Oklahoma (OSSAA) High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 3, 2025
Get OSSAA schedules and scores as the 2025 Oklahoma high school football season continues on Friday, October 3
There are 142 games scheduled across Oklahoma on Friday, October 3. You can follow every game live on our Oklahoma High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include Jenks traveling to take on Norman, and Lincoln Christian playing host to Holland Hall.
Oklahoma High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October 3
This weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Oklahoma high school football continues.
OSSAA Class 6A-I Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 8 Class 6A-I high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday. The first game, Jenks vs Norman, starts at 7:00 PM. The final game, Union vs Owasso, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on ourClass 6A-I Football Scoreboard.
OSSAA Class 6A-2 Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 8 Class 6A-2 high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday. The game of the week is highlighted by Grant vs Stillwater at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class 6A-2 Football Scoreboard.
OSSAA Class 5A Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 17 Class 5A high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday. The first game, Lawton vs Marshall, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Carl Albert vs El Reno at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class 5A Football Scoreboard.
OSSAA Class 4A Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 18 Class 4A high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday. The first game, Harrah vs Tecumseh, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Wagoner vs Miami at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on ourClass 4A Football Scoreboard.
OSSAA Class 3A Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 21 Class 3A high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday. The first game, Locust Grove vs Eufaula, starts at 6:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Anadarko vs Heritage Hall at 7:00 PM. The final game, Lindsay vs Dickson, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Class 3A Football Scoreboard.
OSSAA Class 2A-II Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 16 Class 2A - II high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday. The first game, Wilburton vs Henryetta, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Vian vs Antlers at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on ourClass 2A-II Football Scoreboard.
OSSAA Class 2A-I Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 15 Class 2A-I high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday. The first game, Kiefer vs Roland, starts at 7:00 PM. The game, highlighted by Washington vs Marietta at 7:00 PM. The final game, Lindsay vs Dickson, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on ourClass 2A-I Football Scoreboard.
OSSAA Class A-II Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 19 Class A-II high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday. The first game, Konawa vs Healdton, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Hominy vs Ketchum at 7:00 PM. The final game,Porter vs Fairland, starts at 9:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class A-II Football Scoreboard.
OSSAA Class A-I Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 21 Class A-I high school football games in Oklahoma today. The first game, Oklahoma Union vs Morrison, starts at 7:00 PM. There is one game including ranked teams,Merritt vs Fairview at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class A-I Football Scoreboard.
OSSAA Class B-II Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 12 Class B-II high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday. The first game, Sasakwa vs Maud, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted byDewar vs Seiling at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on ourClass B-II Football Scoreboard.
OSSAA Class B-I Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 14 Class B-I high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday. The first game, Webbers Falls vs Savanna, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on ourClass B-I Football Scoreboard.
OSSAA Class C Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 13 Class C high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday. The first game, Sasakwa vs Maud, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Class C Football Scoreboard.
