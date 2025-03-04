Grants Pass hires football coach
The Cavemen went 14-17 in three seasons under Brad Page
Grants Pass recently announced that longtime assistant Matt Kennedy will take over its football program, replacing Brad Page.
Kennedy has served in multiple roles in the Cavemen program the past 11 years, including stints as the offensive and defensive coordinator and freshman head coach.
Page finished his three seasons at Grants Pass with a 14-17 record and two playoff appearances, including reaching the 6A state quarterfinals last season.
