All-state girls soccer 2024: Oregon’s top 4A stars
Here are the Class 4A all-state teams for the 2024 Oregon high school girls soccer season.
All-state teams are determined by a vote of the state’s coaches, compiled by the SBLive Oregon staff, and published jointly by SBLive Oregon and The Oregonian/OregonLive. Email jd@scorebooklive.com with any questions, comments or corrections.
OREGON 4A GIRLS SOCCER ALL-STATE TEAMS
Player of the year
Libby McLaughlin, Marist Catholic
Coach of the year
Stefan Schroffner, Marist Catholic
First team
Amalie Anderson, Scappoose, junior
Ella Braunger, Marist Catholic, senior
Chloe Comerford, North Marion, senior
Paige Comerford, North Marion, junior
Natalia Elias, The Dalles, junior
Rowan Evans, La Grande, junior
Libby McLaughlin, Marist Catholic, sophomore
Sasha Moran, Newport, senior
Piper Paslay, Marist Catholic, junior
Melea Lattin, Philomath, senior
Hannah Rommes, Hidden Valley, senior
Tori Vera, Gladstone, senior
GK Heidi Bacho, Philomath, senior
Second team
Paige Allen, La Grande, senior
Bella Bruner, Henley, senior
Bethany Dunn, North Marion, junior
Brielle Engle, Cottage Grove, junior
Eva Espelien, Astoria, senior
Kenzi Freid, Klamath Union, sophomore
Kinna Freid, Klamath Union, junior
Ariana Gonzalez, The Dalles, sophomore
Kelsey Graham, Pendleton, senior
Payton Hamman, Scappoose, senior
Erica McClintock, North Bend, junior
Emma Poe, Henley, senior
Prestyn Schade, Henley, sophomore
Ellie Stickles, Mazama, junior
Kensley Tegman, Cascade, sophomore
GK Lyndie Isaacson, La Grande, senior
GK Anyssa Jimenez, Klamath Union, junior
GK Emily Meigs, Marist Catholic, junior
