50 can’t-miss games in Oregon high school football in 2024 (Nos. 10-1)
The Oregon high school football season kicks off this week, and we’re counting down our annual list of the top 50 games on the schedule. Here is Part 5 of that list.
After you see our choices, feel free to let us know which games you’re most excited to see in 2024.
Note: All games 7 p.m. unless noted
10. Lakeridge at Lake Oswego, Nov. 1
The Battle of the Lake has turned in the Pacers’ favor the past two years after the Lakers won 22 of the previous 25 meetings, leaving Lake Oswego with a narrow 26-24 lead in the series.
9. Silverton at Canby, Oct. 25
After reconfiguration moved three Portland-area schools to 5A, the OSAA added a fifth 5A district that includes three of the top teams in the classification. That brings us a fabulous Week 8 matchup between the Foxes and Cougars that should help decide the inaugural league champion.
8. Pendleton at Baker, Oct. 4
Last year, the Bulldogs completed their turnaround from an 0-4 start to Greater Oregon League champions by defeating their I-84 rivals. This time, the Buckaroos travel up Deadman Pass to open GOL play seeking revenge.
7. Canby at Wilsonville, Oct. 10
The schools sit on opposite sides of the Willamette River, connected by the historic Canby Ferry, but they didn’t meet until 2020, when the Cougars dropped from the 6A Three Rivers League to the 5A Northwest Oregon Conference. They’ve both moved to the new 5A-Special District 2, and their Thursday night matchup at Randall Stadium will be a doozy.
6. Mountainside at Jesuit, Oct. 18
The past two seasons, this matchup has decided the Metro League crown, with the Crusaders winning each to extend their streak of league championships to double digits. In his second season as head coach at Mountainside, can Keanon Lowe lead the Mavericks to victory against his alma mater, end Jesuit’s league win streak (currently at 19) and secure the program’s first league title?
5. Oregon City at Jesuit, Sept. 20
It could be a celebratory night at Cronin Field. Crusaders coach Ken Potter enters the season one win shy of the state wins record. The Week 3 matchup with the Pioneers is Jesuit’s home opener, and Potter might already have the record — or he could tie or break the mark this night.
4. Tualatin at Lakeridge, Oct. 18
Count on the scoreboard operators having to ice their index fingers after this game featuring Timberwolves quarterback Nolan Keeney and Pacers running back Ansu Sanoe. If recent history holds, Tualatin — winner of the past eight meetings — should come out on top.
3. Wilsonville at Silverton, Oct. 18
Amazingly, these 5A powers have met only once since Wilsonville opened its doors in 1995 — the Wildcats beat the Foxes 39-26 in the 2022 quarterfinals — but now that the OSAA has placed them in the newly created 5A-Special District 2, this matchup at McGinnis Field figures to be the 5A game of the year.
2. West Linn at Lakeridge, Oct. 11
Several of the state’s top recruits, including Lions tight end Baron Naone and Pacers running back Ansu Sanoe, will be on display. West Linn has won 19 of the past 20 meetings, including the past 12.
1. West Linn at Tualatin, Oct. 25
This showdown between the three-time defending Three Rivers League champion (and 2022 state champion) Lions and the Timberwolves (6A runner-up in 2021 and 2023) will feature several of the state’s top recruits and will have massive playoff implications — the TRL champion has been the 6A No. 1 seed in every postseason since 2016.
