Oregon (OSAA) high school boys basketball state tournaments: Friday's scores, stars in 6A, 5A, 4A
Day 3 of the homestretch of the high school basketball season took place Friday at three sites in the 2025 Oregon (OSAA) boys basketball state tournaments.
Below are the top performers from Friday’s semifinals, final scores and all of Saturday’s trophy matchups.
Quarterfinal stars
Class 4A
Bryce Lowenbach, Crook County
The junior post scored 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting, grabbed 19 rebounds and had four assists, four steals and three blocked shots to help the Cowboys secure a trophy with a 55-34 win over Seaside.
Gabe Nanni, Mazama
The senior scored 16 points and hit three 3-pointers to lead the Vikings in their 65-43 loss to Marshfield.
Isaiah Jones, Baker
The reigning 4A player of the year showed why against Cascade, with the senior going off for 20 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals in a 66-47 victory that sends the defending champions back to the final.
Jaxon Logsdon, Baker
The senior hit four 3-pointers to share team-high honors with 20 points.
Kaiden Ford, Cascade
The senior guard had 20 points, eight rebounds and three steals.
Keller Vinyard, Marshfield
The sophomore went 6 of 8 from the field en route to 13 points.
Landon Knox, Cascade
The senior guard scored 19 points to go with four rebounds and three steals.
Lucas Wihtol, Phoenix
The senior scored a game-high 28 points, finishing 9 of 10 from the field and hitting three 3’s, to lead the Pirates past Scappoose 71-52 as they clinched a trophy finish. He had five rebounds and five assists.
Luke Jackson, Marshfield
The senior had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.
Quinton Olson, Scappoose
The senior finished his career with 24 points in a loss to Phoenix.
Steel Carpenter, Marshfield
The senior scored a game-high 29 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Pirates.
Tobias Akpan, Phoenix
The senior had another double-double for the Pirates with 26 points (shooting 10 of 15), 12 rebounds, five assists and two steals.
Class 5A
Aidan Kelly, La Salle Prep
The senior led three Falcons in double figures with 17 points to go with six rebounds and three blocked shots in a 55-46 win over Wilsonville that sent them to their first 5A title game and first final appearance since 2014 in 4A.
Cole Hammack, Wilsonville
The senior point guard scored a game-high 22 points with four assists, but it wasn’t enough to propel the Wildcats to a ninth consecutive state final.
Gavin Aguilar, West Albany
The senior guard scored 19 points on 7-of-13 shooting with four assists and three steals to help the Bulldogs reach the trophy round with a 75-69 win over Caldera.
Jack Bents, Caldera
The senior scored 17 points on 8-of-16 shooting and dished out six assists.
Jack Brauckmiller, Canby
The sophomore post had 14 points, 10 rebounds and five blocked shots, and his layup with 29 seconds left tied the score in overtime before Summit broke the Cougars’ hearts in the final second of a 47-45 victory.
Jaxon Lawson, Canby
The junior had a game-high 15 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals, and he scored back-to-back baskets in the final 1:15 of regulation that gave the Cougars a 41-38 lead.
Lucas Ikjaer, Crescent Valley
The senior had 14 points, six rebounds and four assists, but the Raiders lost on a last-second shot to Thurston, 50-49.
Lucas LaBounty, Thurston
The junior had nine points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals to help the Colts secure a trophy.
Owen Hopkins, West Albany
The senior finished with 15 points on 6-of-12 shooting and grabbed four rebounds.
Rigdhen Khyungra, La Salle Prep
The sophomore finished with 16 points and five assists for the Falcons.
Rowan Blossey, Summit
The senior scored a team-high 12 points, including the winning basket with 1 second remaining in overtime.
Ryder Grieb, Summit
The senior had 11 points on 5-of-8 shooting, 10 rebounds and three assists.
Treyson Hill, Thurston
The freshman’s only basket was a layup in the final second to lift the Colts to victory.
Truman Brasfield, Crescent Valley
The senior finished with a game-high 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds..
Vance Sheffield, La Salle Prep
The senior hit four 3-pointers and finished with 12 points and five rebounds.
