High School

Madison Dean of Milwaukie voted High School On SI Oregon Softball Player of the Week (5/19/2025)

Dean received 53.36% of the vote, beating out Thurston's Rosie Montes, who finished second with 34.17%

Dan Brood

High School On SI

Congratulations to Milwaukie’s Madison Dean for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Softball Athlete of the Week for the week of May 5-11.

Dean, a sophomore on the Milwaukie team who has pitched and played first base, third base and outfield for the Mustangs, was 7 for 8 during the week with three doubles, a home run, three stolen bases, a .875 batting average, a slugging percentage of 1.625 and an OPS of 2.500.

Dean received 53.36% of the vote, beating out Rosie Montes, a sophomore on the Thurston team, who finished second with 34.17%. Jojo Appling, a sophomore on the Mountainside team, was third with 5.65%, and Ainsley Arbow, a senior on the Mountainside team, was fourth with 2.13%. There were more than 7,000 votes tallied last week.

We are accepting Oregon Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, email danbrood91@gmail.com. 

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Dan Brood
DAN BROOD

Dan Brood, who might be the very last of the straight-on place-kickers, has been covering high school sports in Oregon for more than 30 years, winning multiple awards for writing and photography. He started working with SBLive Sports in 2021.

Home/Oregon