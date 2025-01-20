Oregon high school football coaching carousel features dozen openings
At least a dozen schools in Oregon's top four classifications are seeking new head football coaches following the holidays.
The first coach to announce his departure was Beaverton's Bob Boyer, who did so the week before the Beavers' season finale in late October.
Since the season ended, a second coach in the Beaverton School District also stepped down — Southridge coach Kevin Bickler, who went 22-50 in eight seasons.
Among the other coaches statewide to resign or retire were Putnam's Tim Jacobs, whose departure after 11 seasons and a 35-60 record was prompted in part to have more time to watch his daughter, Kaia, a weightlifter who recently won silver for Team USA at the Pan-American U15 Youth Championships in Ecuador.
Mike Mitchell, the only coach in Caldera's brief history, resigned to accept a coaching position with the Frankfurt Galaxy in the European League of Football, which opens camp in early April.
In Eastern Oregon, one of the state's top recruits in Baker wide receiver/defensive back Rasean Jones will have a new coach for his final season after Jason Ramos stepped down after six seasons and a 24-30 record.
Here are other openings confirmed by SBLive Oregon:
Crescent Valley: Andrew McClave (6-30 in four seasons)
Creswell: Scott Worsham (25-42 in eight seasons)
Grants Pass: Brad Page (14-17 in three seasons)
Junction City: Max Wall (25-19 in five seasons; 142-70 overall)
Lakeview: Jeff Graham (13-7 in two seasons)
McNary: Connor Astley (0-27 in three seasons)
Parkrose: Stephen Nesmith (3-24 in three seasons)
Umatilla: Steven Williams (1-7 in one season)
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App