Oklahoma (OSSAA) high school baseball playoffs: 2025 brackets, matchups, game times (5/13/2025)
Playoff time has arrived for Oklahoma high school baseball.
The postseason has begun in the Sooner State Classes 6A to 2A, with every region quarterfinal game getting underway this week. Region semifinal and finals will be played throughout the state of Oklahoma, with a chance on the line to advance to the next round.
>>Oklahoma high school baseball playoff brackets<<
Stick with High School on SI Oklahoma for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2025 OSSAA baseball playoffs.
Oklahoma high school baseball playoffs 2025 brackets
Here are the OSSAA high school baseball playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from OSSAA's Class 2A-6A.
CLASS 6A
Edmond North vs. Bixby
Choctaw vs. Owasso
Stillwater vs. Piedmont
Broken Arrow vs. Edmond Santa Fe
CLASS 5A
Noble vs. Claremore
Elgin vs. Bishop Kelley
Pryor vs. Carl Albert
Durant vs. Duncan
CLASS 4A
Blanchard vs. North Rock Creek
Bethany vs. Elk City
Tuttle vs. Chickasha
Sallisaw vs. Newcastle
CLASS 3A
Marlow vs. Jones
Salina vs. Community Christian
Lone Grove vs. Washington
Metro Christian vs. Silo
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
Dale vs. Oktaha
Preston vs. Panama
Cashion vs. Dibble
Latta vs. Calera
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
Ketchum vs. Vanoss
Mangum vs. Talihina
Colbert vs. Oklahoma Union
Walters vs. Tushka
