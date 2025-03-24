High School

Mason Bierbrauer of Barlow voted High School on SI Oregon Boys Basketball Player of the Week (3/24/2025)

Congratulations to Barlow’s Mason Bierbrauer for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Boys Basketball Athlete of the Week for the week of March 10-16.

Bierbrauer, a senior forward on the Barlow team, had 20 points and six rebounds in the Bruins’ 69-42 win over West Linn in a Class 6A state tournament semifinal game at the Chiles Center. He had 23 points and four rebounds in a 73-47 quarterfinal victory over Sprague.

Bierbrauer received 50.60% of the vote, beating out Paul Skoro, a senior on the La Salle Prep team, who finished second with 19.28%. Jalen Atkins, a senior on the Barlow team, finished third with 8.43%, and Kaiden Ford, a senior on the Cascade team, was fourth with 6.02%.

We are accepting Oregon Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, email danbrood91@gmail.com. 

Published
DAN BROOD

Dan Brood, who might be the very last of the straight-on place-kickers, has been covering high school sports in Oregon for more than 30 years, winning multiple awards for writing and photography. He started working with SBLive Sports in 2021.

