All-state girls soccer 2024: Oregon’s top 4A stars

Here are the Class 4A all-state teams for the 2024 Oregon high school girls soccer season.

All-state teams are determined by a vote of the state’s coaches, compiled by the SBLive Oregon staff, and published jointly by SBLive Oregon and The Oregonian/OregonLive. Email jd@scorebooklive.com with any questions, comments or corrections.

Player of the year

Libby McLaughlin, Marist Catholic

Coach of the year

Stefan Schroffner, Marist Catholic

First team

Amalie Anderson, Scappoose, junior

Ella Braunger, Marist Catholic, senior

Chloe Comerford, North Marion, senior

Paige Comerford, North Marion, junior

Natalia Elias, The Dalles, junior

Rowan Evans, La Grande, junior

Libby McLaughlin, Marist Catholic, sophomore

Sasha Moran, Newport, senior

Piper Paslay, Marist Catholic, junior

Melea Lattin, Philomath, senior

Hannah Rommes, Hidden Valley, senior

Tori Vera, Gladstone, senior

GK Heidi Bacho, Philomath, senior

Second team

Paige Allen, La Grande, senior

Bella Bruner, Henley, senior

Bethany Dunn, North Marion, junior

Brielle Engle, Cottage Grove, junior

Eva Espelien, Astoria, senior

Kenzi Freid, Klamath Union, sophomore

Kinna Freid, Klamath Union, junior

Ariana Gonzalez, The Dalles, sophomore

Kelsey Graham, Pendleton, senior

Payton Hamman, Scappoose, senior

Erica McClintock, North Bend, junior

Emma Poe, Henley, senior

Prestyn Schade, Henley, sophomore

Ellie Stickles, Mazama, junior  

Kensley Tegman, Cascade, sophomore

GK Lyndie Isaacson, La Grande, senior

GK Anyssa Jimenez, Klamath Union, junior

GK Emily Meigs, Marist Catholic, junior

All-league teams

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports
