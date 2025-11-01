High School

Oregon high school football final scores, results — October 31, 2025

See every final score from Week 9 of Oregon high school football

Ben Dagg

Scenes from Churchill high school
Scenes from Churchill high school / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Oregon high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.

Adrian 38, Union 0

Astoria 42, St. Helens 0

Baker 49, The Dalles 7

Barlow 16, Reynolds 12

Burns 54, Nyssa 6

C.S. Lewis Academy 2, Mapleton 0

Cascade 46, Estacada 6

Central Catholic 39, Sandy 6

Churchill 42, Eagle Point 0

Clatskanie 18, Nestucca 6

Colton 61, Sheridan 8

Crater 2, South Eugene 0

Creswell 14, La Pine 0

Crook County 41, South Albany 14

Crosspoint Christian 46, Camas Valley 8

Crow 58, Powers 51

Culver 55, Rogue River 0

Dayton 42, Amity 8

Douglas 35, Brookings-Harbor 14

Dufur 62, Cove 14

Gervais 36, Myrtle Point 0

Glencoe 48, McMinnville 6

Gold Beach 62, Glide 60

Grants Pass 31, West Salem 28

Gresham 34, La Salle 16

Harper Charter 79, Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler 8

Henley 48, Mazama 6

Heppner 56, Grant Union 0

Hidden Valley 58, Ashland 55

Hillsboro 37, Canby 31

Imbler 65, Pilot Rock 6

Jesuit 59, Sunset 8

Junction City 17, Marist 10

Kennedy 40, Valley Catholic 14

Kennewick 55, Hermiston 6

Knappa 2, Vernonia 0

La Grande 41, Pendleton 13

Lebanon 30, Dallas 29

Lincoln 43, Cleveland 16

Lost River 2, Illinois Valley 0

Lowell 50, Central Linn 6

Madras 34, Pleasant Hill 29

Marshfield 41, North Bend 15

Milwaukie 44, Putnam 6

Molalla 35, Woodburn 7

Mountain View 40, Bend 7

Mountainside 48, Beaverton 0

North Salem 48, Forest Grove 14

North Valley 44, Klamath Union 14

Philomath 26, Sweet Home 14

Prairie City 58, Pine Eagle 0

Reedsport 49, Jewell 0

Riddle 40, Glendale 20

Ridgeview 57, Redmond 14

Roosevelt 20, Grant 10

Roseburg 35, Springfield 14

Santiam 26, Gaston 24

Santiam Christian 38, Taft 8

Scappoose 40, Gladstone 0

Sherwood 27, Newberg 26

Silverton 41, Corvallis 14

Siuslaw 56, Coquille 34

South Medford 30, North Medford 0

Sprague 14, Sheldon 0

St. Mary's 59, Bonanza 16

St. Paul 61, Regis 0

Stayton 55, Ontario 0

Summit 47, Caldera 0

Sutherlin 40, South Umpqua 33

Tillamook 25, Seaside 12

Triangle Lake 34, Falls City 0

Tualatin 36, Tigard 0

Vale 54, Umatilla 6

Waldport 40, Oakridge 34

West Albany 40, Central 14

West Linn 49, Oregon City 14

Weston-McEwen 46, Riverside 33

Westview 56, Southridge 7

Willamette 56, South Salem 20

Wilsonville 70, McKay 0

Yamhill-Carlton 26, North Marion 7

Published
BEN DAGG

Ben Dagg began his career in the sports world in 2020 as a sports statistician at his alma mater, Carroll College. Following his undergraduate studies, while taking a masters in sports management and coaching, he assisted in the tournament coordination of Surf Cup International, an elite youth soccer tournament in Rome, Italy. In 2023, he returned to the Pacific Northwest where he became a data operations account manager for SBLive.

