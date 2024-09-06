Oregon high school football scores, live updates (9/6/2024)
The 2024 Oregon high school football season continues this week with a full slate of action kicking off on Friday, including a huge matchup between two of the best teams in the state as No. 1 Tualatin hosts No. 6 Jesuit with Crusaders coach Ken Potter one victory away from tying Dewey Sullivan atop the state’s all-time wins list.
You can follow all of the OSAA football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Oregon High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your favorite teams.
Here's a guide to following all of the Oregon high school football Week 1 action on Friday night (Sep. 6, 2024).
OREGON HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES:
STATEWIDE OREGON FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
CLASS 6A SCORES | CLASS 5A SCORES
CLASS 4A SCORES | CLASS 3A SCORES
CLASS 1A 8 MAN SCORES | CLASS 1A 6 MAN SCORES
2024 OREGON FOOTBALL SCHEDULES: FIND YOUR TEAM
Can't make it to your favorite team's game but still want to watch them live? You can watch dozens of Oregon high school football games live on the NFHS Network:
WATCH OSAA GAMES LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK
Looking for more of the latest Oregon high school football news? We've got you covered:
- Oregon high school football games to watch in Week 1
- SBLive's Oregon high school football predictions: Who will win in Week 1?
- Meet the new head coaches in 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A Oregon high school football
We also invite you to visit the brand new Oregon homepage on High School on SI, powered by SBLive Sports, for the latest news, highlights, analysis, scores, photos and information on Oregon high school sports. Follow our live game coverage and read our feature stories, breaking news, the latest recruiting news, rankings and much more.
DOWNLOAD THE SBLIVE APP
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:
Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports