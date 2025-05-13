High School

Oklahoma (OSSAA) high school baseball playoffs: 2025 brackets, matchups, game times (5/13/2025)

Here are all the 2025 Oklahoma high school baseball playoff brackets, matchups and game times

Andy Villamarzo

SBLive Sports

Playoff time has arrived for Oklahoma high school baseball.

The postseason has begun in the Sooner State Classes 6A to 2A, with every region quarterfinal game getting underway this week. Region semifinal and finals will be played throughout the state of Oklahoma, with a chance on the line to advance to the next round.

>>Oklahoma high school baseball playoff brackets<<

Stick with High School on SI Oklahoma for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2025 OSSAA baseball playoffs.

Oklahoma high school baseball playoffs 2025 brackets

Here are the OSSAA high school baseball playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from OSSAA's Class 2A-6A.

CLASS 6A

Edmond North vs. Bixby

Choctaw vs. Owasso

Stillwater vs. Piedmont

Broken Arrow vs. Edmond Santa Fe

CLASS 5A

Noble vs. Claremore

Elgin vs. Bishop Kelley

Pryor vs. Carl Albert

Durant vs. Duncan

CLASS 4A

Blanchard vs. North Rock Creek

Bethany vs. Elk City

Tuttle vs. Chickasha

Sallisaw vs. Newcastle

CLASS 3A

Marlow vs. Jones

Salina vs. Community Christian

Lone Grove vs. Washington

Metro Christian vs. Silo

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Dale vs. Oktaha

Preston vs. Panama

Cashion vs. Dibble

Latta vs. Calera

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Ketchum vs. Vanoss

Mangum vs. Talihina

Colbert vs. Oklahoma Union

Walters vs. Tushka

More From High School On SI 

feed

Follow SBLive Oklahoma throughout the 2025 high school baseball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school baseball news.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Oklahoma