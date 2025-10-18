High School

Oklahoma juggernaut sets record in 92-0 blowout despite pulling starters in first quarter

Nationally-ranked Bixby set a record for most points in a game in blowout against Enid

Levi Payton

Bixby's Nathan Gonzalez had a 17-yard touchdown reception, two tackles, an interception and broke up two passes in the Spartans' historic 92-0 win against Enid on Thursday.
On Thursday night, the No. 1 high school football team in Oklahoma pulled its starters after the first quarter - and it didn’t matter.

By the end of the opening period, it was already 44-0. At halftime, Bixby led 71-0. When the final 34 minutes of continuous clock finally hit zero, the Spartans had hung a program-record 92 points in a 92-0 blowout over Enid.

It wasn’t quite Andale’s 104-0 win earlier this season - but it probably could have been.

The Spartans (7-0, 4-0) are no strangers to lopsided wins. They opened the season with a 49-21 win over Owasso, thumped Sand Springs Charles Page 56-7 and followed with a 57-7 rout of Choctaw. In Week 4, they hammered Jenks 66-35, then smacked Moore 81-6 and rolled past Edmond North 64-7.

Averaging an eye-popping 66 points per game, they handed the 0-7 Plainsmen another beating - returning three interceptions for touchdowns and doing anything they wanted on both sides of the ball.

Bixby used three quarterbacks, and they combined to go 15-of-17 passing for 246 yards and five touchdowns. Senior Carson Kirby finished 8-of-9 for 132 yards and three scores, while junior Landen Burr went 4-of-4 for 72 yards and two touchdowns.

Six different Spartans carried the ball, and four of them scored. Sophomore Jimmy DeArmon led the group with a 64-yard touchdown on his only carry, while Mason Ivey, Jamel Holt and Jack Knight also ran for scores.

Ten players caught at least one pass - none with more than two - and five different receivers hauled in touchdowns. Ashton Dixon, Nathan Gonzalez, Ben Rogalski, Gabe Blankenship and Jayson Moll each had a scoring grab. Bixby totaled 404 yards of offense, with Kirby’s 132 and Burr’s 72 leading the way.

Braeden Presley was the only non-quarterback with multiple touchdowns. He returned a punt 50 yards for a score and took an interception back for another. Trey McGlothlin had a 39-yard pick-6, and Tyler Wright also returned an interception for a touchdown.

This week should offer more resistance. The Spartans travel to Mustang for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday. The Broncos are 5-2 and coming off a 57-28 home win over Edmond North.

Bixby’s record night came one week after debuting at No. 24 in the High School on SI national power rankings.

The reigning, defending Oklahoma 6A-I state champions went 11-2 last season and defeated Owasso 43-42 in a thriller in the state title game. They have won seven consecutive state championships dating back to the 2018 season, including the last three in 6A-I after moving up from 6A-II.

Levi Payton
LEVI PAYTON

Levi’s sports journalism career began in 2005. A Missouri native, he’s won multiple Press Association awards for feature writing and has served as a writer and editor covering high school sports as well as working beats in professional baseball, NCAA football, basketball, baseball and soccer. If you have a good story, he’d love to tell it.

