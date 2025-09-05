High School

Sherman Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 5, 2025

Get Sherman metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Oklahoma high school football season continues on through Week 2.

CJ Vafiadis

Tuttle's Tyson Kennedy celebrates an interception during the high school football game between Tuttle and Guthrie at Tuttle High School in Tuttle, Okla., Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025.
There are 23 Sherman metro high school football games in Oklahoma this weekend. You can follow every game live on our Sherman Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Sherman Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5, 2025

The marquee matchup this Friday highlights Ardmore vs Ada at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game live on our Sherman Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Full list of Friday Games:

Ada vs Ardmore

Allen vs Tishomingo

Alvarado vs Van Alstyne

Antlers vs Coalgate

Atoka vs Ringling

Bells vs Whitesboro

Bonham vs Howe

Broken Bow vs Durant

Callisburg vs Pilot Point

Celeste vs Whitewright

Chisum vs Tom Bean

Collinsville vs Cooper

Decatur vs Denison

Fairview vs Kingston

Gainesville vs Vernon

Gunter vs Richland

Hugo vs Valliant

Lone Grove vs Plainview

Madill vs Marietta

Pottsboro vs Sanger

Prairiland vs S & S Consolidated

Prosper Rock Hill vs Sherman

Healdton vs Walters

View all Sherman Metro Scoreboard

