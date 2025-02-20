Clackamas star Jazzy Davidson racks up more honors
Clackamas senior Jazzy Davidson had quite the Tuesday.
First, the USC signee learned she was named one of five finalists for the Naismith High School Girls Player of the Year award, joining Sienna Betts of Grandview (Aurora, Colo.), Aaliyah Chavez of Monterey (Lubbock, Texas), Saniyah Hall of Montverde (Fla.) Academy and Kaleena Smith of Ontario (Calif.) Christian.
That evening, Davidson became Class 6A's all-time leading scorer with a layup in the final minutes of the Cavaliers' 97-20 victory over Reynolds, giving her 2,486 career points and moving her past Westview's Jaime Nared (2,485) to No. 2 on the all-time state list.
Davidson and Nared were recently named as two of the 50 greatest girls athletes in Oregon high school sports history.
Davidson has four regular-season games and potentially five postseason games left, needing to average 44.2 points in those games to score the 398 points necessary to catch Triangle Lake's Kiana Brown, who tops the all-classifications list with 2,894 points from 2011-14.
Davidson's coach, Korey Landolt, is a finalist for Naismith High School Girls Coach of the Year. She is one of five first-time coaches on the list.
