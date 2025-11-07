High School

Tulsa Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - November 7, 2025

Get Tulsa metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Oklahoma high school football season continues on Friday, November 7

Owasso receiver helped the Rams defeat Bixby on Aug. 30, 2024. / Mike Simons, Tulsa World

There are 60 games scheduled across the Tulsa metro area this weekend. You can follow every game live on our Tulsa Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchup of the weekend features Owasso as they travel to take on Yukon.

Tulsa Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7, 2025

There are 51 Tulsa high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday, November 7, 2025. The first game, Commerce vs Adair, starts at 6:00 PM.

The game of the week is highlighted by Owasso vs Yukon at 7:00 PM. The final game, Woodland vs Fairland, starts at 9:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Tulsa Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

Full list of Friday Tulsa metro games:

Adair vs. Commerce

Afton vs. Hominy

Atoka vs. Henryetta

Barnsdall vs. Porter

Bartlesville vs. Capitol Hill

Beggs vs. Dibble

Berryhill vs. Cascia Hall

Bishop Kelley vs. Durant

Bixby vs. Norman

Booker T. Washington vs. Edison

Bristow vs. Lone Grove

Broken Arrow vs. Westmoore

Caney Valley vs. Riverton

Catoosa vs. Cushing

Central vs. Liberty

Central vs. Sperry

Chandler vs. Dewey

Checotah vs. Eufaula

Chelsea vs. Salina

Chouteau-Mazie vs. Hulbert

Claremore vs. Will Rogers

Colcord vs. Kansas

Collinsville vs. Memorial

Coweta vs. East Central

Del City vs. Pryor

Fairland vs. Woodland

Fort Gibson vs. Miami

Glenpool vs. Stilwell

Haskell vs. Pocola

Hilldale vs. McLain Science & Tech

Holland Hall vs. Stigler

Idabel vs. Lincoln Christian

Kellyville vs. Meeker

Ketchum vs. Summit Christian Academy

Kiefer vs. Okmulgee

Keys vs. Wyandotte

Locust Grove vs. Muldrow

Mannford vs. Sulphur

McAlester vs. Shawnee

Muskogee vs. Putnam City North

Oologah vs. Wagoner

Page vs. Sapulpa

Panama vs. Hartshorne

Pawnee vs. Oklahoma Union

Quinton vs. Canadian

Sequoyah vs. Verdigris

Talihina vs. Mounds

Tonkawa vs. Nowata

Westville vs. Webster

Yukon vs. Owasso

