Mason Bierbrauer of Barlow voted High School on SI Oregon Boys Basketball Player of the Week (3/24/2025)
Congratulations to Barlow’s Mason Bierbrauer for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Boys Basketball Athlete of the Week for the week of March 10-16.
Bierbrauer, a senior forward on the Barlow team, had 20 points and six rebounds in the Bruins’ 69-42 win over West Linn in a Class 6A state tournament semifinal game at the Chiles Center. He had 23 points and four rebounds in a 73-47 quarterfinal victory over Sprague.
Bierbrauer received 50.60% of the vote, beating out Paul Skoro, a senior on the La Salle Prep team, who finished second with 19.28%. Jalen Atkins, a senior on the Barlow team, finished third with 8.43%, and Kaiden Ford, a senior on the Cascade team, was fourth with 6.02%.
We are accepting Oregon Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
