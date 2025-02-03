High School

Oregon high school girls basketball scores (2/3/2025)

High School On SI Oregon high school girls basketball scores from every part of the state 

Andy Villamarzo

SBLive Sport

The Oregon high school girls basketball season is in full swing, and High School On SI has scores for every team and classification. 

Keep track of Oregon high school girls basketball scores below. 

Oregon high school girls basketball scores 

OREGON HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL STATEWIDE SCORES 

CLASS 6A

CLASS 5A 

CLASS 4A

CLASS 3A 

CLASS 2A 

CLASS 1A 

2024-25 OREGON GIRLS BASKETBALL SCHEDULES: FIND YOUR TEAM 

Published
