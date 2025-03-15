High School

Oregon (OSAA) high school boys basketball state tournaments: Friday's scores, stars in 6A, 5A, 4A

The top performers from Friday’s games, final scores and all of Saturday’s trophy matchups

René Ferrán

Jalen Atkins scored a game-high 21 points to lead Barlow to the OSAA Class 6A boys basketball state championship game.
Day 3 of the homestretch of the high school basketball season took place Friday at three sites in the 2025 Oregon (OSAA) boys basketball state tournaments.

Below are the top performers from Friday’s semifinals, final scores and all of Saturday’s trophy matchups.

Quarterfinal stars

Class 4A

Bryce Lowenbach, Crook County

The junior post scored 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting, grabbed 19 rebounds and had four assists, four steals and three blocked shots to help the Cowboys secure a trophy with a 55-34 win over Seaside.

Gabe Nanni, Mazama

The senior scored 16 points and hit three 3-pointers to lead the Vikings in their 65-43 loss to Marshfield.

Isaiah Jones, Baker

The reigning 4A player of the year showed why against Cascade, with the senior going off for 20 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals in a 66-47 victory that sends the defending champions back to the final.

Jaxon Logsdon, Baker

The senior hit four 3-pointers to share team-high honors with 20 points.

Kaiden Ford, Cascade

The senior guard had 20 points, eight rebounds and three steals.

Keller Vinyard, Marshfield

The sophomore went 6 of 8 from the field en route to 13 points.

Landon Knox, Cascade

The senior guard scored 19 points to go with four rebounds and three steals.

Lucas Wihtol, Phoenix

The senior scored a game-high 28 points, finishing 9 of 10 from the field and hitting three 3’s, to lead the Pirates past Scappoose 71-52 as they clinched a trophy finish. He had five rebounds and five assists.

Luke Jackson, Marshfield

The senior had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Quinton Olson, Scappoose

The senior finished his career with 24 points in a loss to Phoenix.

Steel Carpenter, Marshfield

The senior scored a game-high 29 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Pirates.

Tobias Akpan, Phoenix

The senior had another double-double for the Pirates with 26 points (shooting 10 of 15), 12 rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Class 5A

Aidan Kelly, La Salle Prep

The senior led three Falcons in double figures with 17 points to go with six rebounds and three blocked shots in a 55-46 win over Wilsonville that sent them to their first 5A title game and first final appearance since 2014 in 4A.

Cole Hammack, Wilsonville

The senior point guard scored a game-high 22 points with four assists, but it wasn’t enough to propel the Wildcats to a ninth consecutive state final.

Gavin Aguilar, West Albany

The senior guard scored 19 points on 7-of-13 shooting with four assists and three steals to help the Bulldogs reach the trophy round with a 75-69 win over Caldera.

Jack Bents, Caldera

The senior scored 17 points on 8-of-16 shooting and dished out six assists.

Jack Brauckmiller, Canby

The sophomore post had 14 points, 10 rebounds and five blocked shots, and his layup with 29 seconds left tied the score in overtime before Summit broke the Cougars’ hearts in the final second of a 47-45 victory.

Jaxon Lawson, Canby

The junior had a game-high 15 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals, and he scored back-to-back baskets in the final 1:15 of regulation that gave the Cougars a 41-38 lead.

Lucas Ikjaer, Crescent Valley

The senior had 14 points, six rebounds and four assists, but the Raiders lost on a last-second shot to Thurston, 50-49.

Lucas LaBounty, Thurston

The junior had nine points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals to help the Colts secure a trophy.

Owen Hopkins, West Albany

The senior finished with 15 points on 6-of-12 shooting and grabbed four rebounds.

Rigdhen Khyungra, La Salle Prep

The sophomore finished with 16 points and five assists for the Falcons.

Rowan Blossey, Summit

The senior scored a team-high 12 points, including the winning basket with 1 second remaining in overtime.

Ryder Grieb, Summit

The senior had 11 points on 5-of-8 shooting, 10 rebounds and three assists.

Treyson Hill, Thurston

The freshman’s only basket was a layup in the final second to lift the Colts to victory.

Truman Brasfield, Crescent Valley

The senior finished with a game-high 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds..