Will Jenson, Caldera
The senior scored a game-high 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting, grabbed 18 rebounds and blocked three shots.
Will Manfredi, Summit
The senior hit three 3-pointers — none bigger than the one he made off a feed from Matt Tompkins with four seconds left in regulation to tie the score at 41-41 — and finished with 11 points
Class 6A
Alonzo Hoff, Southridge
The senior post closed his career by scoring 22 points on 10-of-14 shooting to go with nine rebounds and two blocked shots in the Skyhawks’ 87-69 loss to Sprague.
Anthony Best, Sprague
The senior guard scored 23 points on 9-of-15 shooting, grabbed nine rebounds and had five assists to help the Olympians clinch a trophy in their first state tournament appearance since 1997.
Avery Lohrman, Sprague
The senior hit four 3-pointers and was a perfect 9 of 9 from the field en route to 23 points.
Brayden Barron, Barlow
The Portland State signee finished with 20 points on 10-of-13 shooting, nine rebounds and two blocked shots to spearhead the Bruins’ 69-42 win over West Linn.
Duce Paschal, Central Catholic
The Weber State signee had 11 points, 14 rebounds and four assists in his prep finale as the 2024 champions bowed out of the tournament with a 77-70 loss to Tualatin.
Isaac Bongen, Jesuit
The sophomore guard might not start, but he sure could finish in the Crusaders’ 62-48 win over Westview, hitting 6 of 9 from 3-point range with a game-high 20 points.
Isaac Carr, Central Catholic
The Wake Forest signee battled first-half foul trouble to finish with 30 points on 12-of-21 shooting in his final high school game.
Jalen Atkins, Barlow
The senior guard scored a game-high 21 points and grabbed four rebounds.
James Kefgen, Westview
The senior led the Wildcats with 16 points and four rebounds.
Jason Grady, Westview
The senior hit two 3-pointers en route to 15 points for the Wildcats.
Javier Diaz, Tualatin
The senior post had 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting and 14 rebounds in the victory.
Jemai Lake, Tualatin
The junior guard had 23 points before fouling out for the Timberwolves.
Mason Bierbauer, Barlow
The senior wing scored 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting and grabbed six rebounds.
Patrick Kilfoil, Jesuit
The senior was one of four Crusaders in double figures with 10 points along with a game-high seven rebounds.
Sawyer Young, West Linn
The senior guard led the Lions with 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting.
Friday’s games
Class 4A
At Forest Grove High School
Consolation semifinals
Crook County 55, Seaside 34
Phoenix 71, Scappoose 52
Championship semifinals
Baker 66, Cascade 47
Marshfield 65, Mazama 43
Class 5A
At Linfield University, McMinnville
Consolation semifinals
West Albany 75, Caldera 69
Thurston 50, Crescent Valley 49
Championship semifinals
La Salle Prep 55, Wilsonville 46
Summit 47, Canby 45 (OT)
Class 6A
At Chiles Center, Portland
Consolation semifinals
Sprague 87, Southridge 69
Tualatin 77, Central Catholic 70
Championship semifinals
Barlow 69, West Linn 42
Jesuit 62, Westview 48
Saturday’s games
Class 4A
Fourth-sixth place game
Crook County (20-7) vs. Phoenix (18-8), 10:45 am
Third-fifth place game
Cascade (21-6) vs. Mazama (15-12), 2:15 pm
Championship
Baker (18-8) vs. Marshfield (23-3), 8:30 pm
Class 5A
Fourth-sixth place game
West Albany (21-7) vs. Thurston (23-4), 9:45 am
Third-fifth place game
Wilsonville (24-4) vs. Canby (17-11), 6:45 pm
Championship
La Salle Prep (20-8) vs. Summit (20-8), 8:45 pm
Class 6A
Fourth-sixth place game
Sprague (23-5) vs. Tualatin (22-6), 9:45 am
Third-fifth place game
West Linn (22-6) vs. Westview (22-6), 1:15 pm
Championship
Barlow (26-3) vs. Jesuit (19-10), 8:45 pm
