High School

Grants Pass hires football coach

The Cavemen went 14-17 in three seasons under Brad Page

René Ferrán

Grants Pass Cavemen football
Grants Pass Cavemen football / Larry Stauth Jr.

Grants Pass recently announced that longtime assistant Matt Kennedy will take over its football program, replacing Brad Page.

Kennedy has served in multiple roles in the Cavemen program the past 11 years, including stints as the offensive and defensive coordinator and freshman head coach.

Page finished his three seasons at Grants Pass with a 14-17 record and two playoff appearances, including reaching the 6A state quarterfinals last season.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
René Ferrán
RENÉ FERRÁN

René Ferrán has written about high school sports in the Pacific Northwest since 1993, with his work featured at the Idaho Press Tribune, Tri-City Herald, Seattle Times, Tacoma News Tribune, The Columbian and The Oregonian before he joined SBLive Sports in 2020.

Home/Oregon