Vance Sheffield, La Salle Prep

The senior hit four 3-pointers and finished with 12 points and five rebounds.

Will Jenson, Caldera

The senior scored a game-high 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting, grabbed 18 rebounds and blocked three shots.

Will Manfredi, Summit

The senior hit three 3-pointers — none bigger than the one he made off a feed from Matt Tompkins with four seconds left in regulation to tie the score at 41-41 — and finished with 11 points

Class 6A

Alonzo Hoff, Southridge

The senior post closed his career by scoring 22 points on 10-of-14 shooting to go with nine rebounds and two blocked shots in the Skyhawks’ 87-69 loss to Sprague.

Anthony Best, Sprague

The senior guard scored 23 points on 9-of-15 shooting, grabbed nine rebounds and had five assists to help the Olympians clinch a trophy in their first state tournament appearance since 1997.

Avery Lohrman, Sprague

The senior hit four 3-pointers and was a perfect 9 of 9 from the field en route to 23 points. 

Brayden Barron, Barlow

The Portland State signee finished with 20 points on 10-of-13 shooting, nine rebounds and two blocked shots to spearhead the Bruins’ 69-42 win over West Linn.

Duce Paschal, Central Catholic

The Weber State signee had 11 points, 14 rebounds and four assists in his prep finale as the 2024 champions bowed out of the tournament with a 77-70 loss to Tualatin.

Isaac Bongen, Jesuit

The sophomore guard might not start, but he sure could finish in the Crusaders’ 62-48 win over Westview, hitting 6 of 9 from 3-point range with a game-high 20 points.

Isaac Carr, Central Catholic

The Wake Forest signee battled first-half foul trouble to finish with 30 points on 12-of-21 shooting in his final high school game.

Jalen Atkins, Barlow

The senior guard scored a game-high 21 points and grabbed four rebounds.

James Kefgen, Westview

The senior led the Wildcats with 16 points and four rebounds.

Jason Grady, Westview

The senior hit two 3-pointers en route to 15 points for the Wildcats.

Javier Diaz, Tualatin

The senior post had 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting and 14 rebounds in the victory.

Jemai Lake, Tualatin

The junior guard had 23 points before fouling out for the Timberwolves.

Mason Bierbauer, Barlow

The senior wing scored 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting and grabbed six rebounds.

Patrick Kilfoil, Jesuit

The senior was one of four Crusaders in double figures with 10 points along with a game-high seven rebounds.

Sawyer Young, West Linn

The senior guard led the Lions with 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting.

Friday’s games

Class 4A

At Forest Grove High School

Consolation semifinals

Crook County 55, Seaside 34

Phoenix 71, Scappoose 52

Championship semifinals

Baker 66, Cascade 47

Marshfield 65, Mazama 43

Class 5A

At Linfield University, McMinnville

Consolation semifinals

West Albany 75, Caldera 69

Thurston 50, Crescent Valley 49

Championship semifinals

La Salle Prep 55, Wilsonville 46

Summit 47, Canby 45 (OT)

Class 6A

At Chiles Center, Portland

Consolation semifinals

Sprague 87, Southridge 69

Tualatin 77, Central Catholic 70

Championship semifinals

Barlow 69, West Linn 42

Jesuit 62, Westview 48

Saturday’s games

Class 4A

Fourth-sixth place game

Crook County (20-7) vs. Phoenix (18-8), 10:45 am

Third-fifth place game

Cascade (21-6) vs. Mazama (15-12), 2:15 pm

Championship

Baker (18-8) vs. Marshfield (23-3), 8:30 pm

Class 5A

Fourth-sixth place game

West Albany (21-7) vs. Thurston (23-4), 9:45 am

Third-fifth place game

Wilsonville (24-4) vs. Canby (17-11), 6:45 pm

Championship

La Salle Prep (20-8) vs. Summit (20-8), 8:45 pm

Class 6A

Fourth-sixth place game

Sprague (23-5) vs. Tualatin (22-6), 9:45 am

Third-fifth place game

West Linn (22-6) vs. Westview (22-6), 1:15 pm

Championship

Barlow (26-3) vs. Jesuit (19-10), 8:45 pm

