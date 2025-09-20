High School

Oklahoma high school football final scores, results — September 19, 2025

CJ Vafiadis

Stillwater catches a pass during the high school football game between Carl Albert and Stillwater at Carl Albert High School in Midwest City, Oklahoma, Friday, Sept. 19, 2025.
The 2025 Oklahoma high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.

Alex 36, Davenport 32

Arkoma 46, Bowlegs 0

Barnsdall 37, Nowata 36

Beggs 55, Okmulgee 8

Bixby 57, Choctaw 7

Boise City 48, Balko/Forgan 0

Caddo 49, Waurika 34

Carl Albert 28, Stillwater 19

Central 28, Roland 14

Chandler 32, Clinton 7

Charleston 56, Heavener 14

Claremore 39, Hilldale 33

Collinsville 47, Bartlesville 27

Copan 56, Bluejacket 6

Coweta 41, Prairie Grove 12

Crescent 43, Mooreland 8

Davis 36, Plainview 35

Del City 54, Midwest City 0

Dibble 42, Ringling 8

Drumright 52, Canton 12

Duncan 28, Shawnee 10

East Central 19, Will Rogers 18

Edison 64, Memorial 0

Elgin 42, Newcastle 24

Elk City 42, Marshall 20

Empire 36, Wetumka 28

Foyil 14, South Coffeyville 8

Gans 62, Midway 16

Garber 28, Depew 22

Grove 21, Sapulpa 7

Guthrie 48, Blanchard 7

Haskell 40, Morris 0

Healdton 26, Stratford 14

Heritage Hall 43, Millwood 6

Hobart 28, Carnegie 6

Holdenville 52, North Rock Creek 6

Hollis 54, Mountain View-Gotebo 8

Hugo 20, Dickson 14

Hulbert 30, Westville 24

Inola 40, Catoosa 2

Kingfisher 45, Bridge Creek 12

Liberal 52, Guymon 13

Lindsay 56, Atoka 14

MacArthur 60, Ponca City 57

Mangum 55, Watonga 0

Mannford 32, Sequoyah 22

Marietta 21, Rush Springs 14

Merritt 26, Apache 13

Metro Christian 46, Tulsa NOAH HomeSchool 0

Morrison 43, Regent Prep 21

Muldrow 52, Spiro 6

Mustang 62, Westmoore 13

Newkirk 42, Blackwell 6

Norman 37, Piedmont 7

Norman North 61, Moore 24

Northwest Classen 20, Western Heights 0

Okeene 53, Waukomis 8

Okemah 22, Mounds 7

Oklahoma Bible 16, Geary 6

Olive 48, Graham/Dustin 0

Page 35, Bishop Kelley 0

Pawhuska 44, Woodland 12

Pawnee 38, Hominy 34

Porter 20, Warner 8

Prague 30, Meeker 12

Purcell 55, Lexington 0

Quapaw 19, Commerce 8

Quinton 46, Maud 0

Rejoice Christian 31, Christian Heritage 7

Ryan 84, Central 34

Salina 49, Chouteau-Mazie 14

Sallisaw 57, Eufaula 19

Sasakwa 56, Life Christian 26

Savanna 58, Thackerville 12

Seminole 46, Harrah 34

Sequoyah 56, Keys 7

Shattuck 50, Burns Flat-Dill City 0

Shiloh Christian 72, Bethany 0

Skiatook 27, Hale 17

Southeast 34, Grant 6

Southmoore 43, Putnam City North 14

Southwest Covenant 7, Konawa 0

Stigler 7, Stilwell 0

Stroud 18, Tonkawa 13

Sulphur 42, Cache 7

Thomas-Fay-Custer 46, Hinton 0

Tishomingo 47, Antlers 20

Turpin 58, Buffalo 20

Velma-Alma 52, Walters 8

Vian 41, Pocola 20

Wagoner 21, Bristow 20

Weatherford 42, Pauls Valley 7

Webbers Falls 30, Keota 20

Wilburton 21, Panama 14

Wyandotte 27, Fairland 7

Wynnewood 48, Allen 16

Yale 50, Ringwood 20

