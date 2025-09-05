Sherman Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 5, 2025
Sherman Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5, 2025
Full list of Friday Games:
Ada vs Ardmore
Allen vs Tishomingo
Alvarado vs Van Alstyne
Antlers vs Coalgate
Atoka vs Ringling
Bells vs Whitesboro
Bonham vs Howe
Broken Bow vs Durant
Callisburg vs Pilot Point
Celeste vs Whitewright
Chisum vs Tom Bean
Collinsville vs Cooper
Decatur vs Denison
Fairview vs Kingston
Gainesville vs Vernon
Gunter vs Richland
Hugo vs Valliant
Lone Grove vs Plainview
Madill vs Marietta
Pottsboro vs Sanger
Prairiland vs S & S Consolidated
Prosper Rock Hill vs Sherman
Healdton vs Walters
