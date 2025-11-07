Tulsa Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - November 7, 2025
There are 60 games scheduled across the Tulsa metro area this weekend. You can follow every game live on our Tulsa Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup of the weekend features Owasso as they travel to take on Yukon.
Tulsa Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7, 2025
There are 51 Tulsa high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday, November 7, 2025. The first game, Commerce vs Adair, starts at 6:00 PM.
The game of the week is highlighted by Owasso vs Yukon at 7:00 PM. The final game, Woodland vs Fairland, starts at 9:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Tulsa Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Friday Tulsa metro games:
Adair vs. Commerce
Afton vs. Hominy
Atoka vs. Henryetta
Barnsdall vs. Porter
Bartlesville vs. Capitol Hill
Beggs vs. Dibble
Berryhill vs. Cascia Hall
Bishop Kelley vs. Durant
Bixby vs. Norman
Booker T. Washington vs. Edison
Bristow vs. Lone Grove
Broken Arrow vs. Westmoore
Caney Valley vs. Riverton
Catoosa vs. Cushing
Central vs. Liberty
Central vs. Sperry
Chandler vs. Dewey
Checotah vs. Eufaula
Chelsea vs. Salina
Chouteau-Mazie vs. Hulbert
Claremore vs. Will Rogers
Colcord vs. Kansas
Collinsville vs. Memorial
Coweta vs. East Central
Del City vs. Pryor
Fairland vs. Woodland
Fort Gibson vs. Miami
Glenpool vs. Stilwell
Haskell vs. Pocola
Hilldale vs. McLain Science & Tech
Holland Hall vs. Stigler
Idabel vs. Lincoln Christian
Kellyville vs. Meeker
Ketchum vs. Summit Christian Academy
Kiefer vs. Okmulgee
Keys vs. Wyandotte
Locust Grove vs. Muldrow
Mannford vs. Sulphur
McAlester vs. Shawnee
Muskogee vs. Putnam City North
Oologah vs. Wagoner
Page vs. Sapulpa
Panama vs. Hartshorne
Pawnee vs. Oklahoma Union
Quinton vs. Canadian
Sequoyah vs. Verdigris
Talihina vs. Mounds
Tonkawa vs. Nowata
Westville vs. Webster
Yukon vs. Owasso
View all Tulsa metro scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.