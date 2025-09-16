Oregon High School Football Computer Rankings: September 15, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Oregon high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of September 15, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings run parallel to High School On SI's expert power rankings — the statewide Top 25 — released early each week.
The No. 1-ranked team in the all-classification High School On SI Oregon Top 25 is also the No. 1-ranked team in our Class 6A computer rankings, West Linn.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Oregon high school football computer rankings, as of September 15, 2025:
OSAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Heppner (3-0)
2. Bandon (2-0)
3. Gold Beach (3-0)
4. Culver (3-0)
5. Santiam (2-0)
6. Harrisburg (2-0)
7. Knappa (2-0)
8. Corbett (2-0)
9. Reedsport (1-0)
10. Nestucca (2-0)
11. Clatskanie (2-0)
12. St. Paul (1-1)
13. Lost River (1-1)
14. Oakland (2-1)
15. Grant Union (3-1)
16. Rogue River (1-1)
17. Rainier (1-1)
18. Colton (2-1)
19. Gaston (1-1)
20. Glide (2-1)
21. Myrtle Point (1-1)
22. Waldport (1-2)
23. Sheridan (1-2)
24. Illinois Valley (1-1)
25. Lowell (1-1)
OSAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. McLoughlin (2-0)
2. Willamina (2-0)
3. Burns (3-0)
4. Banks (2-0)
5. Sutherlin (2-0)
6. Dayton (2-0)
7. Gervais (2-0)
8. Valley Catholic (2-0)
9. South Umpqua (2-0)
10. Vale (2-1)
11. Douglas (1-1)
12. Siuslaw (1-1)
13. Sisters (1-1)
14. Warrenton (1-1)
15. Phoenix (2-1)
16. North Valley (1-1)
17. Taft (1-1)
18. Coquille (1-1)
19. Pleasant Hill (1-1)
20. Santiam Christian (1-1)
21. Kennedy (1-1)
22. Klamath Union (1-1)
23. Amity (1-1)
24. Scio (1-1)
25. North Marion (1-1)
OSAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Cascade (3-0)
2. Marshfield (3-0)
3. Tillamook (3-0)
4. Stayton (2-0)
5. Estacada (2-1)
6. Sweet Home (2-0)
7. Henley (1-0)
8. Scappoose (2-1)
9. Mazama (1-1)
10. The Dalles (2-1)
11. North Bend (1-1)
12. Philomath (1-1)
13. Cottage Grove (1-1)
14. La Grande (1-2)
15. Astoria (1-2)
16. Hidden Valley (0-1)
17. Seaside (1-2)
18. Crescent Valley (1-2)
19. Junction City (1-1)
20. St. Helens (1-1)
21. Baker (0-3)
22. Ontario (0-3)
23. Marist (0-3)
24. Molalla (0-2)
25. Pendleton (0-3)
OSAA High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. Silverton (2-0)
2. Summit (3-0)
3. Mountain View (3-0)
4. Corvallis (2-0)
5. Ridgeview (3-0)
6. West Albany (3-0)
7. Dallas (2-0)
8. Hillsboro (3-0)
9. Parkrose (2-0)
10. Hood River Valley (2-0)
11. Aloha (2-0)
12. Central (2-1)
13. Redmond (2-1)
14. Thurston (2-1)
15. Wilsonville (1-1)
16. Churchill (2-1)
17. North Eugene (2-1)
18. Forest Grove (1-1)
19. Crater (1-1)
20. Bend (1-1)
21. Lebanon (1-1)
22. South Albany (1-1)
23. Crook County (1-1)
24. Centennial (1-1)
25. McNary (1-2)
OSAA High School Football Class 6A Rankings
1. West Linn (2-0)
2. Beaverton (2-0)
3. Lake Oswego (3-0)
4. Tualatin (3-0)
5. West Salem (2-0)
6. Willamette (2-0)
7. Glencoe (2-0)
8. Liberty (2-0)
9. North Salem (2-0)
10. Lincoln (2-0)
11. Westview (2-0)
12. Central Catholic (1-1)
13. Nelson (2-1)
14. Sandy (2-1)
15. Century (2-1)
16. Lakeridge (1-1)
17. Franklin (1-1)
18. Sherwood (1-1)
19. Sunset (2-1)
20. Jesuit (1-1)
21. Mountainside (1-1)
22. Grants Pass (1-1)
23. Newberg (1-1)
24. Clackamas (1-2)
25. Sprague (1-2)