McNary hires former ballboy Josh Riddell as football coach
The task of turning around a McNary football program that has not registered a victory in more than three years has been given to former McKay coach Josh Riddell.
The Keizer high school hired Riddell to replace Connor Astley, who stepped down after three winless campaigns.
Riddell, who played quarterback at Western Oregon, coached at rival and alma mater McKay from 2016-18, going 4-23 in three seasons with the Royal Scots.
Riddell has history with the McNary program, serving as a ballboy when the Celtics won the 1997 state championship. The 38-year-old was the offensive coordinator at West Salem the past six seasons and is a special education instructor at Claggett Creek Middle School.
McNary won a second state championship in 2001 and reached the second round of the Class 6A playoffs in 2021, which was Jeff Auvinen's final season leading the program.
Its current 28-game losing streak is the longest active streak in the state after Oakridge ended its 33-game skid in its 2024 season finale.
The recent downturn in fortunes led the program to successfully petition the OSAA to drop from 6A to 5A next season.
"We've got to keep the kids in Keizer wanting to play football for McNary," Riddell told the Statesman-Journal after his hiring. "Kids are going to be excited. They're going to want to be McNary Celtic football players."
Significant losing streaks in Oregon history (25 or more games)
50 - Chemawa (1984-94)
46 - Parkrose (1992-97)
37 - Banks (1961-65)
36 - Elmira (1982-85
35 - Yoncalla (1966-70)
34 - Creswell (1993-97)
33 - Oakridge (2021-24)
33 - Phoenix (2019-23)
33 - Taft (1974-77)
31 - Newberg (1932-35)
30 - Molalla (1997-2001)
30 - Woodburn (2003-07)
28 - McNary (2001-current)
28 - Molalla (1989-92)
28 - Prospect (2006-10)
27 - Aloha (2021-23)
27 - Myrtle Point (2009-12)
27 - Santiam (1980-82)
26 - Seaside (2007-09)
26 - Sheridan (2001-03)
26- Vernonia (2008-11)
25 - Elmira (1952-55)
25 - Jefferson (2A) (2021-24)
25 - South Eugene (2010-12)
25 - Union (2009-12)
