Madison Dean of Milwaukie voted High School On SI Oregon Softball Player of the Week (5/19/2025)
Congratulations to Milwaukie’s Madison Dean for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Softball Athlete of the Week for the week of May 5-11.
Dean, a sophomore on the Milwaukie team who has pitched and played first base, third base and outfield for the Mustangs, was 7 for 8 during the week with three doubles, a home run, three stolen bases, a .875 batting average, a slugging percentage of 1.625 and an OPS of 2.500.
Dean received 53.36% of the vote, beating out Rosie Montes, a sophomore on the Thurston team, who finished second with 34.17%. Jojo Appling, a sophomore on the Mountainside team, was third with 5.65%, and Ainsley Arbow, a senior on the Mountainside team, was fourth with 2.13%. There were more than 7,000 votes tallied last week.
We are accepting Oregon Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
