Oregon High School Football Computer Rankings: September 22, 2025

Check out the latest Oregon high school football computer rankings for every classification as of September 22, 2025

Another week of the 2025 Oregon high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of September 22, 2025.

High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.

Our computer rankings run parallel to High School On SI's expert power rankings — the statewide Top 25 — released early each week.

The No. 1-ranked team in the all-classification High School On SI Oregon Top 25 is also the No. 1-ranked team in our Class 6A computer rankings, West Linn.

Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Oregon high school football computer rankings, as of September 22, 2025:

OSAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings

1. Heppner (3-0)

2. Bandon (2-0)

3. Gold Beach (3-0)

4. Culver (3-0)

5. Santiam (2-0)

6. Harrisburg (2-0)

7. Knappa (2-0)

8. Corbett (2-0)

9. Reedsport (1-0)

10. Nestucca (2-0)

11. Clatskanie (2-0)

12. St. Paul (1-1)

13. Lost River (1-1)

14. Oakland (2-1)

15. Grant Union (3-1)

16. Rogue River (1-1)

17. Rainier (1-1)

18. Colton (2-1)

19. Gaston (1-1)

20. Glide (2-1)

21. Myrtle Point (1-1)

22. Waldport (1-2)

23. Sheridan (1-2)

24. Illinois Valley (1-1)

25. Lowell (1-1)

OSAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings

1. Burns (4-0)

2. Banks (3-0)

3. Gervais (3-0)

4. Valley Catholic (3-0)

5. Dayton (3-0)

6. Sisters (2-1)

7. South Umpqua (3-0)

8. Phoenix (3-1)

9. Taft (2-1)

10. Pleasant Hill (2-1)

11. Willamina (2-1)

12. Sutherlin (2-1)

13. Kennedy (2-1)

14. North Valley (2-1)

15. Vale (2-1)

16. Santiam Christian (2-1)

17. Umatilla (2-2)

18. Coquille (2-1)

19. Scio (2-1)

20. Siuslaw (1-2)

21. Douglas (1-2)

22. McLoughlin (2-1)

23. Creswell (1-2)

24. Warrenton (1-2)

25. Brookings-Harbor (1-2)

OSAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings

1. Cascade (4-0)

2. Marshfield (4-0)

3. Stayton (3-0)

4. Sweet Home (3-0)

5. Scappoose (3-1)

6. Tillamook (3-1)

7. Henley (1-0)

8. Philomath (2-1)

9. The Dalles (2-1)

10. Estacada (2-2)

11. Molalla (1-2)

12. Astoria (1-2)

13. Baker (0-3)

14. Mazama (1-2)

15. Crescent Valley (1-2)

16. North Bend (1-2)

17. Marist (1-3)

18. Ashland (1-2)

19. La Grande (1-3)

20. Hidden Valley (0-2)

21. Cottage Grove (1-2)

22. Seaside (1-3)

23. St. Helens (1-2)

24. Junction City (1-2)

25. Gladstone (0-1)

OSAA High School Football Class 5A Rankings

1. Silverton (3-0)

2. Dallas (3-0)

3. Summit (4-0)

4. Hood River Valley (3-0)

5. Churchill (3-1)

6. Ridgeview (3-0)

7. Wilsonville (2-1)

8. Mountain View (3-1)

9. Central (2-1)

10. Thurston (3-1)

11. Forest Grove (2-1)

12. Crater (2-1)

13. Corvallis (2-1)

14. West Albany (3-1)

15. North Eugene (3-1)

16. Lebanon (2-1)

17. Crook County (2-1)

18. Aloha (2-1)

19. Bend (2-1)

20. Hillsboro (3-1)

21. Centennial (2-1)

22. Redmond (2-2)

23. Parkrose (2-1)

24. Roseburg (1-3)

25. South Albany (1-2)

OSAA High School Football Class 6A Rankings

1. Glencoe (3-0)

2. West Linn (3-0)

3. Lake Oswego (4-0)

4. Willamette (3-0)

5. Beaverton (3-0)

6. West Salem (3-0)

7. Tualatin (4-0)

8. Central Catholic (2-1)

9. Lincoln (3-0)

10. Westview (3-0)

11. Nelson (3-1)

12. Liberty (2-0)

13. Lakeridge (2-1)

14. Grants Pass (2-1)

15. Century (3-1)

16. Sheldon (1-2)

17. North Salem (2-1)

18. Clackamas (1-2)

19. Oregon City (2-1)

20. Ida B. Wells (2-2)

21. Sunset (2-1)

22. South Medford (1-3)

23. Mountainside (1-2)

24. Sandy (2-2)

25. Jefferson (1-2)

BEN DAGG

Ben Dagg began his career in the sports world in 2020 as a sports statistician at his alma mater, Carroll College. Following his undergraduate studies, while taking a masters in sports management and coaching, he assisted in the tournament coordination of Surf Cup International, an elite youth soccer tournament in Rome, Italy. In 2023, he returned to the Pacific Northwest where he became a data operations account manager for SBLive.

