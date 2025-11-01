Oregon high school football final scores, results — October 31, 2025
The 2025 Oregon high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.
Adrian 38, Union 0
Astoria 42, St. Helens 0
Baker 49, The Dalles 7
Barlow 16, Reynolds 12
Burns 54, Nyssa 6
C.S. Lewis Academy 2, Mapleton 0
Cascade 46, Estacada 6
Central Catholic 39, Sandy 6
Churchill 42, Eagle Point 0
Clatskanie 18, Nestucca 6
Colton 61, Sheridan 8
Crater 2, South Eugene 0
Creswell 14, La Pine 0
Crook County 41, South Albany 14
Crosspoint Christian 46, Camas Valley 8
Crow 58, Powers 51
Culver 55, Rogue River 0
Dayton 42, Amity 8
Douglas 35, Brookings-Harbor 14
Dufur 62, Cove 14
Gervais 36, Myrtle Point 0
Glencoe 48, McMinnville 6
Gold Beach 62, Glide 60
Grants Pass 31, West Salem 28
Gresham 34, La Salle 16
Harper Charter 79, Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler 8
Henley 48, Mazama 6
Heppner 56, Grant Union 0
Hidden Valley 58, Ashland 55
Hillsboro 37, Canby 31
Imbler 65, Pilot Rock 6
Jesuit 59, Sunset 8
Junction City 17, Marist 10
Kennedy 40, Valley Catholic 14
Kennewick 55, Hermiston 6
Knappa 2, Vernonia 0
La Grande 41, Pendleton 13
Lebanon 30, Dallas 29
Lincoln 43, Cleveland 16
Lost River 2, Illinois Valley 0
Lowell 50, Central Linn 6
Madras 34, Pleasant Hill 29
Marshfield 41, North Bend 15
Milwaukie 44, Putnam 6
Molalla 35, Woodburn 7
Mountain View 40, Bend 7
Mountainside 48, Beaverton 0
North Salem 48, Forest Grove 14
North Valley 44, Klamath Union 14
Philomath 26, Sweet Home 14
Prairie City 58, Pine Eagle 0
Reedsport 49, Jewell 0
Riddle 40, Glendale 20
Ridgeview 57, Redmond 14
Roosevelt 20, Grant 10
Roseburg 35, Springfield 14
Santiam 26, Gaston 24
Santiam Christian 38, Taft 8
Scappoose 40, Gladstone 0
Sherwood 27, Newberg 26
Silverton 41, Corvallis 14
Siuslaw 56, Coquille 34
South Medford 30, North Medford 0
Sprague 14, Sheldon 0
St. Mary's 59, Bonanza 16
St. Paul 61, Regis 0
Stayton 55, Ontario 0
Summit 47, Caldera 0
Sutherlin 40, South Umpqua 33
Tillamook 25, Seaside 12
Triangle Lake 34, Falls City 0
Tualatin 36, Tigard 0
Vale 54, Umatilla 6
Waldport 40, Oakridge 34
West Albany 40, Central 14
West Linn 49, Oregon City 14
Weston-McEwen 46, Riverside 33
Westview 56, Southridge 7
Willamette 56, South Salem 20
Wilsonville 70, McKay 0
Yamhill-Carlton 26, North Marion 7