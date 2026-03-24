Stacked Oklahoma Girls All-Stars Set for a Showdown with Pennsylvania at Pittsburg Wrestling Classic

All-Star girls wrestlers from Oklahoma will lock horns with the Pennsylvania women's team during the Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic Saturday at AHN Arena at Peters Township High School. The Oklahoma All-Stars will bring plenty of decorated athletes to help challenge the Pennsylvania side.

The Pennsylvania team beat New Jersey last year. The women's dual meet will be the first of three duals this weekend. Pennsylvania will take on Oklahoma at 3 p.m., followed by the WPIAL men's dual against Oklahoma and the event will close with the Pennsylvania vs USA All-STars at 6 p.m.

Oklahoma's team will be led by Millie Azlin, who is a four-time state champion. Azlin, an Oklahoma State commit, rolled up a 133-3 record during her high school career and was a four-time state champion.

Azlin will wrestle at 190 pounds during the Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic.

The Rest of the Lineup

Here's a look at the rest of the Oklahoma lineup broken down by high school, career record and college commitment, if available.

100 - Feliciti Doolittle, Douglass, 57-8, N/A.

106 - Vanity Brown, Douglass, 46-9, N/A.

112 - Kristen DeLaRosa, Broken Arrow, 133-29, Murray State.

118 - Kelcie Avallone, Barnsdall, 141-12, Carl Albert.

124 - Aubrey Brown, Putnam City North, 71-18, Oklahoma.

130 - Teyanna Fields, Lawton, 84-18, N/A.

136 - Hannah Miller, Bridge Creek, 135-25, N/A.

142 - Nevaeh Reyes, Lawton, 74-20, N/A.

148 - Makenna Howell, Ada, 91-32, Missouri Valley.

155 - Piper Morton, Oologah, 122-39, Carl Albert.

190 - Millie Azlin, Bixby, 133-3, Oklahoma State.

235- Brielle Williams, Lawton, 70-9, N/A.

Pennsylvania Team Has Top Talent

The Pennsyvlania team was previously announced and has several wrestlers who are ranked in the top 10 nationally.

Girls' Wrestling Continues to Grow

The growth of girls high school wrestling has been rapid in the Keystone state. Girls wrestling was sanctioned by the PIAA after it hit 100 programs across the state in May 2023. That allowed the state to hold its own championships in the 2024 season.

Previously, any girl who wanted to compete in the sport would have to wrestle on the boys' team. The Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic first added a dual meet for women in 2024. Ohio beat Pennsylvania in the inaugral match.

Pennsylvania beat New Jersey last year. Most notably, Bishop McCort graduate Jordyn Fouse wrestled in two matches for Pennsylvania last season and won both. Fouse is currently a wrestler at Grand Valley State University.

-Josh Rizzo |rizzo42789@gmail.com| @J_oshrizzo