weatherford 42, Pauls Valley 7
Webbers Falls 30, Keota 20
Wilburton 21, Panama 14
Wyandotte 27, Fairland 7
Wynnewood 48, Allen 16
Yale 50, Ringwood 20
