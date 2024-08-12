Oregon high school football: 200 players to watch in 2024 (Nos. 100-81)
As we start to prepare for the Oregon high school football season, we’re counting down our annual list of 200 players we’re excited to see play in 2024. Here is Part 6 of that list.
One fact becomes clear when making a list such as this: Oregon has a lot of exciting high school football players to watch this year! There are countless other players not listed in the 200 who easily could have made the list — after you see our 200, let us know which other players would make your list.
(Note that this is not intended to be a rankings list or even a list of the “top” 200 players, but just a list of 200 names that come to mind when thinking about the upcoming season.)
100. LB Keaton Robertson, Caldera, senior
Robertson last year was part of the inaugural group of four Wolfpack all-state selections and the only nonsenior, earning honorable mention after leading 5A with 101 tackles, including seven for loss.
99. RB/DB Jake White, Seaside, senior
White had his junior season derailed by injury, but he returned for the playoffs and helped the Seagulls reach the 4A state semifinals. He finished the year with 557 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 101 carries.
98. DB Tate Snyder, North Medford, senior
Snyder led 6A with eight interceptions last season and helped the Black Tornado qualify for the state championship bracket. He received all-state honorable mention.
97. QB Trey Cleeland, Jesuit, senior
The Crusaders turned to Cleeland early last season to take over behind center, and the UC Davis commit ran with the opportunity, going 94 for 190 for 1,427 yards, 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions and rushing for 298 yards and four scores. He made the all-Metro League third team.
96. OL/DL Vai Takau, Roosevelt, senior
Takau last season earned 6A all-state honorable mention for the Roughriders as a road-grading tackle in their power running game.
95. K/P Gabe Love, senior, Crook County
Love showed off his athleticism at the 4A state track meet in May, winning two gold medals, a silver and a bronze. He might be the best returning kicker in the state, earning first-team all-state as a punter (37.3-yard average) and honorable mention as a placekicker (4A-leading six field goals).
94. RB Mitchell Johnson, Oregon City, senior
Johnson made the 6A all-state honorable mention list as a junior after finishing third in the Three Rivers League with 529 yards rushing with four touchdowns on 104 carries.
93. RB/LB Gus Karpstein, Bend, senior
Karpstein received 5A all-state honorable mention after making 71 tackles as a junior. He garnered all-Intermountain Conference honorable mention as a backup running back.
92. OL/DL Carter Bennett, Forest Grove, senior
Bennett was a first-team all-Northwest Oregon Conference selection on both sides of the ball as a junior and received 5A all-state honorable mention on defense, finishing with nine tackles for loss and four sacks.
91. RB Jacob Hadley, Willamina, senior
Hadley last year became the Bulldogs’ first 2A all-state first-team selection in the past six seasons after he ran for 2,036 yards and 36 touchdowns on 216 carries.
90. RB/LB Gabe Williamson, Oakland, senior
Class 2A coaches voted Williamson to the all-state first team at both of his primary positions last year after he rushed for 1,490 yards and 18 touchdowns on 136 carries and made a team-high 87 tackles for a state semifinalist.
89. RB/DB Bridger Foss, South Medford, senior
As a junior, Foss made the all-South Central Football Conference second team as one of the leaders of the Panthers’ balanced rushing attack, finishing with 756 yards and eight touchdowns. He received honorable mention in the secondary (19 tackles).
88. DL Kainoa Hayes, Central Catholic, senior
Hayes is ready to become the next dominant Rams lineman after earning all-Mt. Hood Conference honorable mention for the 6A state champions last year (45 tackles, four for loss).
87. WR Andrew Ramtel, Mountainside, junior
Last season was a breakthrough one for Ramtel, a 6A honorable mention all-state pick who finished second in the Metro League with 607 receiving yards on 35 catches with three touchdowns.
86. QB/DB Easton Berry, Weston-McEwen/Griswold, senior
Berry last season made the 2A all-state list for the second time at quarterback, receiving second-team honors after throwing for 1,885 yards and 25 touchdowns — completing nearly 60% of his passes (93 of 156) — and rushing for 388 yards and seven scores. He made the all-state first team on defense.
85. OL/DL Dawson Relling, Marist Catholic, senior
Relling was a two-way 4A all-state selection last season, when he made 50 tackles with two sacks and two fumble recoveries to help the Spartans reach the state final.
84. RB Kristopher Baldwin, Mazama, senior
Baldwin became the lead back in the Vikings’ power running game last season and made the 4A all-state honorable mention list after finishing with 953 yards and 13 touchdowns.
83. OL Soren Gaston, Jesuit, senior
Gaston is another breakthrough lineman to join The Franchise, the nickname for the Crusaders’ vaunted offensive line that regularly churns out all-state caliber players — he made the 6A honorable mention list last season.
82. DB Kellen Hicks, Mountainside, senior
Hicks led the Metro League with four interceptions last season, earning first-team all-league honors and helping the Mavericks reach the Columbia Cup quarterfinals.
81. LB Jacob Thayer, La Salle Prep, senior
Thayer last season was the Tri-Valley Conference defensive player of the year and a first-team 4A all-state selection, making a team-high 81 tackles (five for loss) as the Falcons won their first league title since 2012.
