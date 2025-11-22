Oregon High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (OSAA) — November 22, 2025
There are ten high school football games in Oregon on Saturday, November 22. You can follow every game live on our Oregon High School Football Scoreboard.
This week highlights many games featuring some of Oregon's top 25 teams. One top matchup to keep an eye on will be when Banks plays Burns.
Oregon High School Football Games to Watch — November 22, 2025
With numerous games featuring top-ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Oregon high school football pushes on.
OSAA Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Saturday, November 22
There are no games scheduled in the OSAA 6A classification on Saturday, November 22.. You can follow every game on our OSAA Class 6A High School Football Scoreboard. Lake Oswego takes on Nelson on Friday, November 21.
View full OSAA Class 6A scoreboard
OSAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Saturday, November 22
There are no games scheduled in the OSAA 5A classification on Saturday, November 22. You can follow every game on our OSAA Class 5A High School Football Scoreboard. Mountain View takes on Silverton on Friday, November 21.
View full OSAA Class 5A scoreboard
OSAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Saturday, November 22
There are two games scheduled in the OSAA 4A classification on Saturday, November 22, highlighted by Henley vs Marshfield. You can follow every game on our OSAA Class 4A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full OSAA Class 4A scoreboard
OSAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Saturday, November 22
There are three games scheduled in the OSAA 3A classification on Saturday, November 22, highlighted by Cascade Christian vs Gervais. You can follow every game on our OSAA Class 3A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full OSAA Class 3A scoreboard
OSAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Saturday, November 22
There are two games scheduled in the OSAA 2A classification on Saturday, November 22. You can follow every game on our OSAA Class 2A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full OSAA Class 2A scoreboard
OSAA Class 1A 8 Man High School Football Schedule - Saturday, November 22
There are two games scheduled in the OSAA 1A 8-Man classification on Saturday, November 22. You can follow every game on our OSAA Class 1A 8 Man High School Football Scoreboard.
OSAA Class 1A 8 Man High School Football Scoreboard.
OSAA Class 1A 6 Man High School Football Schedule - Saturday, November 22
There are two games scheduled in the OSAA 1A 6 Man classification on Saturday, November 22. You can follow every game on our OSAA Class 1A 6 Man High School Football Scoreboard.
View full OSAA Class 1A 6 Man scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.