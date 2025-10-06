Oregon High School Football Computer Rankings: October 6, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Oregon high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of October 6, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings run parallel to High School On SI's expert power rankings — the statewide Top 25 — released early each week.
The No. 1-ranked team in the all-classification High School On SI Oregon Top 25 is also the No. 1-ranked team in our Class 6A computer rankings, West Linn.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Oregon high school football computer rankings, as of October 6, 2025:
OSAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Lost River (4-1)
2. Heppner (5-0)
3. St. Paul (3-1)
4. Bandon (5-0)
5. Knappa (4-0)
6. Myrtle Point (4-1)
7. Santiam (4-1)
8. Colton (4-2)
9. Clatskanie (5-0)
10. Nestucca (4-1)
11. Lowell (4-1)
12. Culver (4-1)
13. Oakland (2-2)
14. Harrisburg (4-1)
15. Gold Beach (4-2)
16. Corbett (3-2)
17. Grant Union (4-3)
18. Reedsport (2-3)
19. Illinois Valley (2-3)
20. Glide (3-2)
21. Rogue River (2-3)
22. Monroe (2-3)
23. Central Linn (2-3)
24. Rainier (2-3)
25. Toledo (1-3)
OSAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Banks (5-0)
2. Burns (5-0)
3. Dayton (5-0)
4. Sisters (4-1)
5. Santiam Christian (4-1)
6. Kennedy (4-1)
7. Phoenix (4-1)
8. Vale (5-1)
9. Pleasant Hill (4-1)
10. Gervais (4-1)
11. Siuslaw (3-2)
12. North Valley (3-1)
13. Taft (3-2)
14. Douglas (2-3)
15. Sutherlin (3-2)
16. Warrenton (3-2)
17. Coquille (3-2)
18. Creswell (3-3)
19. Valley Catholic (3-2)
20. Brookings-Harbor (2-3)
21. Scio (2-3)
22. South Umpqua (3-2)
23. Yamhill-Carlton (1-4)
24. Amity (2-3)
25. Madras (1-4)
OSAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Marshfield (5-0)
2. Cascade (5-0)
3. Tillamook (4-1)
4. Sweet Home (5-0)
5. Scappoose (4-1)
6. Estacada (4-2)
7. Henley (2-1)
8. Stayton (4-1)
9. Junction City (3-2)
10. Crescent Valley (3-2)
11. Astoria (3-2)
12. Philomath (3-2)
13. La Grande (2-3)
14. North Bend (2-3)
15. Baker (1-4)
16. Marist (1-4)
17. Mazama (1-4)
18. Seaside (1-4)
19. Woodburn (1-4)
20. The Dalles (2-3)
21. Hidden Valley (0-4)
22. Cottage Grove (1-4)
23. Ashland (1-3)
24. Molalla (1-4)
25. Pendleton (0-6)
OSAA High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. Silverton (5-0)
2. Summit (6-0)
3. Dallas (5-0)
4. Wilsonville (4-1)
5. Mountain View (4-1)
6. Thurston (5-1)
7. Lebanon (3-1)
8. Crater (4-1)
9. Hood River Valley (5-0)
10. Hillsboro (5-1)
11. Ridgeview (4-1)
12. West Albany (3-2)
13. Churchill (3-2)
14. Corvallis (2-2)
15. South Albany (2-3)
16. Forest Grove (3-2)
17. Canby (3-2)
18. North Eugene (4-2)
19. Bend (3-2)
20. Central (Independence) (2-3)
21. Parkrose (3-2)
22. Crook County (2-3)
23. Redmond (2-4)
24. Roseburg (1-5)
25. Caldera (1-4)
OSAA High School Football Class 6A Rankings
1. West Linn (5-0)
2. Lake Oswego (5-0)
3. Central Catholic (4-1)
4. Willamette (5-0)
5. Nelson (4-1)
6. Liberty (4-0)
7. Tualatin (4-1)
8. Lakeridge (3-2)
9. Beaverton (4-1)
10. Grants Pass (4-1)
11. Newberg (3-2)
12. West Salem (4-1)
13. Sherwood (3-2)
14. North Salem (3-2)
15. Mountainside (3-2)
16. Glencoe (4-1)
17. Oregon City (3-2)
18. Sandy (3-2)
19. Jesuit (3-2)
20. Sprague (3-3)
21. Lincoln (4-1)
22. Ida B. Wells (3-3)
23. Westview (3-2)
24. Roosevelt (2-3)
25. Sunset (2-3)